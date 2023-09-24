HonestReporting to Keep ‘Eye on Media’ in Classic Jerusalem Post Column

The popular media monitoring column Eye on the Media that was initiated in The Jerusalem Post by its venerated late editor David Bar-Illan more than 30 years ago was relaunched this weekend by HonestReporting executive director and executive editor Gil Hoffman.

The column, which will run biweekly in the newspaper’s weekend magazine and Jpost.com, will cover challenges and trends in the international media’s coverage of Israel.

Hoffman served as the Post’s chief political correspondent and analyst for 24 years before joining HonestReporting in July 2022.

Bar-Illan wrote the column when he was the Post’s editor in chief from 1992 to 1996 and resumed it after a stint as director of communications and policy planning in the Prime Minister’s Office before he passed away in 2003. He also wrote a book about the international media’s coverage of Israel, which was also called Eye on the Media.

Here is the first column, which is about Yom Kippur repentance required due to incorrect coverage of Israel in traditional and social media.