Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #12

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas. You can…

Reading time: 2 minutes

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

You can already see many of the posts that we’ve published on our website but here’s a roundup of just some of the issues and media outlets that we’ve flagged on social media over the past several days that didn’t make it into full articles.

Make sure to follow us on X/Twitter to get all of our content in real time during this period.

TAKE ACTION NOW: You can make a difference. We’ve included contact details for many of the examples of media bias below. Please send your considered comments to the media and hold them accountable.

MSNBC’s Joy Reid Turns Ottoman Empire Into Utopia

Contact: [email protected]

 

BBC Ignores the Palestinian Definition of ‘Armed Resistance’

Follow the BBC’s complaints procedure: https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact/complaints/make-a-complaint/#/Complaint

 

New York Times Parrots Palestinian Terminology

Contact: [email protected]

 

Wall St. Journal’s Misleading Caption

Contact: [email protected]

 

Daily Beast Op-Ed Makes Up ‘Hundreds’ of Palestinian Civilians Killed by Jewish Settlers

Contact: [email protected]

 

Washington Post Indulges in Historical Revisionism

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

 

Washington Post Cartoon Identifies Netanyahu as a Jew Rather Than Israeli

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

 

CNN Whitewashes Alareer’s Antisemitism

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

 

New York Times Creates Immoral Equivalence on Campus

Contact: [email protected]

 

DPA Understates Abbas Holocaust Comments

Contact: [email protected]

 

Irish Times Op-Ed Claims Jesus as a ‘Jewish Palestinian’

Contact: [email protected]

 

ABC News Reinvents the War of Independence

Fill in the ABC News Feedback Form: https://support.abc.com/hc/en-us/requests/new?ticket_form_id=360003079511

 

Associated Press Embellishes Palestinian Refugees

Open AP Customer Zone & select Editorial and News from the dropdown options: https://customerzone.ap.org/cz/s/contactsupport

 

It’s the Jews’ Fault According to The Times of London

Contact The Times at [email protected]

 

Euronews Allows Terrorists to Frame Its Reporting

Fill in the Euronews Contact Us form: https://www.euronews.com/contact

 

Reuters and the ‘Ceremonial Lamp’

Contact Reuters Customer Support: https://liaison.reuters.com/contact-us

 

Sydney Morning Herald’s Poisonous Cartoon

Fill in the SMH feedback form: https://research.smh.com.au/jfe/form/SV_2czMGwDKUbV0QsJ

 

Sky News Still Can’t State That Israeli Women Were Raped

Contact: [email protected]

