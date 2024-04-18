Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #26

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

CBS and CNN Twist the Narrative Over USC Valedictorian’s Cancelation

It is absurd for @CBSEveningNews to reduce this down to Asna being a "pro-Palestinian" who shared a link years ago. As of last week, that link was part of her standing bio on @instagram, and it calls for the destruction of Israel. This is a rare win for @USC. https://t.co/qgj2MDWwFI — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) April 18, 2024

Contact CBS News Show Feedback and select “News”: https://www.cbs.com/showfeedback/

This isn't journalism. Nowhere was this valedictorian's religious faith raised as a reason for the cancelation of the speech. Until @CNN conveniently "forgot" to mention the antisemitic social media posts that caused the controversy & pushed the narrative of CAIR, an advocacy… pic.twitter.com/eIiM2AxWu5 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) April 16, 2024

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

Reuters Continues to Parrot Hamas Casualty Figures

Hey, @Reuters, we've fixed your headline for you. Stop parroting the unverifiable and inaccurate claims of a terrorist organization.https://t.co/yktVKOUM7Q pic.twitter.com/iVVHkMVpKa — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) April 18, 2024

Contact Reuters Customer Support: https://liaison.reuters.com/contact-us

UPI’s Revisionist History

As far as @UPI is concerned, Hamas' invasion of Israel on Oct. 7 never happened. It all started when "Israel launched a war" against Hamas for no apparent reason. 🤦‍♂️https://t.co/t3SKoeW9Lp pic.twitter.com/2GazWUC1vE — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) April 18, 2024

To request a correction, fill in UPI’s form here.

The Guardian and Daily Mail Commit a Spate of Capital Errors

It's sad enough that a @guardian journalist does a copy-paste of the opening paragraph from a previous day's story. But worse, it repeats the same error – Tel Aviv is not Israel's capital. How many identical corrections do we need to keep demanding?https://t.co/2JRT3n4XG3 https://t.co/AX1JgsRzmY pic.twitter.com/8OZaasz7w6 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) April 17, 2024

How is it possible that @mck_beth is reporting for @guardian from Jerusalem yet still lacks the self-awareness not to use Tel Aviv as a synonym for Israel's capital? 🤨https://t.co/1sMhiD2qKY pic.twitter.com/diyE7u17Ug — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) April 16, 2024

.@guardian: “How dare selfish Israel get attacked and divert attention from the Palestinians!” And, btw, it's Jerusalem, not Tel Aviv, that has a relationship with Washington.https://t.co/jlA4QC08IJ pic.twitter.com/4ixjK4CzsW — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) April 16, 2024

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

No, @MailOnline, Tel Aviv is not Israel's capital. Stop using it as a synonym for Jerusalem and correct the error.https://t.co/DIc6qXCxQr pic.twitter.com/gw9VNJG35a — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) April 16, 2024

Contact: [email protected]

The New York Times Won’t Tell the Full Story About a UN Commission of Inquiry

While @nytimes will only state that Israel has accused the UN Commission of Inquiry of bias, it won't tell you the full story of why Israel rightly refuses to cooperate with or give any legitimacy to this farcical body. 🧵https://t.co/fEjgjRraVT — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) April 17, 2024

Contact: [email protected]

The Guardian Lets the Iranian Regime Off the Hook

Trust @guardian to let the Islamic Republic of Iran off the hook. Iran, via its Mideast terrorist proxies, has been attacking Israeli territory for a substantial amount of time. So, Guardian, we've fixed it for you.https://t.co/gehk4PCQaz pic.twitter.com/N928AwufTO — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) April 16, 2024

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

Sky News Tries to Legitimize Iran’s Attack

"What would Britain do if a hostile nation flattened one of our consulates?" Why are journalists like @KayBurley spending so much energy trying to legitimize Iran's attack? Israel targeted terrorist leaders. There is no equivalence. pic.twitter.com/4IFPjt2YOO — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) April 15, 2024

Brought to you by the same @SkyNews diplomatic editor whose first reaction to the release of Israeli hostages was to tweet how well they’d been treated. Worth asking whether he’s considered the years of Iranian attacks on Israel by proxy. Oh, and that “consulate”? It was an IRGC… https://t.co/sdLw00fU9U — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) April 15, 2024

Contact: [email protected]

The New York Times Omits Al Jazeera’s Inconvenient Truth

.@nytimes conveniently leaves out the fact that Al Jazeera is actually owned by Qatar, which would explain why the managing director of AJ+ is upset about Jordan intercepting Iranian drones & missiles meant to kill Israelis. RT to remind them that context still matters.… pic.twitter.com/GmMTgEUhwE — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) April 15, 2024

Contact: [email protected]

The New York Times Understates Reasons for Iranian Hostility

Is @nytimes serious? The Islamic Republic of Iran is ideologically & theologically committed to the destruction of Israel. That's a solid reason for "frayed ties" between the two countries. Not everything is about "Israel's approach to the Palestinians."https://t.co/VvO3KB83pR pic.twitter.com/LKQqnY0EUE — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) April 15, 2024

Contact: [email protected]

The New York Times Promotes False Narrative on Israeli Airstrike on Iranian Generals

Israel attacked an Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corp HQ in Damascus located near Iran's embassy. Even if @nytimes supports Iran's claims regarding that building's status, it is factually incorrect to say that it was Iran's embassy that was targeted.https://t.co/RXwVBS4Etg pic.twitter.com/IGUR28DBQw — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) April 15, 2024

On April 1, Israel struck a single building next to the Iranian Embassy in Damascus that was being used by Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps leaders to plan & coordinate attacks on Israel. But @nytimes pushes the narrative that Israel "bombed an Iranian Embassy complex."… pic.twitter.com/yc08UtX2eS — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) April 14, 2024

Contact: [email protected]

Reuters Says Iranian Revolutionary Guards “Officials” Seized a Cargo Ship

Caption fail: According to @Reuters, Iranian Revolutionary Guards seizing an Israeli-linked cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz are "officials." 😲https://t.co/MfhCx02PhF pic.twitter.com/JrM2F8s1fK — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) April 15, 2024

Contact Reuters Customer Support: https://liaison.reuters.com/contact-us

The New York Times Covers Up for a Terrorist Sympathizer

Ghassan Abu Sittah has been exposed as a terrorist sympathizer. But @nytimes prefers to let its readers believe that he was barred from entering Germany simply because of the country's "widespread suppression of criticism of Israel" & his ICJ testimony.https://t.co/MoCcvqH57D — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) April 14, 2024

Contact: [email protected]

Bloomberg Excises Hamas From the Gaza Story

Hamas steals free humanitarian aid and sells it back to Palestinians with goods up to 50x higher than their prewar cost. Yet, @Bloomberg says that it's Israel's destruction of ATMs across Gaza that's the problem. Hamas doesn't even warrant a mention.https://t.co/qgzhdrDUkl — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) April 10, 2024

Contact the Standards Editor: [email protected]

CNN Barely Bothered Over a Murderous Terrorist’s Background

Hey, @CNN, we've fixed your headline for you. Why does it take until the 6th paragraph to inform your readers that Walid Daqqah was convicted of commanding members of a PFLP terror cell to abduct and kill 19-year-old Israeli soldier Moshe Tamam in 1984?https://t.co/oRV6P1hXSB pic.twitter.com/W8SOToJxYS — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) April 10, 2024

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

