Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #29

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

You can already see many of the posts that we’ve published on our website but here’s a roundup of just some of the issues and media outlets that we’ve flagged on social media over the past several days that didn’t make it into full articles.

AFP Sugarcoats Iranian People’s Feelings Towards Raisi

Before Iranian President Raisi was confirmed dead, @AFP‘s report appeared that the Iranian people were deeply concerned for the welfare of a popular and beloved leader. Seriously, AFP? Are you a mouthpiece for the Islamic Republic?https://t.co/m0CZ5JKung pic.twitter.com/I6Ti6MMUZq — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 20, 2024

Contact Editorial at AFP: https://www.afp.com/en/contact

Media Outlets Continue to Parrot Hamas Casualty Figures

Let’s start with @Independent, which quotes “Palestinian officials” without stating they are Hamas & repeats the inaccuracy that “most” of the casualties are women & children. (The latest @ochaopt update states 20% identified as women & 32% children.)https://t.co/yGxLd7xZhm pic.twitter.com/Oosb1WdkDb — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 15, 2024

Fill out The Independent’s contact form: https://help.independent.co.uk/hc/en-us/requests/new

Typical @guardian. Not bothered that the “local Palestinian health officials” are Hamas. Nor that the total deaths aren’t “mostly women and children.”https://t.co/uasAyo0o1y pic.twitter.com/j9chO7Iqza — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 16, 2024

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

Bad enough that UK politician @DawnButlerBrent spreads lies about Gazan casualty figures. So why does @Telegraph quote her when even the UN’s revised numbers don’t correspond to Butler’s claims?https://t.co/7Jylx33eQx pic.twitter.com/uinE2UAq3l — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 20, 2024

Open Contact Us form and select Editorial from the dropdown option: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/customer/contact-us

Not even Hamas have claimed that 15,000 children have been killed in Gaza. So why has @HuffPost almost doubled the estimated number of children quoted in the UN’s own unreliable casualty figures?@sanjanakaranth, please correct this outrageous error.https://t.co/cWksTCjpzf pic.twitter.com/Y7vfclPA1O — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 16, 2024

Click the “Report Corrections” link at the bottom of the article.

Washington Post Believes Iranian Missile Attack Was a De-escalation

The warped world of @washingtonpost where an Iranian attack on Israel with over 300 drones and missiles is presented as a sign of de-escalation.https://t.co/6hwt13fAVe pic.twitter.com/dCvadui7S8 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 20, 2024

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

The Guardian Discusses How “Zionist” Is an Insult

Leave it to @guardian to publish a piece discussing how the word “Zionist” (someone who believes in self-determination for the Jewish people in their historical homeland) is an insult. Naturally, one of the “experts” the Guardian consulted is pro-BDS, Israel-obsessed professor… pic.twitter.com/PuJdvmvhVt — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 13, 2024

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

Associated Press Rationalizes October 7 Massacre

Legitimizing Hamas’ brutal massacre on October 7 by saying that their rampage took them through former Palestinian areas is one of the most obscene rationalizations we’ve seen in the last seven months.@AP, this is shameful.https://t.co/wDEJm27P3z pic.twitter.com/F1iOZf5j3c — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 15, 2024

Open AP Customer Zone & select Editorial and News from the dropdown options: https://customerzone.ap.org/cz/s/contactsupport

Washington Post Portrays Hamas as a “Grass-Roots” Movement

“Grass-roots.” Seriously, @washingtonpost? Does Hamas really derive its power and legitimacy from the Gazan people? It’s not been tested in an election for over 17 years, rules by force, and acts as an Iranian proxy. That’s not “grass-roots.”https://t.co/w8Ml5lh9hq pic.twitter.com/nLzE5NyMqI — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 15, 2024

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

CNN Errs on Nakba Day

As the international media commemorates “Nakba Day,” @CNN is among the outlets whose coverage has egregious errors.https://t.co/gG8m5Teqio 🧵 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 16, 2024

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

New York Times Thinks Spreading Antisemitism is “Sympathizing With Palestinians”

This valedictorian spread antisemitic hate on her social media, including support for the “complete abolishment” of Israel. For @nytimes, this is merely “sympathizing with Palestinians.”https://t.co/DaZPKdGsCW pic.twitter.com/HNhkxvuRtw — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 12, 2024

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

The Guardian Is Obsessed With Israel

.@guardian is so obsessed with Israel, it even publishes stories complaining when Israel isn’t mentioned. Is it really so difficult to understand that not every celebrity needs to be virtue-signaling for your benefit?https://t.co/M7V62AXDtb pic.twitter.com/1NTPxSH1cT — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 12, 2024

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

Associated Press Lacks Context on Israel’s Tunnel Bombings

Has @ap considered that Israel used this type of bomb because it faced an enemy that had built 300+ miles of tunnels deep underground? And, the US’s fight against ISIS did not, thus why it was used “sparingly”? That’s pretty important context. pic.twitter.com/k5rI4UuTf0 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 9, 2024

Open AP Customer Zone & select Editorial and News from the dropdown options: https://customerzone.ap.org/cz/s/contactsupport

