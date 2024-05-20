Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #29

fbpx
HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

You can already see many of the posts that we’ve published on our website but here’s a roundup of just some of the issues and media outlets that we’ve flagged on social media over the past several days that didn’t make it into full articles.

TAKE ACTION NOW: You can make a difference. We’ve included contact details for many of the examples of media bias below. Please send your considered comments to the media and hold them accountable.

AFP Sugarcoats Iranian People’s Feelings Towards Raisi

Contact Editorial at AFP: https://www.afp.com/en/contact

 

Media Outlets Continue to Parrot Hamas Casualty Figures

Fill out The Independent’s contact form: https://help.independent.co.uk/hc/en-us/requests/new

 

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

 

Open Contact Us form and select Editorial from the dropdown option: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/customer/contact-us

 

Click the “Report Corrections” link at the bottom of the article.

 

Washington Post Believes Iranian Missile Attack Was a De-escalation

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

 

The Guardian Discusses How “Zionist” Is an Insult

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

 

Associated Press Rationalizes October 7 Massacre

Open AP Customer Zone & select Editorial and News from the dropdown options: https://customerzone.ap.org/cz/s/contactsupport

 

Washington Post Portrays Hamas as a “Grass-Roots” Movement

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

 

CNN Errs on Nakba Day

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

 

New York Times Thinks Spreading Antisemitism is “Sympathizing With Palestinians”

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

 

The Guardian Is Obsessed With Israel

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

 

Associated Press Lacks Context on Israel’s Tunnel Bombings

Open AP Customer Zone & select Editorial and News from the dropdown options: https://customerzone.ap.org/cz/s/contactsupport

 

Photo CreditsAyal Margolin via Flash90

