Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #26

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas. You can…

Reading time: 2 minutes

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

You can already see many of the posts that we’ve published on our website but here’s a roundup of just some of the issues and media outlets that we’ve flagged on social media over the past several days that didn’t make it into full articles.

TAKE ACTION NOW: You can make a difference. We’ve included contact details for many of the examples of media bias below. Please send your considered comments to the media and hold them accountable.

CBS and CNN Twist the Narrative Over USC Valedictorian’s Cancelation

Contact CBS News Show Feedback and select “News”: https://www.cbs.com/showfeedback/

 

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

 

Reuters Continues to Parrot Hamas Casualty Figures

Contact Reuters Customer Support: https://liaison.reuters.com/contact-us

 

UPI’s Revisionist History

To request a correction, fill in UPI’s form here.

 

The Guardian and Daily Mail Commit a Spate of Capital Errors

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

 

Contact: [email protected]

 

The New York Times Won’t Tell the Full Story About a UN Commission of Inquiry

Contact: [email protected]

 

The Guardian Lets the Iranian Regime Off the Hook

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

 

Sky News Tries to Legitimize Iran’s Attack

Contact: [email protected]

 

The New York Times Omits Al Jazeera’s Inconvenient Truth

Contact: [email protected]

 

The New York Times Understates Reasons for Iranian Hostility

Contact: [email protected]

 

The New York Times Promotes False Narrative on Israeli Airstrike on Iranian Generals

Contact: [email protected]

 

Reuters Says Iranian Revolutionary Guards “Officials” Seized a Cargo Ship

Contact Reuters Customer Support: https://liaison.reuters.com/contact-us

 

The New York Times Covers Up for a Terrorist Sympathizer

Contact: [email protected]

 

Bloomberg Excises Hamas From the Gaza Story

Contact the Standards Editor: [email protected]

 

CNN Barely Bothered Over a Murderous Terrorist’s Background

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

 

Featured image: via TPS

Featured image: via TPS

