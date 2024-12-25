How the Media Blame Israel for Ruining Bethlehem’s Christmas (Again)

It’s that time of the year again. But we won’t repeat the obvious: Media love blaming Israel for ruining Christmas in Bethlehem.

We will, however, point at the strategy they use to achieve this.

Here is the issue: Media need to cover what they see. And in Bethlehem, they see a baby Jesus doll placed in rubble, no tourists, and protests in solidarity with Gaza. It is undoubtedly a somber Christmas in Jesus’ traditional birthplace, and it should be reported.

But media should and can apply critical thinking in their choice of interviewees and background material. And here they are failing.

The Only Priest in Bethlehem?

The media star of the season, except for Jesus, was (again) Munther Isaac, a pastor at Bethlehem’s Lutheran Church.

Outlets like Reuters, BBC, ABC News, and NBC News were happy to quote Isaac for a simple reason: His church was responsible for the media stunt showing baby Jesus as a Palestinian child amid Gaza rubble.

Fair enough. But nowhere did these outlets mention that Isaac has also justified the October 7 massacre and has been described as “the high priest of antisemitic Christianity.”

And just like last year, Munther is pictured by @Reuters with a nativity scene set up by the Evangelical Lutheran Christmas Church in Bethlehem, which depicts a baby “Palestinian” Jesus draped in a keffiyeh and laying atop a pile of rubble. pic.twitter.com/uwFSZwmKsk — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 2, 2024

Respected news outlets should not fall prey to the manipulations of one priest. Professional coverage should have bothered to contrast his view with that of other voices in the local Christian community.

But the problem runs deeper. For these outlets rely on Palestinian producers in Bethlehem who would never undermine — out of fear or bias — this anti-Israeli narrative. And their foreign bosses would not dare question their work, because they need their connections.

Selective Background

Another proof of the media’s seasonal bias against Israel can be gleaned from the background information provided in certain stories.

Instead of reminding news consumers about the Palestinian Authority’s responsibility for the dwindling numbers of local Christians, many outlets include lengthy background paragraphs about Israel’s occupation of the West Bank.

In Reuters’ story, for example, a whole section is dedicated to Israel’s settlement activity. One exceptionally irrelevant passage reads:

Israel has built Jewish settlements, deemed illegal by most countries, across the territory. Israel disputes this, citing historical and biblical ties to the land. Several of its ministers live in settlements and favour their expansion.

Similarly, AP’s “Christmas in Bethlehem” photo collection includes a picture of the security barrier that partially surrounds the city, as a man just happens to walk past graffiti that reads: “Walls are meant for bombing.” Never mind that this wall stood there when Bethlehem enjoyed booming holiday seasons.

Let’s not forget that this bias is not limited to the Christian holidays. Every holiday celebrated by Palestinians in the region — from Ramadan to Easter — gets automatically evaluated based on Israel’s actions.

It never works the other way around, as if Palestinians bear no responsibility whatsoever. For example, the media never outright blamed Hamas for ruining the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah, which was deliberately chosen as the date for the October 7 massacre.

For the media, it seems, the “oppressed” Palestinians are granted automatic virtue, while the Israeli “oppressors” are seen as innately evil. The holiday season is just another opportunity to show it.

