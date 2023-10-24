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Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #3

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events…

By October 24, 2023
Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #3

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

You can already see many of the posts that we’ve published on our website but here’s a roundup of just some of the issues and media outlets that we’ve flagged on social media over the past several days that didn’t make it into full articles.

Make sure to follow us on X/Twitter to get all of our content in real time during this period.

TAKE ACTION NOW: You can make a difference. We’ve included contact details on many of the examples of media bias below. Please send your considered comments to the media and hold them accountable.

BBC’s Cynical Take on Israeli Screening of Hamas Horrors

Follow the BBC’s complaints procedure: https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact/complaints/make-a-complaint/#/Complaint

 

Sky News Selectively Quotes Hostage to Sanitize Hamas

Contact: [email protected]

 

ABC News Needs a Map

Fill in the ABC News Feedback Form: https://support.abc.com/hc/en-us/requests/new?ticket_form_id=360003079511

 

CNN Whitewashes Fringe Jewish Groups

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

 

ITV News Platforms Iranian Stooge

Contact: [email protected]

 

Israeli Defensive System ‘Terrifies’ Daily Express

Contact: [email protected]

 

Reuters and Telegraph Misrepresent IDF Warning

Contact Reuters Customer Support: https://liaison.reuters.com/contact-us

 

Open Contact Us form and select Editorial from the dropdown option: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/customer/contact-us

 

AP Portrays Hezbollah as a ‘Political Party’

Open AP Customer Zone & select Editorial and News from the dropdown options: https://customerzone.ap.org/cz/s/contactsupport

 

Sky News Claims Hezbollah Firing on Israeli ‘Settlements’

Contact: [email protected]

 

Channel 4 News Works With Anti-Israel NGOs to Pin Gaza Hospital Blast on Israel

Fill in Contact Us form: https://www.channel4.com/4viewers/contact-us

 

New York Times Publishes Locations of Israeli Military Buildup

Contact: [email protected]

 

CNN Interviews an Antisemite

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

Liked this article? Follow HonestReporting on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to see even more posts and videos debunking news bias and smears, as well as other content explaining what’s really going on in Israel and the region. Get updates direct to your phone. Join our WhatsApp and Telegram channels!

Photo: Michael Giladi via Flash90

© Divuach Ne’eman R”A, 2025

Simon Plosker

Simon Plosker

With over two decades of experience in various non-governmental organizations in the UK and Israel, Simon Plosker returned to HonestReporting in October 2022 as Editorial Director having previously been part of the organization’s management team from 2005 to 2020.

Prior to his first spell at HonestReporting, Simon worked in Israel for NGO Monitor, BICOM, and served for a short period in the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit. He was Managing Editor of the Geneva-based NGO United Nations Watch for two years before moving back to the frontline defending Israel from media bias.

Simon has a BSoc.Sc in International Studies and Political Science from the University of Birmingham and an MSc in History of International Relations from the London School of Economics. He immigrated to Israel in 2001 from London.

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