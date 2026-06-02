If It’s Genocide, Why Can It Wait Until 2029?

Key Takeaways:

The genocide accusation against Israel remains an allegation, not a fact. Despite years of confident assertions from activists, politicians, and media outlets, no court has concluded that Israel is committing genocide.

South Africa’s request for an 18-month extension undermines claims of urgency. If genocide is the most immediate and grave crime in international law, the willingness to delay proceedings for years raises obvious questions about the strength of the case.

The evidence points away from genocidal intent. Israel’s efforts to warn civilians, establish evacuation routes, and facilitate humanitarian corridors are difficult to reconcile with the claim that it is seeking to destroy the Palestinian people.

The Contradiction of Urgency

Genocide is humanity’s worst crime. The word evokes some of history’s darkest chapters: the Holocaust, Rwanda, Cambodia, and Srebrenica. It describes not only mass death, but the deliberate attempt to destroy a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group. Because of the enormity of the crime, accusations of genocide have traditionally carried extraordinary weight. If a genocide is taking place, urgency is not optional. Every day matters.

That is why the latest development in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel is so revealing. In seeking a lengthy extension to submit its reply, South Africa has unintentionally clarified what it tried to obscure. If it truly believed Israel was committing genocide, delay would be intolerable. Yet the state that has spent two years insisting a genocide is underway has now agreed to a timetable that could push further proceedings well into the next decade. The message is difficult to ignore: There is no emergency because there is no genocide.

South Africa’s baseless “genocide” case at the ICJ is collapsing. South Africa has requested an extraordinary 18-month (!) extension to submit its arguments. The written submissions will not end before 2029. All the claims of “urgency” have now turned into South Africa’s quiet… https://t.co/PbSrOaKAln — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) May 31, 2026

For more than two years, much of the world has been told that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. The accusation has been repeated by activists, politicians, academics, journalists, and international organizations with extraordinary certainty. In many circles, the debate is considered over. The verdict has already been delivered. The only remaining question, we are told, is why the rest of the world has not yet caught up. Yet more than two years after South Africa launched its case at the International Court of Justice, it has requested and received an additional eighteen months to submit its next round of arguments. If this truly were the clear-cut genocide so many have claimed, one might reasonably ask: why can the genocide wait?

And if the evidence is so overwhelming, why does the case require more time to prove its argument? This is the contradiction at the heart of the genocide accusation. On social media, in university lecture halls, and across much of the international press, genocide is presented as obvious. In court, however, proving that claim appears impossible.

Genocide Requires Intent

That should not surprise us. The legal question was never whether Gaza has suffered. It has. Nor was the question whether civilians have died or whether buildings have been destroyed. All of those realities exist without genocide. The legal question has always been whether Israel is intentionally seeking the destruction of the Palestinian people as a people.

After more than two years of war, the evidence does not merely fail to establish genocidal intent. It points in the opposite direction. Israel’s critics frequently point to casualty figures, military operations, and inflammatory statements by individual politicians, but they have failed to demonstrate a state policy aimed at the destruction of the Palestinian people. Israel has repeatedly warned civilians to evacuate combat zones, contacted Palestinians directly through calls, texts, voice recordings, and leaflets, and established evacuation routes and humanitarian corridors.

John Spencer, Chair of Urban Warfare Studies at West Point’s Modern War Institute, has argued that these measures contributed to a combatant-to-civilian casualty ratio of roughly 1:1 to 1:1.5, which he describes as historically low for modern urban warfare. While the precise figures remain disputed, such actions are difficult to reconcile with the claim that Israel’s objective is the destruction of the Palestinian people. Devastation is not genocide. The Genocide Convention requires proof of intent to destroy a people, and after more than two years of scrutiny, that evidence has not emerged because it does not exist.

This is why the accusation has relied on rhetoric rather than evidence. Genocide has become less a legal claim than a political weapon. Once deployed, the word carries enormous emotional and moral force. It transforms a complex conflict into a simple story of perpetrators and victims. But serious allegations require more than slogans.

If genocide is occurring, there should be mountains of evidence. If the case is as straightforward as activists claim, there should be no need for years of additional argument before the world’s highest court. If the facts are as clear as we have repeatedly been told, the legal process should be confirming an obvious reality rather than continuing to wrestle with a deeply contested accusation.

Instead, the opposite appears to be true. The longer the proceedings continue, the more apparent it becomes that the certainty surrounding the allegation has always exceeded the strength of the evidence behind it.

The Verdict Is Not In

South Africa’s request for additional time is a reminder that accusations are not evidence and slogans are not verdicts. Years after the case was filed, the world’s highest court remains nowhere near reaching a final determination. The certainty that dominates public debate is conspicuously absent from the courtroom itself.

South Africa may continue litigating until 2029. Activists may continue chanting “genocide.” Journalists may continue repeating the accusation. But repetition is not proof. Israel is not committing genocide. The fact that those making the accusation require years of additional proceedings to establish it only highlights the distance between political rhetoric and legal reality.

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