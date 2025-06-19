Iran’s AI “Victories”: When Pixel-Perfect Lies Outrun the Truth

It has almost been one week since Israel preemptively struck the Islamic Republic’s military targets. The IDF continues to operate decisively against IRGC military targets, working to neutralize threats. Meanwhile, we are also fighting an information war, working around the clock to actively counter disinformation spreading in the media to ensure the truth is heard.

From AI disinformation to media bias echoing Hamas’ claims, here’s a roundup of some of the best of our posts on Instagram:

53 Hostages Still in Gaza: The War Hamas Started Won’t End Until They’re Home

53 Israeli hostages are still in Gaza. It’s been over 620 days since Iranian-backed terrorists kidnapped Israeli hostages.

The world is shifting its focus to a new war, but the war in Gaza isn’t over. It started with Hamas. And it won’t end until every last hostage comes home.

The Islamic Regime’s AI Propaganda Machine: Fake War Footage, Real-World Impact

The Iranian regime’s latest information operation shows how AI-generated visuals can outpace fact-checking and influence perception. From impossible aircraft wrecks to CGI airports, these assets gained millions of views—highlighting a growing challenge for security analysts and news professionals alike. Critical viewing skills have never been more important.

Hamas, Not Israel, Uses Human Shields

Is Israel using human shields because their defense HQ is in Tel Aviv? Nope. Most countries put their defense HQs in cities. But the real human shields? That’s Hamas’ territory. Hamas hides behind civilians under homes, schools, mosques hospitals, UN buildings. Make sure you check out the proof for yourself: tunnels.honestreporting.com Eight Aid Workers Killed – Yet Media Ignores Hamas’ Role

The media says Israel is killing civilians at Gazan aid sites. But here’s what aid distribution in Gaza actually looks like.

No chaos. No gunfire. Just food being handed out to civilians, instead of Hamas.

So why is the media echoing Hamas’ false claims without question, just days after the terror group brutally murdered 8 real aid workers?

