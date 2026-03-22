Is Al-Aqsa Mosque in Danger… Again? How a Centuries-Old Conspiracy Spreads Today

Key Takeaways:

The narrative that Al-Aqsa Mosque is “in danger” has roots from 100 years ago, but has recently resurfaced today during the Israel-Iran war.

Quds News Network, a fringe pro-Palestinian outlet, created the narrative, which was then given more legitimacy when a similar narrative was covered in the international media.

Influencers online helped spread the conspiracy theory of Al-Aqsa being in danger, further shaping public perception.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is once again said to be “under threat.”

Not from Israel — but from Iranian missiles.

On March 16, missile fragments struck the Temple Mount compound, home to Al-Aqsa, and landed near the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. That reality, however, has been largely absent from international coverage. Instead, headlines have focused on Israel’s alleged restrictions on Muslim worship during Ramadan.

The Church of the Holy Sepulchre is also near the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Western Wall. So instead of accusing Israel of curtailing Muslim worship on the Temple Mt, will the international media now understand exactly why there are safety restrictions in place to protect people of… https://t.co/BEnMWME4CP — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) March 16, 2026

The omission is glaring.

Israel has not restricted access to Al-Aqsa out of religious discrimination, but as a wartime security measure. With Iranian missile attacks ongoing, authorities have limited access to all major religious sites – including the Western Wall – to reduce the risk of mass casualties.

Yet outlets such as The New York Times, Channel 4 News, The Guardian, and Reuters have pushed a different narrative: that Israel is singling out Al-Aqsa and forcing Muslim worshippers into the streets.

That framing ignores a basic fact. Iran’s missiles do not distinguish between Muslims, Christians, and Jews. Nor do they spare holy sites.

Channel 4 News doesn’t care that every religious site, including the Western Wall below Al-Aqsa, is operating under safety restrictions because of the war. Because the Islamic Republic isn’t bothered whether its missiles strike Muslim, Christian, or Jewish holy sites & places of… https://t.co/Q3Ef9XNC1W — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) March 15, 2026

Western media are not alone in promoting this narrative. Palestinian outlets have long advanced the claim that Israel seeks to restrict Muslim worship at Al-Aqsa as part of a broader agenda.

Among the most active is Quds News Network (QNN), a pro-Palestinian outlet with no meaningful editorial standards. QNN has described the closure of Al-Aqsa as an “unprecedented restriction” and alleged attacks on worshippers – claims that help set the narrative long before it reaches mainstream platforms.

And it works.

When Israel’s actions are framed as religious persecution, the conclusion is preloaded. International outlets then echo and amplify a storyline that originated in partisan or unreliable sources.

This is not new.

Nearly a century ago, in 1928, the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, Hajj Amin al-Husseini, spread the claim that Jews were plotting to seize Al-Aqsa. The following year, that lie helped fuel deadly riots in Hebron, culminating in the massacre and expulsion of its Jewish community.

Since then, the “Al-Aqsa is in danger” narrative has resurfaced repeatedly, particularly during periods of conflict.

Related Viewing: The Lie That Lit the Match: Yardena Schwartz on Hebron, Disinformation, and the Media’s Vanishing Memory

Today’s version is digitally supercharged.

HonestReporting.ai Labs has found a clear pattern in how this message has been spread. Since the outbreak of the war with Iran, near-daily messaging around Al-Aqsa has created a sense of urgency and outrage, framing Israel’s war with Iran as an unjustified reason for the closure of the site. Although the narrative gradually gained traction in international outlets, its origins can be traced back to QNN, which amplified this narrative 44 times over three weeks.

While QNN is not a reliable or authoritative news source, the volume concentrated on its X account alone displays the danger of how fast misinformation and anti-Israel narratives can spread. In over six weeks, it garnered more than 25 million impressions.

An additional 32 reports on Al-Aqsa can be attributed to other outlets monitored by HonestReporting.ai Labs that gradually picked up the narrative.

What begins on the fringes no longer stays there.

The narrative has now achieved cross-ideological amplification. It spreads simultaneously through pro-Palestinian activist networks and Western conservative influencers, dramatically expanding its reach.

Related Reading: Tucker Carlson’s “Religious War” Echoes a Century-Old Anti-Jewish Conspiracy

Among the most prominent conservative figures to emerge is Tucker Carlson, who suggested that Israel may have intercepted an Iranian missile over the Temple Mount as part of a plan to destroy Al-Aqsa and rebuild a Jewish temple – a modern iteration of a century-old conspiracy.

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The pattern is clear.

A fringe claim gains traction. It is repeated, reframed, and amplified. Eventually, it appears in mainstream reporting stripped of its origins but carrying the same implication.

The result is not just misinformation, but legitimization.

In an era where narratives can move from obscurity to global acceptance in hours, the resurrection of the Al-Aqsa conspiracy is more than a historical echo. It is a case study in how disinformation spreads and how easily it is laundered into credibility.

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