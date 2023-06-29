Send Us Your Tips
HonestReporting Top Tweets – June 2023

With an ever-growing social media presence, HonestReporting is active on Twitter, where the journalists, opinion formers and influencers are. Here are just a selection of HonestReporting's top tweets for June 2023:

With an ever-growing social media presence, HonestReporting is active on Twitter, where the journalists, opinion formers and influencers are.

Here are just a selection of HonestReporting’s top tweets for June 2023:

HonestReporting Corrects CNN on Helicopter Flares

HonestReporting Exposes the Whitewashing of Palestinian Terrorism

The Neturei Karta Don’t Speak for Jews

HonestReporting Debunks Amnesty International’s Water Lies

Unpacking Vice News’ Israel Bias Problem

HonestReporting Corrects Al Jazeera’s Reporting

Ryanair Flight Attendant Refers to Israel as “Palestine”

Amnesty International Falsely Accuses Israel of War Crimes

HonestReporting Calls Out Holocaust Inversion

HonestReporting Clarifies Israeli and Palestinian Casualty Figures

On Fatima Mohammed’s Incendiary CUNY Speech

HonestReporting Questions Palestinian Reporter’s Alleged Shooting

The Everlasting Palestinian Refugee

HonestReporting Provides Context for Euronews Report

Exposing Roger Waters’ Antisemitism

Make sure to follow us on Twitter to see our online activity in real time.

Originally from Toronto, Canada, Chaim moved to Israel in 2018. He has a B.A. (Hons) in Political Science and History from York University as well as an MA in Israel Studies from the Rothberg International School at Hebrew University. Prior to joining HonestReporting, Chaim worked with a variety of Israel advocacy organizations in both Canada and Israel.
