Israel Tells US: IDF Preparing for Strike Against Iran; History in the Making: PM Bennett Set to Arrive in UAE Today

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Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that he notified US officials during meetings in Washington that he had instructed the Israel Defense Forces to get ready for a strike against Iran. In a briefing with reporters on the sidelines of the Israeli American Council’s national summit in Florida, Gantz said the order he gave was to “prepare for the Iranian challenge at the operational level.”

A senior defense official indicated that Gantz had presented a timeline for when such an attack might take place during his meetings with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The senior defense official said that Tehran is close to enriching the amount of uranium necessary to assemble a nuclear bomb, and that it will be easier to act against the Islamic Republic before it crosses that threshold.

Meanwhile, Israel Defense Forces Maj. Gen. Eyal Zamir said on Saturday said that the Jewish state will act if Iran reaches nuclear breakout status. The former IDF deputy chief of staff said that Tehran would only stop its efforts to acquire a nuclear bomb if it were faced with a clear deterrent threat. The United States has both the will and the ability to act, Zamir said, and Israeli officials would prefer that the United States take the reins on the issue. However, if Washington does not act, “We have the ability to do it,” he said, adding: “I have seen the plans.”

On Friday, Gantz told reporters that the US and European countries are “losing patience,” and are realizing that Iran is trying to drag out the negotiations in Vienna, despite “playing a bad hand.” The defense minister said that the Biden Administration officials he met with were attentive to the Jewish state’s concerns, and that he emphasized that Iran is first and foremost a global problem.

The Israeli Air Force is currently preparing an exercise scheduled for the spring of 2022 that will simulate an attack on targets in Iran, Israeli media have reported. The large-scale drill will see dozens of fighter jets practicing long-range sorties over the Mediterranean Sea, flying distances that represent strike ranges to the Islamic Republic.

News of the drill comes after Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi, said in August that the military is accelerating plans for an attack on Iran.