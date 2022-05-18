Report: US Air Force to Participate in Massive Israeli Simulation of Strike on Iran; US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib Introduces ‘Nakba’ Resolution

1

The United States will participate in Israel’s large-scale drill simulating a strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities as part of the broader Chariots of Fire exercise later this month, local media reported on Tuesday. The US Air Force will reportedly serve in a complementary capacity, with American refueling planes drilling with Israeli fighter jets as they simulate entering Iranian territory and carrying out repeated strikes.

The unprecedented Israel-US aerial collaboration is seen as a message to Iran amid long-stalled negotiations in Vienna over a return to the 2015 nuclear deal, a possibility that Jerusalem has repeatedly and strenuously voiced its objection to.

Dozens of Israeli fighter jets will reportedly take part in the simulated attack. The last time Israel conducted such a war game was some 10 years ago, when it was widely reported to be on the point of striking Iran. The US did not participate in that exercise.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Benny Gantz is slated to meet with his American counterpart, Lloyd Austin, and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Thursday at the Pentagon in Washington.

“I will discuss with them the issue of increasing security cooperation and addressing the region’s challenges — especially Iran,” Gantz noted according to local media, adding that he also planned on discussing the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier Tuesday, Gantz announced that Iran is currently trying to complete the production and installation of 1,000 advanced IR6 centrifuges, including at a new underground facility being built near Natanz. According to the defense minister, Tehran is a few weeks away from accumulating enough fissile material sufficient for a nuclear bomb.

2

Exactly one year after 45 people died in a stampede that was the deadliest civil disaster in Israel’s history, tens of thousands of people are expected to flock to Mount Meron in the Galilee on Wednesday night to celebrate Lag Ba’omer, the Jewish festival celebrating second-century sage Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai.

Following last year’s tragedy, a national day of mourning was observed, with flags being flown at half-staff in Israel and diplomatic missions abroad, and sports and cultural events being canceled.

Over the past 12 months, the government has ordered extensive changes at the site, demolishing illegally built structures, including Dov Bridge, and widening existing passageways.

“This is a complicated event since there are many changes that were done to the site and to the way things were,” Israel Police Northern District Chief Shimon Lavi said. “There are limitations on the number of people allowed on the mountain, so only 16,000 will be permitted there at any given time.”

Tickets need to be preordered and will serve as both transportation and entry passes. Entry will be staggered, with 4,000 people allowed per hour. People will be given passes for a four-hour stay. No private vehicles will be allowed to approach the site, and all public and private transportation will be diverted to 11 bus terminals, from which shuttles will ferry people to the compound.

3

Members of the US Congress have called on Washington to describe the events surrounding Israel’s founding with the Palestinian term “Nakba,” an Arabic term meaning “catastrophe.”

The resolution, authored by Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), was submitted nearly two weeks after Israel celebrated its Independence Day and one day after the anniversary of the Jewish state’s 1948 War of Independence.

The measure demands that the US “commemorate the Nakba through official recognition and remembrance,” while claiming that the word also refers to “an ongoing process of Israel’s expropriation of Palestinian land and its dispossession of the Palestinian people that continues to this day…”

The resolution’s text runs counter to the US State Department’s own historical records, which state that after the UN approved the division of Palestine, “[f]ighting began with attacks by irregular bands of Palestinian Arabs attached to local units of the Arab Liberation Army composed of volunteers from Palestine and neighboring Arab countries. These groups launched their attacks against Jewish cities, settlements, and armed forces.”

The other co-sponsors of Tlaib’s resolution were Democratic Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Cori Bush of Missouri, Jamaal Bowman of New York, Marie Newman of Illinois and Betty McCollum of Minnesota. The group has repeatedly criticized Israel, to the point of being accused of antisemitism.

4

Tens of thousands of marchers are expected to attend the Celebrate Israel Parade in New York on May 22, which will be held for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event is considered the largest US march in support of the Jewish state, attended annually by over 40,000 marchers, including dignitaries, entertainers, artists, musicians, dancers, celebrities, floats, and marching bands. In 2020 and 2021, the parade was held virtually. The theme of this year’s celebration is “Together Again.”

Defense Minister Benny Gantz is slated to represent Israel at the parade, as well as Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai and Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata. Former Ambassador of Israel to the United States and now Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan, and Consul General of Israel in New York Asaf Zamir are also scheduled to attend the event.

American dignitaries at the parade will include Mayor of New York City Eric Adams, Governor of New York Kathy Hochul and congressmen Jerrold Nadler and Lee Zeldin.

