Tucker Carlson’s “Religious War” Echoes a Century-Old Anti-Jewish Conspiracy

Tucker Carlson revives a longstanding conspiracy narrative: His claim that the Israel–Iran war is tied to a hidden plan to destroy Al-Aqsa and rebuild the Jewish Temple echoes a century-old anti-Jewish conspiracy theory.

Speculation replaces evidence: The video relies on novelty items, fringe religious figures, and selective quotes while presenting them as proof of a supposed Israeli religious agenda.

A familiar antisemitic framework: By portraying Israel and Jews as secretly manipulating global conflict around Jerusalem, the theory mirrors classic conspiracy tropes that historically fueled violence.

This week, Tucker Carlson released a video arguing that the war involving Israel and Iran may ultimately be driven by a religious agenda centered on Jerusalem.

According to Carlson’s theory, the conflict is not primarily geopolitical but theological. Beneath the surface of international politics, he suggests, lies a hidden project connected to the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. The war, he implies, may ultimately be intended to destroy the Al-Aqsa Mosque and rebuild the Jewish Temple.

Carlson frames this idea as speculation. Yet the video repeatedly returns to the same premise: that powerful actors are seeking to provoke a religious war over Jerusalem.

This is not a new argument. The idea that Jews secretly plan to destroy Al-Aqsa and rebuild the Temple has circulated for more than a century and has repeatedly been used to incite violence against Jews. What Carlson presents as a provocative theory is in fact one of the most enduring anti-Jewish conspiracy narratives in modern political history.

The Claim That Israel Seeks a Religious War

Carlson’s argument begins with the suggestion that Western societies fail to recognize the religious dimension of global politics. Because the United States has become, in his words, a “godless society,” Americans supposedly cannot see that conflicts in the Middle East may be driven by theology rather than strategy.

From there, he turns to Jerusalem. The Temple Mount, known in Jewish tradition as Mount Moriah, once held the ancient Jewish Temples. Today, the same site contains the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock.

Carlson then introduces the central claim of the video: that some people wish to destroy the mosque and rebuild the Temple, and that the current war may ultimately be connected to that goal.

At one point, he points to a “Temple” patch worn on an Israeli military uniform as supposed evidence that such a plan exists. In reality, the patch is an unofficial novelty item that can be purchased online and has no connection to Israeli government policy.

Elsewhere, Carlson quotes isolated statements from fringe figures, including an extremist rabbi and an evangelical preacher who has spoken in apocalyptic terms about rebuilding the Temple. These individuals hold no role in Israeli policymaking, yet their views are presented as if they reveal a hidden political agenda.

The theory expands further. Carlson speculates that Western governments may be participating in a religious project they do not fully understand. He suggests that American soldiers may believe they are fighting for Christian prophecy. At one point, he even claims that Jewish religious groups such as Chabad-Lubavitch are somehow connected to the effort to push the United States into conflict.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE — Tucker Carlson claims that a sect of Judaism called Chabad is ultimately behind the military strikes on Iran. This might be Tucker’s most absurd claim to date. And it’s yet another shot at Trump. Why? Well, @jaredkushner & @IvankaTrump have belonged to Chabad in… pic.twitter.com/AnrslkJCtN — Joel Mowbray (@joelmowbray) March 5, 2026

He also portrays the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, as part of a deliberate escalation intended to provoke a wider religious confrontation. Rather than analysing the strike as a military action within an ongoing conflict with Iran, Carlson frames it as evidence that a larger theological war is being engineered behind the scenes.

None of these claims is supported by evidence. Instead, the argument proceeds through association, speculation, and the selective quotation of individuals who represent no state authority.

By the end of the video, the theory has grown into something far larger: the idea that a global religious war between Jews, Muslims, and Christians may be deliberately provoked in order to reshape the world around Jerusalem.

The Temple Conspiracy Narrative

The suggestion that Jews seek to destroy Al-Aqsa Mosque is not a new political theory. It is one of the oldest conspiracy narratives surrounding the modern conflict.

Rumors that Jews intended to seize or damage Islamic holy sites helped ignite the riots that culminated in the 1929 Hebron massacre, in which 67 Jews were murdered in a centuries-old Jewish community.

The same allegation has resurfaced repeatedly over the past century, often framed through the slogan “Al-Aqsa is in danger.” In each case, the narrative transforms political tensions into a sacred struggle and presents violence as the defense of a holy site.

The October 7 attacks carried out by Hamas were named “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood,” explicitly invoking the claim that Islamic holy sites were under threat.

Carlson’s argument echoes this tradition almost exactly. The central premise is that Jews are pursuing a hidden plan to destroy a Muslim holy site in order to advance a religious project. The theory then expands outward, suggesting that global powers, religious groups, and governments may be participating in the scheme.

This is precisely how conspiracy narratives function. They construct an unseen plot that supposedly explains world events while dismissing the absence of evidence as proof of how well the conspiracy is hidden.

It is also worth noting that even the common claim that Al-Aqsa is the “third holiest site in Islam” is historically debated. While Jerusalem holds genuine religious significance in Islamic tradition, some Muslim scholars have argued that the modern emphasis on Al-Aqsa’s ranking emerged relatively late and has been politically amplified in the context of competing claims over the city.

None of this changes the reality that Jerusalem is deeply sacred to millions of Muslims today. But it illustrates how narratives surrounding the site have often been shaped by political mobilization.

The Power of Religious Conspiracy

Carlson’s theory ultimately rests on the idea that powerful actors are deliberately provoking a religious war over Jerusalem.

Yet there is no evidence that Israel is pursuing such a strategy. Israeli governments since 1967 have maintained the status quo arrangement on the Temple Mount, under which the Islamic Waqf administers the site and Muslim prayer takes place at Al-Aqsa while Jews pray at the Western Wall below.

Throughout the video, Carlson and his guest repeatedly suggest that Israel, and specifically Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is secretly driving the wider war in pursuit of a hidden agenda. According to this theory, Israel is not responding to regional threats but manipulating global events in order to provoke a religious confrontation centered on Jerusalem.

This framing follows a familiar pattern within anti-Jewish conspiracy thinking. Jews are not presented simply as actors within international politics but as the hidden architects behind it. Wars, political crises, and global conflicts are reinterpreted as the product of secret Jewish planning.

The logic is strikingly similar to the structure of The Protocols of the Elders of Zion, the notorious early twentieth-century forgery that claimed to reveal a Jewish plot to control world affairs. The Protocols portrayed global upheaval as the result of hidden Jewish coordination, transforming ordinary political events into evidence of a secret conspiracy.

Carlson’s theory operates in much the same way. Rather than analysing the strategic realities of the Middle East, it attributes the conflict to a concealed Jewish project tied to Jerusalem. Israel becomes the unseen puppeteer of global events, Western governments become unwitting accomplices, and religious war becomes the ultimate objective.

The narrative may appear modern, framed through contemporary politics and social media speculation. But its underlying logic is very old. It is the idea that Jews are secretly manipulating the world toward their own hidden ends.

History has shown repeatedly where such narratives lead. They transform complex political realities into myths of Jewish conspiracy and present global conflict as the outcome of secret Jewish power.

And that story has never been harmless.

