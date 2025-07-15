Faculties of Hate: How Professors Turned U.S. Campuses into Hubs of Radicalization

From classrooms to coordinated edits on Wikipedia, a network of academics is spreading hate, shielding terrorism, and rewriting the narrative one student mind at a time.

Last year, antisemitism surged across American campuses like never before. What started as protest became open hate, fueled not just by students, but by the institutions meant to uphold academic integrity.

At the University of Pennsylvania, students marched through campus chanting, “There is only one solution: Intifada, revolution!” Swastikas defaced Hillel buildings. Jewish students were stalked, doxed, and forced to hide their identities. A Chabad building was vandalized. Faculty, including literature professor Huda Fakhreddine, joined a “die-in” protest, and spread antisemitic and extremist rhetoric.

As professors and students are getting ready to return, the crisis is far from over. But how did elite students end up glorifying terrorism? Could this ideology really come only from student activism? Or is the main source still inside the classrooms, among the professors entrusted to shape minds? Let’s look at just a few examples.

Huda Fakhreddine: The Polite Face of Radicalization at UPenn

On the surface, Huda Fakhreddine is a soft-spoken academic, an associate professor of Arabic literature at the University of Pennsylvania who teaches poetry under the guise of culture and art. In reality, behind this scholarly façade is a radical agenda. Fakhreddine uses literature to push extremist narratives, framing Palestinian poetry not as reflection, but as a weapon. In her classroom, Palestine equals resistance, and resistance means destruction.

Since October 7, Fakhreddine has repeatedly used her platform to defend Hamas, romanticize the October 7 massacre, and accuse Israel of genocide. Just hours after Hamas murdered over 1,200 Israelis, she posted: “While we were asleep, Palestine invented a new way of life”—a statement that praises the attack.

In October 2023, she spoke at a pro-Hamas rally organized by Penn Against the Occupation, where protesters chanted, “From the river to the sea,” and Huda was quoted as saying, “Israel is the epitome of antisemitism… it desecrates the memory of the Holocaust victims. It humiliates every Jewish person.” That fall, Huda co-organized the Palestine Writes Festival at UPenn, which hosted speakers such as Refaat Alareer, who mocked the killing of Jewish children.

In February 2025, she praised PFLP leader Ghassan Kanafani, writing: “Let him teach us what moral, historical, and linguistic responsibility sounds like.” The PFLP is a U.S.-designated terror group.

Professor Fakhreddine also reposted a tweet that calls Israel a “child-killing machine” and publicly mourned Hassan Eslaiah, a Gazan photojournalist and Hamas member who infiltrated Israel on October 7 during the Hamas attack, comparing him to the freed Israeli hostage Edan Alexander.

On July 6, Fakhreddine appeared on a podcast where she openly admitted radicalizing her students and even renaming her course to “Resistance Literature from Pre-Islamic Arabia to Palestine.”

She also rejected academic neutrality in another interview, stating:

When a genocide against the Palestinian people is unfolding before our eyes, any study or engagement with Arabic poetry or literature or culture that doesn’t launch from a recognition of this unprecedented violence, acknowledging it as an aggression against all Arab culture and existence, is complicit and disingenuous.

Fakhreddine’s activism extends beyond social media. In March 2024, she joined a lawsuit to block UPenn’s cooperation with a federal antisemitism investigation.

Huda remains an active member of UPenn Faculty for Justice in Palestine (PFJP) and regularly speaks on their behalf. At a 2024 encampment, she accused UPenn of “caving to donors and lobbyists,” while ignoring the students’ links to terror. She called their demands “clear, just, and reasonable.”

Fakhreddine plays a central role in student encampments—organizing, promoting, and speaking at events that openly support Hamas. Her radicalization of students is clearly intentional. She is calling for protesting, “fighting back,” and “being loud,” not only at UPenn, but also outside of her campus.

As public scrutiny increased, a team of Wikipedia editors created a page to document Huda’s actions but faced an unexpected battle.

Huda’s Wikipedia Fight

On April 14, 2025, Wikipedia editors began documenting Fakhreddine’s radical activism, linking her to pro-Hamas rhetoric and archiving her extremist statements.

By April 23rd, suspicious edits appeared on Fakhreddine’s Wikipedia page. New accounts and IP addresses traced to UPenn (Huda’s workplace) tried to remove key details, including her support for Hamas and extremist statements, even deleting the entire Activism section.

Separately, a new account edited the text to paint Fakhreddine in a favorable light, making changes with no basis that moderators quickly reversed.

Beyond the guest edits, it appears Fakhreddine or someone acting on her behalf created new accounts solely to edit her page and soften the content.

The new account names used in the process are Shift Metaphor (a literary phrase in Huda’s line of work), Rasbeirut2025 (Huda is originally from Lebanon), and Qifanabkiagain (Qifa Nabki refers to a classical Arabic ode linked to an Arabian poet).

One edit changed “remarks that showed support for Hamas” to “remarks that show support for Palestinian liberation and the right to resist occupation and apartheid”—a baseless rewrite meant to sanitize the truth.

The edits were quickly reversed, but their origin pointed to someone with a vested interest, likely Fakhreddine herself. In an age where academic reputation is currency, her attempt to rewrite her record was as revealing as the facts she tried to hide.

Even more troubling is Huda’s alliance with Susan Abulhawa, an activist and self-proclaimed revolutionary who embraces extremism without restraint. The two are more than ideological allies; they are close collaborators. In 2023, they co-organized the already mentioned Palestine Writes festival at UPenn.

Though not a professor, Abulhawa is deeply embedded in academia and is a regular presence on campus panels. Through her partnership with faculty like Fakhreddine, she delivers extremist ideology straight to students. Together, they represent two sides of the same radical machine: one embeds hate into the curriculum, the other incites it in public.

Susan Abulhawa: From Novelist to Extremist Mouthpiece

Often introduced as a celebrated Palestinian-American author, Susan Abulhawa has used her platform to glorify terrorism, spread antisemitic propaganda, and call for Israel’s destruction, while pushing this ideology deep into American academic spaces.

Abulhawa’s extremist ties are well documented. In 2019, she posted a photo with Charlotte Kates, a member of the leadership of Samidoun, a group sanctioned in the U.S. and Canada for raising funds for terrorism.

In 2020, she appeared on a webinar with Kates and her husband, Khaled Barakat, a sanctioned official in the PFLP. In late 2023 and early 2024, Abulhawa livestreamed with a PFLP flag clearly visible in the background.

On social media, she has called Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah a “martyr” and “beloved of God,” and praised the IRGC (U.S.-designated terror group) commander Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in an American air strike, as a historic figure.

In March 2025, she defended Hamas, claiming they treated Israeli hostages with “honor” and praised the killing of Israeli soldiers, while it has been confirmed that the hostages were tortured, starved, humiliated, and beaten up regularly. That same month, she echoed Libya’s grand mufti’s call to bomb Israel. (https://x.com/susanabulhawa/status/1880618898049126658, https://x.com/susanabulhawa/status/1881155300876866011)

In February, she denied any Palestinian role in the October 7 massacre, instead spreading the conspiracy theory that “Israel killed most of them.”

By May, her rhetoric escalated into full-blown antisemitism. After the murder of two Israelis in Washington, D.C., she posted: “Now we’re supposed to feel bad for two genocide cheerleaders… wouldn’t surprise me if it was a false flag to focus on manufactured antisemitism.” She even compared the murders to the 1938 assassination of a Nazi diplomat.

In May 2025, she appeared on antisemitic UK rapper Lowkey’s podcast, describing her trips to Gaza during the war, claiming she was being censored, and calling Israel a “cancer” that must be “wiped off the earth.”

This is not just an internet figure. Susan Abulhawa is a voice of campus discourse, assigned in syllabi, invited to speak, and legitimized by institutions like UPenn.

The Radical Web: Academia’s Shield for Extremism

Despite everything outlined above and far more than one article can hold, Huda Fakhreddine remains a full-time professor at the University of Pennsylvania. Despite her public record of glorifying terrorism, she is still teaching and preparing for the next academic year.

Susan Abulhawa, likewise, remains a public figure embedded in academia. When accused of celebrating the murder of two Israeli diplomats in New York, she mocked the backlash, thanking the New York Post for boosting sales of her books.

Huda and Susan are mere examples of a widespread phenomenon in the U.S.

Hate and radicalization have spread across the U.S. university system. At Columbia, protesters stormed and occupied Hamilton Hall, smashed windows, sealed doors, and hung banners reading “Globalize the Intifada.” At UCLA, a task force confirmed that Jewish students and faculty were harassed, threatened, and attacked. At NYU, pro-Hamas chants, antisemitic slurs, and slogans labeling Jewish students as “settler-colonialists” created an atmosphere of fear and intimidation.

At the same time, at Columbia, Professor Joseph Massad called the October 7 massacre “stunning,” and Professor Mohamed Abdou praised Hamas. At Northwestern, Professor Steven Thrasher urged others to join illegal encampments. The list goes on and on across campuses.

The deeper crisis is clear: this isn’t student activism; it’s faculty-led indoctrination. This is a coordinated assault of radicalization, running straight from faculty offices into student minds.

The question is no longer whether there’s a problem. The questions are: Who is funding this? Who is protecting it? And why is no one stopping it?

This isn’t just antisemitism. It’s the normalization of terrorism, the collapse of academic integrity, and the radicalization of tomorrow’s leaders. If we don’t confront it now, we already know what is coming. And it won’t be a bright future. UPenn and other universities must stop allowing so-called professors to bring radical ideas to our campuses, and professors like Huda must be held accountable for their actions.

[/sc]