Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #20

The Telegraph Misleads on Israeli Cabinet Decision in Vague Headline

The Israeli cabinet rejected an imposed two-state solution from outside without Israeli agreement.@Telegraph's headline is disingenuous and fails to make this clear.#HeadlineFailhttps://t.co/QBt1o1tFKb pic.twitter.com/5eba0rWwSY — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) February 19, 2024

New York Times Opinion Piece Uses Pseudo-Academic Jargon to Undermine Israel’s Legitimacy

Here's the bottom line once you get past the inordinate amount of pseudo-academic jargon in this @nytimes opinion piece: Lydia Polgreen promotes the lie that Jews are not an indigenous people and that Israel is a "settler colonial state." Par the course for The New York Times. https://t.co/tDyKVCjCoL — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) February 19, 2024

UPI Omits Identities of Palestinian Terrorist and Israeli Victims

It's not only @UPI's headline that fails to identify who the victims (Israelis) and the attacker (Palestinian) are. UPI doesn't even clearly state those rudimentary details in its story too. 🤦‍♂️https://t.co/Bp2RwhymwI pic.twitter.com/6UKxgqVKSM — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) February 18, 2024

The Observer Whitewashes Palestinian Arch-Terrorist Marwan Barghouti

Trust @guardian & @ObserverUK to refer to Marwan Barghouti as a "political leader" in the same sentence as stating he is serving multiple life sentences in an Israeli prison for murder. And "protest organizer" is an odd way to describe his role in initiating terror attacks.… pic.twitter.com/Lbt85JSR8M — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) February 18, 2024

TimesLive (South Africa) Poll Only Features Anti-Israel Options

The absolute state of this from South Africa's @TimesLIVE. 😲 On a scale of 1 to 10, how biased do you want your poll to be? Times Live: Yes https://t.co/U0fGBSDkWE pic.twitter.com/py8l3sEXbe — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) February 15, 2024

UPI Mislabels Israel’s Targeted Airstrikes as a “Barrage of Rockets”

Hey, @UPI, you appear to be confused. It was a rocket barrage from Lebanon on Wednesday, most likely from Hezbollah, that led to the Israeli response. Israel responded with targeted air strikes, not a "barrage of rockets." https://t.co/O50RNHO7LL pic.twitter.com/1YLEUOj5yr — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) February 15, 2024

The New Yorker Erases Hamas’ Role From Gaza Profile

.@IChotiner says "According to Gaza’s health officials, more than twenty-eight thousand Palestinians—many of them women and children—have been killed in the course of Israel’s war." This is not "Israel's war," it's Hamas' war–a war the terror org started on Oct. 7. And Gaza's… https://t.co/nCufmggC6G — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) February 15, 2024

The Times & Sky News Omit Vital Context in Reports on Israel-Hezbollah Hostilities

Hey, @thetimes, how can you possibly include these paragraphs without referencing the Hezbollah rocket barrage that killed an Israeli & wounded 8 more that preceded the Israeli response? Stop falsely portraying Israel as the initiator of the violence.https://t.co/XKbvkLXOfR pic.twitter.com/sfcYnMeLqz — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) February 15, 2024

Earlier today, Hezbollah launched a barrage of rockets at the northern Israeli city of Safed, killing one & wounding 8 more. But as far as @SkyNews is concerned, Israel is the aggressor & Lebanon the victim. pic.twitter.com/JBaYmj7B9X — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) February 14, 2024

CNN Grossly Exaggerates About Israel’s Military Campaign

No, @CNN, Rafah has not been "bombarded by Israeli airstrikes and shelling for weeks." This is a gross exaggeration. While airstrikes accompanied this week's hostage rescue, Rafah has been only occasionally targeted since the beginning of the war, which is precisely why so many… pic.twitter.com/Xm4Zhcihxb — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) February 14, 2024

The Washington Post Whitewashes Hezbollah’s Terrorist Rocket Fire

"Unusual for civilians to be targeted" by Hezbollah?! Reality check for @washingtonpost: Hezbollah has been launching rockets daily at Israeli towns and villages for the past 4 months.https://t.co/XUq3p0QuP9 pic.twitter.com/NjrxPE8x7U — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) February 14, 2024

Reuters Omits Vital Information From Rafah Piece

How can @Reuters "explain" a potential IDF operation in Rafah without mentioning the presence of Israeli hostages there? How can it refer to recent Israeli air strikes in Rafah without the context of the military operation to rescue two hostages?https://t.co/YO4nQ6naLl pic.twitter.com/F4FUhvk76J — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) February 14, 2024

