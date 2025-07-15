<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In today’s polarized political climate, it’s easy to assume that the far-left and far-right stand on opposite ends of every issue. But when it comes to antisemitism, these extremes often meet in disturbing ways. This overlap is captured by horseshoe theory: the idea that the political spectrum curves back on itself, with both ends displaying strikingly similar forms of extremism.

On the far-right, antisemitism typically appears in the form of conspiracy theories: claims that Jews secretly control governments, the media, or global finance. On the far-left, the rhetoric shifts toward portraying Jews, especially Israelis, as white colonizers and oppressors of indigenous populations. Though the framing differs, the message is rooted in the same prejudice.

Recent events highlight this convergence. Far-left anti-Zionist protesters have been seen chanting Nazi slogans and giving Hitler salutes during demonstrations. Meanwhile, prominent far-right figures such as Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens have continued to spread age-old antisemitic tropes about “globalist Jews” wielding outsized influence.

This kind of ideological convergence isn’t new. In 1941, Adolf Hitler met with Haj Amin al-Husseini, the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem. Despite their differing worldviews, they were united by a shared hatred of Jews. Their alliance was based not on political alignment, but on the common goal of Jewish destruction.

Even today’s AI reflects this trend. Elon Musk’s chatbot, Grok, began repeating antisemitic narratives, not because it was programmed that way, but because it absorbed content from the internet, where antisemitic speech remains rampant.

Antisemitism, it seems, is the one form of hate that transcends ideological boundaries. Unless it is called out across the political spectrum, history suggests it will continue to thrive and lead to devastating consequences.