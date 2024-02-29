Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #21

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

Associated Press Parrots Hamas Disinformation

If @AP relies on unverified information from "Gaza officials," i.e. Hamas, you get inaccurate and inflammatory headlines like this. It was no "strike." According to the IDF, dozens of Gazans were injured as a result of pushing and shoving as they attempted to loot the aid… pic.twitter.com/cLbk24LC1i — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) February 29, 2024

The Guardian’s Op-Ed Lionizes Disturbed Self-Immolator

Aaron Bushnell openly justified the Hamas massacre at the Nova festival on Oct. 7 and said, "There are no innocent civilians in Israel." But for @MoiraDonegan in @guardian, he was "a person of such profound commitment & depth."https://t.co/FOrbosnJzm See our video below. ⬇️ https://t.co/D4PrdY4Epm pic.twitter.com/gqKfdFjTp0 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) February 29, 2024

The New York Times Digs Up Boar Libel

Why would @nytimes legitimize the utterly ridiculous charge that Israeli settlers are "send[ing] boars to dig up Palestinian seedlings and fruit trees?" It's all just a load of porky pies. 🐗🥧 https://t.co/lSP0FHpSVW pic.twitter.com/sJSK1yZEXQ — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) February 26, 2024

Reuters Falsely Implies Israel Operating Against Gaza

The residents of the Gaza Strip have undoubtedly suffered greatly during this war. But let's be clear, @Reuters – Israel's campaign is against Hamas. Not "against the coastal enclave" and not its civilians.https://t.co/FFqSNmCdIU pic.twitter.com/HGRBLoXFnO — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) February 26, 2024

Washington Post Legitimizes an Antisemite

If, @washingtonpost, you are going to quote Francesca Albanese's social media, how about also mentioning that she's had to apologize for antisemitic posts on her personal social media profile? And how she's also likened the Jewish state to Nazism. https://t.co/1psZijkZA7 pic.twitter.com/vsLnT81LuM — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) February 25, 2024

The Independent Commits a Capital Offense

"Tel Aviv" doesn't have international allies. Israel does. Or Jerusalem if you wish to refer to the capital of Israel.@Independent, stop using Tel Aviv as a synonym for Israel's capital city and please correct the error.https://t.co/9M4k7s5kX9 pic.twitter.com/TSjlqojqie — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) February 22, 2024

The New York Times Fails to Recognize Hypocrisy

Which country's representative does @nytimes choose to quote at the International Court of Justice, calling the Israeli blockade of Gaza "medieval?" 🇪🇬 Egypt. The very country that also blockaded Gaza for years. But the NYTimes won't mention that.https://t.co/nQUSu03iHS pic.twitter.com/MtIUCDTFGP — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) February 22, 2024

Foreign Affairs Claims Hamas “Inherited” Gaza’s Tunnels From Israel

Really, @ForeignAffairs?! How can you seriously suggest that Hamas' tunnel system was "inherited from Israel"? 😲https://t.co/poyBi1ptWc pic.twitter.com/Fy3gZb9vec — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) February 21, 2024

Sky News Guest Makes Moral Equivalence Between Israeli Hostages and Palestinian Prisoners

Amidst @MyriamFrancoisC's blame Israel for everything narrative & bizarre claim of a realistic Hamas ceasefire offer, she refers to Palestinian terrorists in Israeli jails as "hostages." Please stop this moral equivalence between those prisoners & Israelis kidnapped by Hamas. https://t.co/pHvxRNz54J — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) February 21, 2024

The New York Times Underplays South African and Brazilian Hostility

🇿🇦 Took Israel to the International Court of Justice.

🇧🇷 President compared Israeli actions in Gaza to the Holocaust. That's significantly more than a "reluctance to align themselves in support of Israeli military action in Gaza," @nytimes.https://t.co/dt45LVECDy pic.twitter.com/Y7SXFemjPn — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) February 20, 2024

Featured image: Oren Ben Hakoon via Flash90