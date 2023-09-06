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HonestReporting’s Top Media Corrections – August 2023

HonestReporting works tirelessly to monitor the media and ensure factual errors get corrected. Here are our top corrections for August 2023, including BBC News, ABC News Australia, CBS News, UPI, SABC News & The New…

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HonestReporting works tirelessly to monitor the media and ensure factual errors get corrected.

Here are our top corrections for August 2023, including BBC News, ABC News Australia, CBS News, UPI, SABC News & The New York Times:

The New York Times Mistakes the Western Wall for the Holiest Site in Judaism

BBC News Headline Misleads on Palestinian Terrorists Killed by Israel

BBC News Mislabels Israeli Terror Victims

ABC News Australia Misinforms on Settlement Homes

The Infographics Show Uses a Palestinian Flag To Represent Israel

ABC News Australia Headline Fails To Identify Perpetrator & Victim in Palestinian Terror Attack

ABC News Australia Issues Mea Culpa Over Appalling Tel Aviv Terror Attack Piece

BBC News Falsely Claims Muammar Gaddafi Expelled Thousands of Jews

CBS News & UPI Mislabel Israeli Terror Victims

SABC News Misquotes UN Diplomat on Palestinian Terrorism

IOL Misidentifies Tel Aviv as Israel’s Capital

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Picture of Chaim Lax
Chaim Lax
Originally from Toronto, Canada, Chaim moved to Israel in 2018. He has a B.A. (Hons) in Political Science and History from York University as well as an MA in Israel Studies from the Rothberg International School at Hebrew University. Prior to joining HonestReporting, Chaim worked with a variety of Israel advocacy organizations in both Canada and Israel.
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