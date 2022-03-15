PM Bennett Speaks With Putin and Zelensky About Possible Ceasefire; Report: Israeli Airstrike Inside Iran Destroyed Hundreds of Drones in February

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Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky separately on Monday, as part of the Israeli premier’s efforts to mediate an end to the war in Ukraine.

Bennett spoke with Putin for an hour and a half about a possible ceasefire, a diplomatic source in Jerusalem said. They also discussed Israel’s humanitarian aid to the region. Bennett mentioned that Israel had approved a budget to establish a field hospital in Ukraine.

Israel’s premier and Zelensky spoke soon after the call with Putin. The Ukrainian leader tweeted about the call, and said “we exchanged information on our joint steps and steps of our partners against the background of Russian aggression. Agreed on further actions.”

Zelensky’s Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak praised Israel’s efforts to mediate between his country and Russia.

Bennett has spoken with Zelensky and Putin, separately, several times since the war broke out. Israel’s premier has also traveled to Moscow and Berlin to help in the mediation efforts.

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A UAV attack in the middle of February reportedly caused major damage to Iran’s drone fleet, prompting Tehran to fire missiles this week at a site in Iraq that it claims was an “Israeli intelligence base,” local media reported.

Hundreds of drones are assessed to have been destroyed in the attack on an airbase near Kermanshah, in Western Iran.

Jerusalem has acknowledged that it targets the bases of Iranian forces and allied terror proxies in Syria, as well as arms shipments believed to be bound for Iran-backed groups in the region — and is believed to have carried out covert actions inside Iran.

Sat. Imagery via @planet shows the damage at the Mahidasht Base (#IRGC), Nezaja's 4th UAV Battalion in Kermanshah, #Iran on the 14th Feb. 2022, according to local reports it was caused by a fire, however as always, when incidents at military bases happen, people speculate. pic.twitter.com/4c6VsSC8kS — Aurora Intel (@AuroraIntel) February 18, 2022

The IDF believes that Iran is attempting to arm all of its regional proxies — in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen — with hundreds and even thousands of UAVs, in addition to providing military training.

A series of incidents over the past few months indicate an escalation in the shadow conflict between Israel and Iran.

A cyberattack on Monday took down Israeli government websites for over an hour. Israeli officials did not immediately say who was behind the attack, but some media reports were quick to point the finger at Iran.

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A group of 49 Republican senators wrote on Monday to US President Joe Biden that it would not support a new nuclear deal with Iran and vowed to “reverse” any agreement that weakens sanctions or restrictions against the Islamic Republic.

Every Republican senator except Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) signed the letter, warning that “a major agreement that does not have strong bipartisan support in Congress will not survive.”

“According to press reports, the Biden Administration may soon conclude an agreement with Iran to provide substantial sanctions relief in exchange for merely short-term limitations on Iran’s nuclear program,” wrote the Republican senators.

This development comes amid the publication of a new report by the Institute for Science and International Security revealing that Iran has enough 20 percent and 60 percent enriched uranium to use as “feed for production of enough weapon-grade uranium for two nuclear weapons.”

After nuclear breakout commences, Iran will be able to produce its first quantity of weapons-grade uranium “in as little as two to three weeks after breakout commences, including a setup period, and producing the second quantity by the end of that month,” according to the report.

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Northern Israel, Jerusalem and parts of the West Bank were blanketed in white on Tuesday, as many schools celebrated the holiday of Purim early. The snowfall in Jerusalem was the first to occur in the month of March since 2003.

Snowfall accumulates at Baram National Park. March 15, 2022 (photo credit: Yehiel Farkash/Israel Nature and Parks Authority)

Light snowfall is expected in Jerusalem until about 3 pm local time. Temperatures on Tuesday will range between 33°F (1°C) to 36°F (2°C) in Israel’s capital city.

Snow falls at Mount Meron, March 15, 2022 (credit: Suleiman Hamud/Israel Nature and Parks Authority)

Purim this year is on Wednesday night and Thursday during the day in most of Israel and on Thursday night and Friday during the day in Jerusalem. Many schools conduct celebrations and encourage students to come in costume a few days before the holiday.

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