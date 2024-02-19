Send Us Your Tips
Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #20

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas. You can…

Reading time: 2 minutes

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

You can already see many of the posts that we’ve published on our website but here’s a roundup of just some of the issues and media outlets that we’ve flagged on social media over the past several days that didn’t make it into full articles.

Make sure to follow us on X/Twitter to get all of our content in real time during this period.

TAKE ACTION NOW: You can make a difference. We’ve included contact details for many of the examples of media bias below. Please send your considered comments to the media and hold them accountable.

The Telegraph Misleads on Israeli Cabinet Decision in Vague Headline

Open Contact Us form and select Editorial from the dropdown option: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/customer/contact-us

 

New York Times Opinion Piece Uses Pseudo-Academic Jargon to Undermine Israel’s Legitimacy

Contact: [email protected]

 

UPI Omits Identities of Palestinian Terrorist and Israeli Victims

To request a correction, fill in UPI’s form here.

 

The Observer Whitewashes Palestinian Arch-Terrorist Marwan Barghouti

Contact The Observer readers’ editor: [email protected]

 

TimesLive (South Africa) Poll Only Features Anti-Israel Options

Contact:  [email protected]

 

UPI Mislabels Israel’s Targeted Airstrikes as a “Barrage of Rockets”

To request a correction, fill in UPI’s form here.

 

The New Yorker Erases Hamas’ Role From Gaza Profile

Contact: [email protected]

 

The Times & Sky News Omit Vital Context in Reports on Israel-Hezbollah Hostilities

Contact The Times at [email protected]

 

Contact: [email protected]

 

CNN Grossly Exaggerates About Israel’s Military Campaign

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

 

The Washington Post Whitewashes Hezbollah’s Terrorist Rocket Fire

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

 

Reuters Omits Vital Information From Rafah Piece

Contact Reuters Customer Support: https://liaison.reuters.com/contact-us

Photo Credits: Michael Giladi via Flash90

Photo Credits: Michael Giladi via Flash90

Chaim Lax
Chaim Lax
Originally from Toronto, Canada, Chaim moved to Israel in 2018. He has a B.A. (Hons) in Political Science and History from York University as well as an MA in Israel Studies from the Rothberg International School at Hebrew University. Prior to joining HonestReporting, Chaim worked with a variety of Israel advocacy organizations in both Canada and Israel.
