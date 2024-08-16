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▶ How the Media Whitewashed Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh

After Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh’s assassination, the media painted a puzzling picture. The Wall Street Journal called him a “leading advocate for a ceasefire,” while Reuters and The Guardian labeled him a “moderate.” But let’s set the record straight.

Haniyeh wasn’t a peacemaker—he was a senior Hamas figure, designated a “global terrorist” by the U.S., and responsible for heinous acts against civilians. On October 7, he celebrated the massacre of unarmed Israelis, proving he was anything but moderate.

Photo credit: Majdi Fathi/TPS

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