Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #10

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

You can already see many of the posts that we’ve published on our website but here’s a roundup of just some of the issues and media outlets that we’ve flagged on social media over the past several days that didn’t make it into full articles.

Make sure to follow us on X/Twitter to get all of our content in real time during this period.

TAKE ACTION NOW: You can make a difference. We’ve included contact details on many of the examples of media bias below. Please send your considered comments to the media and hold them accountable.

ABC News Australia Sanitizes a Terrorist

What @abcnews doesn’t tell you in this creepily sympathetic piece is that this “young militant” carried out numerous terror attacks and was planning to bomb Israeli civilians https://t.co/wBkmpXTQHq — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 30, 2023

Fill in ABC News Australia’s complaint form: https://www.abc.net.au/contact/complain.htm

Guardian Columnist Erases Deaths of Israeli Journalists

No, @OwenJones84, do you consider the four dead Israeli journalists who were killed by terrorists in their homes and at a music festival to be foreigners? Because that’s exactly what Hamas considered them to be. https://t.co/cJrNylUsRc pic.twitter.com/6yvJQanMwz — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 29, 2023

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

Media Flub Hostage Release Deal

Hey @washingtonpost, when you frame your story like this, it implies that Hamas released these Palestinians. In fact, they were released by Israel, where they were imprisoned for terrorism and violence.https://t.co/xQyWyqKwD1 pic.twitter.com/IfbiaWtxrM — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 29, 2023

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

"33 Palestinian civilians." Interesting way for @washingtonpost to describe Palestinian prisoners held by Israel for terrorism offenses. And it's not a "captive exchange deal." There's no equivalence between Israeli captives of Hamas & the Palestinian prisoners.… pic.twitter.com/hmM1K3HI8P — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 28, 2023

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

Typical @guardian. The "33 Palestinians freed" are not simply women & children. They are youths and women held by Israel for terror offenses. They are not innocent victims like the Israeli hostages held by Hamas. pic.twitter.com/2qyIFP4ZM3 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 28, 2023

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

We've fixed it for you, @washingtonpost. This is not an "exchange of captives." There is no equivalence between Israeli hostages kidnapped by Hamas and Palestinian prisoners held by Israel for terror offenses.https://t.co/N7r5zbpVIj pic.twitter.com/XrR6LyukJI — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 28, 2023

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

No, @Reuters, there is no equivalence between Israeli hostages held captive by Hamas and Palestinian prisoners held by Israel for terrorism offenses. Please fix this abysmal #HeadlineFail.https://t.co/MG0OWyy3tp pic.twitter.com/TktmbYfv1F — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 27, 2023

Contact Reuters Customer Support: https://liaison.reuters.com/contact-us

USA Today Op-Ed Claims ‘Murdering Babies is an Old Fake News Trope

Some things aren't that complicated. Multiple eyewitnesses to the horrors of Oct. 7 reported seeing babies who had been decapitated. But academic Nolan Higdon in @USATODAY thinks it's a suspect claim "given that murdering babies is an old fake news trope." There are no words.… pic.twitter.com/8GtUXmIDH9 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 28, 2023

Fill in USA Today feedback form: https://cm.usatoday.com/site-feedback/

Sky News Journalist Turns Hamas Into Humanitarians

Anything you want to say about this, @DominicWaghorn? "Aunt says Hamas forced 12-year-old hostage to watch videos of atrocities, aimed gun at him when he cried"https://t.co/Wd3BOhNQOX https://t.co/Zez5CyOzhe — Simon Plosker (@SimonPlosker) November 28, 2023

Contact: [email protected]

New York Times Turns Ahed Tamimi Into an ‘Author’

"We will slaughter you & you will say that what Hitler did to you was a joke. We will drink your blood & eat your skull. Come on, we are waiting for you." – Ahed Tamimi@nytimes says she's an "author." 🤦‍♂️https://t.co/p6Gfe7LltH pic.twitter.com/j7l8jOdYVn — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 28, 2023

Contact: [email protected]

New York Times Casts Doubt or Diminishes Oct. 7

Has @nytimes produced possibly one of the most inappropriate usages of scare quotes in a headline?https://t.co/F1IYK9kZBV pic.twitter.com/B9JCYRVyXc — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 27, 2023

Contact: [email protected]

On Oct. 7 Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israel, massacring 1,200 people during an orgy of torture, rape & murder, and kidnapped some 240 others in the single biggest loss of Jewish life since the Holocaust. For the @nytimes, these were simply "raids" carried out by "militants."… pic.twitter.com/D7gBZSmtWT — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 27, 2023

Contact: [email protected]

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