HonestReporting’s Top Media Corrections – August 2023

HonestReporting works tirelessly to monitor the media and ensure factual errors get corrected.

Here are our top corrections for August 2023, including BBC News, ABC News Australia, CBS News, UPI, SABC News & The New York Times:

The New York Times Mistakes the Western Wall for the Holiest Site in Judaism

🎉 It's taken over a week but @nytimes has finally responded to our numerous complaints and done the right thing by publishing a correction making it crystal clear that the Temple Mount is the holiest site in Judaism. https://t.co/f2Lz3fbhIn pic.twitter.com/loqO2H2490 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 3, 2023

BBC News Headline Misleads on Palestinian Terrorists Killed by Israel

📝 UPDATE: Thank you, @BBCWorld, for updating your headline following our request for correction. Militant isn't as accurate as terrorist but at least it's an improvement. https://t.co/IPxWh5R472 pic.twitter.com/FkfLbUjNCN — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 8, 2023

BBC News Mislabels Israeli Terror Victims

📝 UPDATE: Following our request, @BBCNews amended their story to reflect that these Israelis were not residents and were targeted for being Jewish Israelis. https://t.co/nH94Kh4wVP pic.twitter.com/OgVxhVLlbh — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 21, 2023

ABC News Australia Misinforms on Settlement Homes

The Infographics Show Uses a Palestinian Flag To Represent Israel

We contacted @TheInfoShow to ask why they used a Palestinian flag to represent Israelis. We're glad to say they responded directly to HonestReporting, thanking us for flagging the error.https://t.co/BEfY9WmJKW — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 23, 2023

ABC News Australia Headline Fails To Identify Perpetrator & Victim in Palestinian Terror Attack

A Palestinian terrorist shoots dead Israeli security guard Chen Amir in Tel Aviv before being neutralized and this is the appalling headline Australian @abcnews came up with. And hours later, it still hasn't even been updated with the news that Amir died.https://t.co/ImcRpmI2t2 pic.twitter.com/6XudvZ464M — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 6, 2023

ABC News Australia Issues Mea Culpa Over Appalling Tel Aviv Terror Attack Piece

BBC News Falsely Claims Muammar Gaddafi Expelled Thousands of Jews

👏 Thank you @BBCWorld @AlexBinley @raffiberg for responding to our request for a correction by editing the story to include this important historical background concerning Libya's Jewish community. https://t.co/x4uRW0WO8k pic.twitter.com/skrn2Zeaw3 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 28, 2023

CBS News & UPI Mislabel Israeli Terror Victims

👏 Thank you @CBSNews for finally responding to our request for a correction by adding the following note to the story and fixing the erroneous photo captions. https://t.co/uU47ROVXDS pic.twitter.com/Jpj7NSsEKR — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 11, 2023

It's taken far too long but @UPI has finally responded to our multiple requests by correcting the caption below.

The two murdered Israeli "settlers" were nothing of the sort – they were residents of the southern Israeli city of Ashdod.https://t.co/HiFssSoDYt https://t.co/nodL5K9dMw pic.twitter.com/FNA1nDY4AY — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 11, 2023

SABC News Misquotes UN Diplomat on Palestinian Terrorism

👏 Thank you @sherwiebp for responding to our request and ensuring @SABCNews finally corrected the error. https://t.co/cxToKFOoBC — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 13, 2023

IOL Misidentifies Tel Aviv as Israel’s Capital

Thank you @LanceTheWitten for getting back to us and correcting the error. We are glad to see that accuracy does indeed matter to @IOL. Maccabi Tel Aviv plays in the city where its name suggests and not in Israel's capital, Jerusalem. https://t.co/3TzdZllX3w — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 14, 2023

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