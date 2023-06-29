HonestReporting Top Tweets – June 2023

With an ever-growing social media presence, HonestReporting is active on Twitter, where the journalists, opinion formers and influencers are.

HonestReporting Corrects CNN on Helicopter Flares

No, @CNNi. These are not rockets; they are flares – a defensive countermeasure. Please correct your caption. https://t.co/rTVhIDRPM9 pic.twitter.com/9J8Xx1yaSt — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 20, 2023

HonestReporting Exposes the Whitewashing of Palestinian Terrorism

The Palestinian Shaheed twitter page will never post a picture with a weapon but it seems they couldn't find any of one of the terrorists killed last night without one so they had to leave in his gun's strap. https://t.co/3Ty8Z60Nz2 pic.twitter.com/XX5v3OweHd — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 22, 2023

The Neturei Karta Don’t Speak for Jews

The same way ISIS don't speak for Muslims, the Neturei Karta don't speak for Jews. https://t.co/glnkQVE6Gt — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 11, 2023

HonestReporting Debunks Amnesty International’s Water Lies

Amnesty isn't just watering down the truth; it's drowning in lies. We've debunked this claim, and we'll keep doing it as long as we need to. 👉https://t.co/uSOWEN20Dg https://t.co/QkJUvVbnpc — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 19, 2023

Unpacking Vice News’ Israel Bias Problem

When it comes to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Vice News has a bias problem. WATCH as we unpack the lies and misinformation of @VICENews and its award-winning producer, @lalarian. pic.twitter.com/aBLXopx40q — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 15, 2023

HonestReporting Corrects Al Jazeera’s Reporting

Disgusting distortion of events. #Israel did not “raid a refugee camp.” It carried out a counterterrorism raid, because #Palestinian terrorists continuously kill Israeli civilians. Of course, we can’t expect much better from @AJEnglish which is run by Qatar, where Palestinian… pic.twitter.com/IVlLyrPRpe — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 21, 2023

Ryanair Flight Attendant Refers to Israel as “Palestine”

Tel Aviv is not in Palestine. Perhaps @Ryanair needs to retrain their flight attendants if they don't know where they're flying to?https://t.co/Ih0MmdrDvX — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 16, 2023

Amnesty International Falsely Accuses Israel of War Crimes

HonestReporting Calls Out Holocaust Inversion

This is a beyond sickening comparison. Palestinians in line at a crossing in the West Bank are not comparable to the horrors of the Holocaust. https://t.co/syZ820lD7N — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 6, 2023

HonestReporting Clarifies Israeli and Palestinian Casualty Figures

Casualty figures do not tell the whole story. While the majority of Palestinians killed were either involved in violence or members of terrorist groups, every Israeli bar one killed by Palestinian terrorists was a civilian.@SkyNews, stop creating a false moral equivalence. https://t.co/L35GA2Ge18 pic.twitter.com/koBik2vvvw — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 19, 2023

On Fatima Mohammed’s Incendiary CUNY Speech

For the second year in a row, @CUNYLaw has allowed its commencement speech to be another platform for anti-#Israel students to bash Israel and push antisemitic tropes. Last year, Nerdeen Kiswani justified violence against Israelis. This year, Fatima Mohammed went even further… pic.twitter.com/hjfZNGH5e3 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 4, 2023

CUNY’s Jewish Law Students Association issued a statement in solidarity with “our friend and classmate Fatima.” The missing context: To be in the association, one need not be Jewish. In addition, included in the group is none other than Fatima Mohammed.https://t.co/5fk27rIbXv — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 4, 2023

HonestReporting Questions Palestinian Reporter’s Alleged Shooting

Despite being allegedly shot in the abdomen by the IDF, a Palestinian photojournalist is, remarkably, able to run & climb unaided into an ambulance. Also remarkable: the lack of any visible blood on the victim or the pristine white gloves of the medics. Fake news? You decide. https://t.co/XiTR30pFFF — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 19, 2023

The Everlasting Palestinian Refugee

75 years on and Palestinians remain refugees… Instead of being under the care of the UNHCR, UNRWA is prolonging the refugee crisis and sustaining the ongoing conflict.#WorldRefugeeDay pic.twitter.com/WGoZE9ropv — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 20, 2023

HonestReporting Provides Context for Euronews Report

What @euronews isn’t telling you… On June 11, Euronews published a report about Palestinian artists creating an art exhibition out of the rubble from airstrikes in the Gaza Strip. Here’s the missing context 🧵 pic.twitter.com/dNtoQ2SHYM — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 12, 2023

Exposing Roger Waters’ Antisemitism

In the last week, Roger Waters spoke on a 20 minute segment on Double Down News to justify his recent comments and actions in Germany. In the segment, Waters claims that his antisemitic label is "a vicious lie." We beg to differ Roger 👇 pic.twitter.com/Y7vbHfKdEd — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 11, 2023

