Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #19

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

You can already see many of the posts that we’ve published on our website but here’s a roundup of just some of the issues and media outlets that we’ve flagged on social media over the past several days that didn’t make it into full articles.

TAKE ACTION NOW: You can make a difference. We’ve included contact details for many of the examples of media bias below. Please send your considered comments to the media and hold them accountable.

Washington Post Parrots Hamas Casualty Figures

IDF soldiers had to fight their way out of Rafah to rescue the two hostages. Therefore, terrorists were clearly killed in the operation. But @washingtonpost doesn't care about details like that when it's far easier to parrot Hamas' casualty figures.https://t.co/8X0dZwg0Le pic.twitter.com/G8ClugxPBH — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) February 13, 2024

Hey, @washingtonpost, why is it ok for you to diminish the number of Israeli civilians killed (it was mainly civilians, not "many of them") while failing to point out that the Palestinian figures are supplied by Hamas and do not differentiate between civilians and combatants?… pic.twitter.com/MtZBfyYKdQ — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) February 12, 2024

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

LA Times and Washington Post Distort CPJ’s Distorted Number of Media Casualties

No, that's not what the CPJ said, @latimes. Most of those journalists were not actively "covering the Hamas-Israeli war" when they were killed. Also, at least 25 of the 78 (35%) Palestinian journalists killed in Gaza worked for Hamas-affiliated media.https://t.co/DawYfNMRe4 pic.twitter.com/ykwLExs4kI — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) February 13, 2024

Contact the Readers’ Representative: https://form.jotform.com/93047569731162

Here's what @washingtonpost won't tell you: At least 25 of the 78 (35%) Palestinian journalists killed in Gaza worked for Hamas-affiliated media. The Post is carrying on a trend in reporting on CPJ figures that we've previously critiqued:https://t.co/rt8DXWk0Xv https://t.co/vbZjQvKTQQ — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) February 11, 2024

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

Voice of America Buries Hostage Rescue Operation

It's been some 9 hours since it was publicly announced that Israel had rescued two hostages from Rafah. But the headline and story below are still the lead on the @VOANews website.https://t.co/2AkmWqS1GM pic.twitter.com/Fi1u5X643P — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) February 12, 2024

Fill in the VOA feedback form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSceBUoJvZdZJhGvFpjbYxSj5uR0mrEhcVD4e1r86JgDg5XyIQ/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1

Hamas Doesn’t Exist for NPR

How has @NPR published a report on the rescue of two Israeli hostages from Hamas captivity without mentioning the word "Hamas" even once? 😲https://t.co/6jd5y56LoI — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) February 12, 2024

Contact NPR Public Editor: https://help.npr.org/contact/s/contact?request=Ask-the-Public-Editor-about-ethics

The Guardian Legitimizes Antisemitic UN Official

Reminder to @guardian: the "senior UN official" you so gleefully quote is Francesca Albanese who has previously apologized after antisemitic posts on her personal social media profile were uncovered and has likened the Jewish state to Nazism.https://t.co/9WxucIehqB pic.twitter.com/jZt7xSwVcE — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) February 11, 2024

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

Reuters Turns Terrorism Into a Respectable Day Job

"The others worked for Jenin Brigade and the armed wing of Islamic Jihad." Seriously, @Reuters?! Is terrorism now considered to be a respectable day job?https://t.co/PPfeCjESxK pic.twitter.com/BUTgLiILcp — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) February 11, 2024

Contact Reuters Customer Support: https://liaison.reuters.com/contact-us

CNBC Twists Hamas Proposal

Hamas did not propose a ceasefire offer, they issued demands for an Israeli surrender that would leave Hamas in a stronger place than when they launched the October 7 massacre. Since when does losing a war offer you the upper hand to demand concessions? https://t.co/4GQLqUsIMI — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) February 9, 2024

Fill in the CNBC feedback form: https://cnbc.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/requests/new?ticket_form_id=360000260093

NPR Forgets About Israeli Hostages

Why, @NPR, have you omitted that Hamas took some 240 hostages? That 136 are still being held in Gaza is a significant reason this war is still ongoing. Kinda relevant to the story, don’t you think @DanielEstrin?https://t.co/Mupldpt4Aq pic.twitter.com/YMyQhhjz8a — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) February 9, 2024

Contact NPR Public Editor: https://help.npr.org/contact/s/contact?request=Ask-the-Public-Editor-about-ethics

The Hill Exaggerates McDonald’s Financials to Imply Israel Boycott

No, it doesn't. It says that US and international sales are up. International franchise locations in the Middle East are also up but to a lesser extent "reflecting the impact of the war in the Middle East." https://t.co/KjbG30WXTA — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) February 8, 2024

Contact The Hill: https://thehill.com/contact/

CNN Forgets Where Israel’s Capital Is

"But the ask, according to this reporting, may be too big for Tel Aviv to agree to." No, @CNN, Tel Aviv won't be agreeing to anything because political decisions are made in Israel's capital Jerusalem. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/vXkCAR1yb7 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) February 7, 2024

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

