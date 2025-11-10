Megyn Kelly Whitewashes Tucker Carlson’s Embrace of Antisemitic Figures

Key Takeaways:

Megyn Kelly invited Ben Shapiro to her show to discuss Tucker Carlson’s interview with Nick Fuentes.

In defending Carlson’s approach, Kelly downplayed the danger of normalizing antisemitic rhetoric under the guise of open dialogue.

Allowing antisemitic voices like Fuentes into mainstream dialogue endangers society’s shared moral boundaries and normalizes extremism.

What happens when white supremacist thought stops shocking people and starts blending into mainstream conversation? That question loomed large after Tucker Carlson, one of the most influential figures in conservative media, hosted Nick Fuentes – a known antisemite, white supremacist, and Holocaust denier – on his show without pushing back on any of Fuentes’ hateful rhetoric. The silence was deafening.

You would expect other podcasters to condemn such a normalization of extremism, drawing clear moral boundaries within their own conservative movement. But instead, many stayed quiet. The dynamic of prominent voices excusing or ignoring such extremism is a worrying trend in the podcasting world in general, especially when it goes beyond one individual’s show.

When Megyn Kelly hosted Ben Shapiro on The Megyn Kelly Show this past week, this is exactly what happened. Formerly a Fox News host, Kelly has transitioned into an influential podcaster, hosting an array of politicians and leading conservative thought leaders on her show, which now draws millions of listeners and ranks among the top conservative podcasts in the U.S.

In the segment, the two primarily focused on Carlson’s hosting of Fuentes, bringing about a larger rift in American conservative thought among podcast influencers. The issue was not about Tucker Carlson’s own ideologies, but rather his willingness to continuously platform people who work to mainstream radical ideologies. The podcast was yet another chapter in the conservative movement’s growing struggle over how – or whether – to confront the rising antisemitism in its ranks.

Shapiro criticized Carlson for being what he called an “ideological launderer of bad ideas,” warning that failing to challenge Fuentes’ rhetoric normalized extremist views for a mainstream audience. Such normalization makes dangerous ideas seem acceptable. But this normalization seeped beyond Carlson’s podcast and into Kelly’s.

In defending Carlson, Kelly framed Carlson’s approach to Israel as a matter of principle rather than prejudice, noting that he becomes frustrated when the U.S. gets too involved in Israel’s conflict because he believes it endangers American children.

Yet, there should be real concern over the radical ideologies, including the mainstreaming of antisemitism, that have spread in the U.S. in the aftermath of the October 7th attacks. These have become normalized in nearly every aspect of life, including university campuses.

While Carlson, Fuentes, and Kelly are all conservatives, the speed at which antisemitism masked as extreme anti-Israel hatred is becoming normalized has crossed the political spectrum from left to right and back again. The election of Zohran Mamdani is just the latest example of extremism being rebranded and repackaged as purely progressive politics.

Carlson’s approval of Mamdani and dismissal of his antisemitism was defended by Kelly, who claimed Carlson’s commentary isn’t inherently hostile towards Jews. But when Carlson who supposedly comes from the opposite political pole supports the elected representative of New York, home to the largest Jewish population in the U.S., who has refused to recognize Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state, called for the boycott of the country, and refused to condemn the phrase “globalize the intifada,” it is clear that these positions go beyond political disagreement and enter the realm of endorsing and normalizing antisemitic agendas.

This convergence reflects the horseshoe theory, the idea that the far left and far right, although appearing on opposite ends of the political spectrum, often meet and converge in their embrace of similar extremist narratives. In this case, figures like Mamdani on the left and Carlson and Fuentes on the right both perpetuate antisemitic tropes under different guises. Mamdani’s track record has enabled antisemitism from the far left. By endorsing this behavior, Carlson lends legitimacy to a shared language of hatred.

Bringing on Nick Fuentes to Carlson’s podcast should have been enough to signal the worrying trend of normalizing extreme antisemitic thought in American society. Shapiro called Fuentes for what he is: a vile antisemite. This was enough for Kelly to push back, saying that using the antisemitism label is not helpful. But when antisemitism goes unchecked and not called out, it creates the perfect breeding ground for extremist ideas to infiltrate mainstream discourse, making once-unthinkable beliefs seem acceptable and slowly eroding society’s moral boundaries, no matter where they seem to lie on the political spectrum.

Kelly, again in defense of Carlson, argued that because Fuentes is a “podcaster civilian,” rather than a politician, he shouldn’t be expected to be cross-examined aggressively. She later suggested Carlson’s defensiveness stems from years of being repeatedly accused of antisemitism, describing him as “in a defensive place right now.”

Shapiro’s warning highlights a deeper danger. When such extremist ideas seep into everyday language and are dismissed, they become normalized. What was once considered extreme or disqualifying discourse gradually becomes mainstream, pushing society toward a more permissive environment for hate. This is especially true in the podcast sphere, where nearly half of the U.S. population over 12 years old is listening to at least one podcast a month.

There is a moral responsibility to challenge hate, regardless of political affiliations. Continuously allowing extremist rhetoric to go unchallenged blurs the lines between disagreement with such ideas and moral compromise. The consequences extend beyond the political field, creating a society where listening to podcasts can normalize or indoctrinate hate.

