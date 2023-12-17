Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #12

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

MSNBC’s Joy Reid Turns Ottoman Empire Into Utopia

No, @JoyAnnReid if you did your research you would know that during during Ottoman rule, Jews and Christians were considered “dhimmis,” (2nd-class citizens), subject to extra taxation known as “jizya,” and were subject to a long list of discriminatory laws. pic.twitter.com/wfZGKUR10z — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 17, 2023

Contact: [email protected]

BBC Ignores the Palestinian Definition of ‘Armed Resistance’

Hi, @LucyWilliamson. We know you've not been here long, but raping, murdering, torturing, and terrorism directed at innocent Israeli civilians is not "armed resistance."https://t.co/z5w0wkcthh pic.twitter.com/wdp8O4uvyb — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 17, 2023

Follow the BBC’s complaints procedure: https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact/complaints/make-a-complaint/#/Complaint

New York Times Parrots Palestinian Terminology

“Israeli occupation forces.” Palestinian terminology for the IDF parroted verbatim by @nytimes.@RajaAbdulrahim’s bias isn’t even subtle but NYT editors evidently just don’t care.https://t.co/aSxZFtebmC pic.twitter.com/vjrEDTEroS — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 17, 2023

Contact: [email protected]

Wall St. Journal’s Misleading Caption

MISLEADING CAPTION: This @GettyImages photo appears in @WSJ. But these are Israeli, not Palestinian vehicles, which aren't generally permitted in Jerusalem although, of course, Israeli Arabs & Palestinian residents of the city drive on its roads.https://t.co/co90dIvvZ2 pic.twitter.com/9PHu5vG94W — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 14, 2023

Contact: [email protected]

Daily Beast Op-Ed Makes Up ‘Hundreds’ of Palestinian Civilians Killed by Jewish Settlers

UCLA academic claims "Jewish settler rampages" in the West Bank have left "hundreds of peaceful Palestinian civilians dead" since Oct. 7. "Hundreds?!" Even the UN's figures, however, allege settlers were responsible for 8 deaths & another 2 either by Israeli forces or settlers.… https://t.co/eER65KuOXQ — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 13, 2023

Contact: [email protected]

Washington Post Indulges in Historical Revisionism

No, @washingtonpost, over 750,000 Palestinians were not expelled during Israel's establishment. As accepted by mainstream historians, most of those who were displaced during the 1948 war fled their homes to avoid the fighting. Please amend the article.https://t.co/7kxIfAxqxB pic.twitter.com/LURGZONaXY — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 13, 2023

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

Washington Post Cartoon Identifies Netanyahu as a Jew Rather Than Israeli

Question for @washingtonpost cartoonist @deAdder: Israeli PM Netanyahu is a secular Jew who does not usually wear a skullcap. Why did you choose to identify him by his Jewish religion rather than his Israeli nationality?https://t.co/ULFpiAL3ib pic.twitter.com/ctsLhX0RKL — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 13, 2023

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

CNN Whitewashes Alareer’s Antisemitism

.@CNN devotes a column to Gazan professor Refaat Alareer, killed in an Israeli airstrike, saying "some of his comments have caused offense."https://t.co/cFzQLljCuJ Reminder: As we previously revealed, Alareer's Twitter feed included over 100 tweets comparing the Jewish state &… pic.twitter.com/2LxUOCFyaq — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 12, 2023

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

New York Times Creates Immoral Equivalence on Campus

Jewish students have been targeted by pro-Palestinian activists on US campuses yet @nytimes attempts to portray two equal and morally equivalent sides. Let's be clear: Pro-Israel students confronting pro-Palestinian students isn't the problem.https://t.co/WrZduKEIW2 pic.twitter.com/I1tmgIcgvk — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 12, 2023

Contact: [email protected]

DPA Understates Abbas Holocaust Comments

On German soil, Abbas accused Israel of carrying out “50 holocausts” in a shameful display of relativizing and denying the very real Holocaust. This was far more than simply “denouncing Israel,” @dpa_intl. https://t.co/wpdITUvrrO — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 11, 2023

Contact:

Irish Times Op-Ed Claims Jesus as a ‘Jewish Palestinian’

Considering the word "Palestina" wasn't invented by the Romans until about 2CE — 200 years after Jesus was born — we can say with confidence that he was not a Jewish "Palestinian" as @GarethOCal claims in @irishexaminer.https://t.co/NxG0smHFwQ pic.twitter.com/kT5dr2lPCo — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 11, 2023

Contact: [email protected]

ABC News Reinvents the War of Independence

No, @ABC, Israel did not "lay claim to Palestinian land" in 1948. It was forced to defend itself against five Arab armies that invaded its sovereign territory as defined by the United Nations. https://t.co/VOxyoiiNuH pic.twitter.com/BzWZNQTxBI — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 11, 2023

Fill in the ABC News Feedback Form: https://support.abc.com/hc/en-us/requests/new?ticket_form_id=360003079511

Associated Press Embellishes Palestinian Refugees

Actually, @AP, the majority of Palestinian families living in Jabaliya are the descendants of those who were displaced as a result of the 1948 war. These Palestinians have never "fled or were driven out of what is now Israel."https://t.co/5WImba75Rb pic.twitter.com/NeHEtfrC7P — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 11, 2023

Open AP Customer Zone & select Editorial and News from the dropdown options: https://customerzone.ap.org/cz/s/contactsupport

It’s the Jews’ Fault According to The Times of London

So much easier for @thetimes's sub-header to blame "Jewish students and benefactors" for Liz Magill's resignation rather than her own disastrous and morally bankrupt performance in front of Congress.https://t.co/QyN1jrXGgU pic.twitter.com/jWv688M89E — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 10, 2023

Contact The Times at [email protected]

Euronews Allows Terrorists to Frame Its Reporting

Hamas butchered entire families, burned them alive, kidnapped and raped… but when the war they started isn't going their way it's "inhumane?" Why are you allowing LITERAL TERRORISTS to frame your reporting, @euronews?https://t.co/KlZHzt8i1T pic.twitter.com/7ZKMLdSL14 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 9, 2023

Fill in the Euronews Contact Us form: https://www.euronews.com/contact

Reuters and the ‘Ceremonial Lamp’

Where was this "ceremonial lamp?" Why not just say it, @hogotogo? It was the Menora in the temple in Jerusalem. Hanukkah is one of the clearest examples of the Jewish connection to Israel. But sure, @Reuters, gloss over the context.https://t.co/yLbn6LrAQl pic.twitter.com/ix3V9CHgrl — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 7, 2023

Contact Reuters Customer Support: https://liaison.reuters.com/contact-us

Sydney Morning Herald’s Poisonous Cartoon

There is a massive difference between Israel using its own civilians as "human shields" and intelligence failures on October 7. The former is a disgusting, illogical accusation by @cathywilcox1 of @smh. Even Netanyahu protesters can agree on that. pic.twitter.com/RkIeWTEc6A — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 7, 2023

Fill in the SMH feedback form: https://research.smh.com.au/jfe/form/SV_2czMGwDKUbV0QsJ

Sky News Still Can’t State That Israeli Women Were Raped

Even @UN_Women finally admitted Hamas raped Israeli women on October 7. The brutal testimonies of sexual assault have been presented to the world. The gory videos are out there. But for @SkyNews, which has no shame, the rapes are still "alleged." https://t.co/LgE9sJKkwD — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 7, 2023

Contact: [email protected]

