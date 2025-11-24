Tucker Carlson vs. Tucker Carlson: How a Host Became His Own Warning Sign on Antisemitism

Key Takeaways:

Tucker Carlson has shifted from condemning antisemitism to actively amplifying it, routinely platforming extremist guests like Nick Fuentes and refusing to challenge their openly antisemitic rhetoric.

Carlson now promotes antisemitic conspiracies himself, including claims that Israel controls U.S. policy, intentionally targets civilians, endangers holy sites, or manipulates global events — reviving long-debunked tropes.

His influence massively mainstreams anti-Israel and antisemitic narratives, helping drive a broader ideological shift on the far right that normalizes hostility toward Jews and distorts the reality of Israel’s actions and threats it faces.

In recent years, one of America’s most influential media personalities has undergone a significant and perilous ideological shift. Formerly the host of Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News, Carlson now hosts his widely popular podcast, The Tucker Carlson Show, which has consistently topped the charts across different platforms.

Tucker Carlson has gone from being a firm denouncer of antisemitism to actively spreading antisemitic narratives and giving antisemites a platform before millions. Ironically, the show’s description claims its mission is to report honestly “in a media landscape dominated by misinformation,” asserting that the only way to break the “propaganda spiral is by telling the truth.” Unfortunately, Carlson fails to follow his own rules.

Even more striking is that around thirty years ago, as a staff writer for the Weekly Standard, Carlson set out a clear landscape of what makes comments antisemitic. He astutely observed that when someone – and especially a large media personality – consistently attacks Israel, attacks American Jews’ support for Israel, suggests that Jews have pushed the U.S. into wars on behalf of Israel, and disproportionately targets Jewish institutions, they can be considered to be antisemitic.

I Agree with Tucker Carlson There’s been a great deal made of Tucker Carlson’s opinions on Israel and Jews. Many consider him an antisemite who judges Israel with a classic double standard. I’ve been listening to some of his material and I do find a great deal of it… pic.twitter.com/BqB369meO5 — Uri Pilichowski (@RationalSettler) November 13, 2025

Today, Carlson falls directly into each of the categories that he himself named. And he does it repeatedly.

Platforming and Defending Antisemites

The controversy surrounding Carlson did not begin with his own overtly antisemitic remarks. Instead, it stemmed from a growing recognition that the guests he warmly welcomes are figures who sit far beyond the mainstream political right, including some of the most prominent antisemites online.

The most extreme case of this was Carlson’s hosting of Nick Fuentes at the end of October 2025. Fuentes joyfully indulges in any opportunity to broadcast his outspoken antisemitism. He has in the past compared Holocaust victims to “cookies in the oven.” So when on Carlson’s show, Fuentes delved into how “these Zionist Jews” are the key obstacle in conservative American society, and Carlson refused to push back, it should surprise no one.

While Fuentes proudly names the Jewish people as the problem, Carlson’s antisemitism operates more quietly. He platforms well-known antisemites and remains silent in the face of their ideologies, at times even asking leading questions that smooth the path for their narratives. While he may not explicitly name the Jew, he certainly engages in a subtler version of the same antisemitism that is penetrating the minds of millions every day. Thus, while Carlson did not explicitly blame the Jews for the problems in American civil society, he also did not rebuke Fuentes for doing so.

Nick Fuentes is, among other things, a white supremacist who has spent years attacking Jews and Israel.

He’s now being treated like a political commentator.

Here’s what you need to know.🧵 pic.twitter.com/aeqXrH4wHj — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 17, 2025

The comment section on Carlson’s YouTube video alone reveals how deeply this ideology is taking hold. Some comments rely on thinly veiled antisemitic tropes, with one user writing, “I can’t stop rubbing my hands together while watching this,” invoking the stereotype of the scheming Jew. Others parrot outright conspiracies, including a commenter claiming they “just sent my $7000 back in pennies after watching this,” a reference to a widely debunked myth that Jewish influencers are paid $7,000 per post.

After the episode with Fuentes aired, people from across the political spectrum criticized Carlson. Yet his willingness to give a megaphone to a white supremacist did not cease. When Megyn Kelly invited Carlson on her podcast to discuss the aftermath, Carlson remained unyielding. He claimed he didn’t yell in disagreement at Fuentes because he didn’t care what other people would think. But the issue isn’t what other people would think, but about confronting and challenging dangerous, antisemitic ideas. By failing to push back on Fuentes’ rhetoric, Carlson effectively legitimized it for millions of listeners.

Related Reading: Megyn Kelly Whitewashes Tucker Carlson’s Embrace of Antisemitic Figures

Fuentes may have been the most recent antisemite platformed by Carlson, but he is certainly not the first. In 2024, Carlson interviewed the “high priest of antisemitic Christianity,” Munther Isaac, who gave a sermon justifying the October 7th terrorist attacks one day after. Though perhaps appearing on the other side of the political spectrum in comparison to Fuentes, Munther Isaac’s interview on Carlson’s show rings eerily similar to the antisemitism spread by Fuentes. Carlson specifically chose to interview Munther Isaac, knowing he was crafting a false story about the Christian experience in Israel by leaving out key details.

Carlson has also hosted a self-described “historian” who claimed that the Nazis were simply “unprepared to deal with the prisoners of war,” suggesting that their inhumane brutality was merely poor planning. Carlson himself has also recently condemned an attempt to kill Hitler in 1944, suggesting that had Hitler been killed, it would have been an un-Christian act.

Peddling Antisemitism & Conspiracy Theories

Tucker’s violation of the very rules he once outlined for defining antisemitism goes beyond his warm welcome of antisemitic guests and his approval of their comments on the show. He can invite these guests and excuse their rhetoric, in part, because he himself has made antisemitic statements, creating a permissive environment in which antisemitic ideas can circulate unchecked.

Following October 7th, in a conversation with Candace Owens, Carlson remarked on how the “real tragedies” facing Americans are internal, despite numerous American citizens being murdered or taken captive by Hamas. The threat of terrorism, as it faces both Israel and the U.S., is undeniably a real and shared concern.

At the same time, Carlson has remarked that “everybody’s afraid of Israel,” and society has not “had an honest conversation about this ever.” He goes on to question how much antisemitism online is organic and from real antisemites and how much is “not organic at all,” thus implying Israel is at fault for the rise in antisemitism seen online. He spews out antisemitic propaganda as some sort of elaborate scheme to divert the public’s attention away from the mutually beneficial U.S.-Israel relationship.

Carlson, however, is unable to recognize the benefits of the U.S.-Israel relationship because he claims what “Israel is doing in Gaza is immoral,” and collective punishment. He has indulged in this charge so frequently, claiming that Israel believes “everyone who lives in Gaza is a terrorist because of how they were born, including the women and the children.” Of course, this is not an accurate analysis of Israel’s war, where it has been fighting a terrorist organization whose goal is to rid the land of all Jews and abuses civilian infrastructure as a means to achieve its war goals.

Tucker Carlson yesterday used his discussion on meritocracy and Harvard’s DEI admissions as a segue to… Israel’s supposed desire to kill women and children. This smear isn’t new. Tucker is merely recycling Nick Fuentes. And it’s all a lie. Israel does not believe that all… pic.twitter.com/ibKVjyyhdU — Joel Mowbray (@joelmowbray) November 20, 2025

This misrepresentation feeds into a broader narrative of existential threat and persecution, a narrative Carlson extends beyond Gaza. For instance, he has suggested that Al Aqsa Mosque could be “blown up” by Israel to make room for the Third Temple. Beyond the baseless claim that Israel is endangering sacred sites, Carlson portrays the situation as one in which Israel is perpetually on the attack. This lie has been spread for decades, including by none other than Hamas and other terrorist organizations.

Similarly, Carlson has claimed the USS Liberty was targeted by Israel “on purpose,” despite this being thoroughly debunked. He further asserted that the incident was a step in the IDF’s alleged stranglehold on the American military. This is a control which he says continues to persist today, claiming – without providing any evidence – that IDF officers in the Pentagon during the 12 Day War with Iran were supposedly enraging Pentagon staff by barging into meetings and giving orders. Beyond the complete lack of evidence supporting this claim, Carlson’s framing taps into longstanding antisemitic tropes of Jewish influence and control, portraying Israel and Israelis as manipulative and sinister.

Carlson’s comments should not be viewed as isolated incidents, but rather as part of a broader ideological shift occurring in the extreme right of the U.S. This shift has been further amplified by podcast and social media influencers. As a veteran news reporter, Carlson has been a driving force in this movement. He has consistently welcomed voices to his show that exemplify this trend, encouraging him to take part.

Carlson today is now at odds with the standards he presented thirty years ago. In platforming antisemites and perpetuating misleading and outright antisemitic conspiracy theories, he has become both an enabler and an active participant in the very antisemitism he once denounced, leaving his own legacy fractured and his influence on society profoundly troubling.

Liked this article? Follow HonestReporting on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to see even more posts and videos debunking news bias and smears, as well as other content explaining what’s really going on in Israel and the region. Get updates direct to your phone. Join our WhatsApp and Telegram channels!

