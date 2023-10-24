Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #3

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

You can already see many of the posts that we’ve published on our website but here’s a roundup of just some of the issues and media outlets that we’ve flagged on social media over the past several days that didn’t make it into full articles.

Make sure to follow us on X/Twitter to get all of our content in real time during this period.

TAKE ACTION NOW: You can make a difference. We’ve included contact details on many of the examples of media bias below. Please send your considered comments to the media and hold them accountable.

BBC’s Cynical Take on Israeli Screening of Hamas Horrors

A @BBCNews reporter viewed 43 mins of unedited footage of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, screened because foreign media have disgustingly questioned the extent of the terrorists' savagery. But for @joelmgunter, it's all about Israel distracting attention from Gaza coverage.… pic.twitter.com/zWXHXNHm7F — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 24, 2023

Follow the BBC’s complaints procedure: https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact/complaints/make-a-complaint/#/Complaint

Sky News Selectively Quotes Hostage to Sanitize Hamas

Yocheved Lifshitz also detailed how she was beaten with sticks during her kidnapping, hurt her ribs from being slung over a motorbike & was taken through a spiderweb of tunnels. But @SkyNews deliberately omits the section where she describes the "living hell" she went through. https://t.co/NygrpPHqrQ — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 24, 2023

Contact: [email protected]

ABC News Needs a Map

No, @IanPannell. Sderot is the closest city to Gaza, not Ashkelon. If you aren't sure, look at a map. Don't guess. Do better, @ABC. pic.twitter.com/xVb2yLHizC — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 23, 2023

Fill in the ABC News Feedback Form: https://support.abc.com/hc/en-us/requests/new?ticket_form_id=360003079511

CNN Whitewashes Fringe Jewish Groups

"The action was organized by Jewish Voice for Peace and IfNotNow, two of the largest US Jewish groups calling for a just and peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict." No, @CNN, these are not "peace activists." Here's why. 🧵https://t.co/2jk24pRGhL pic.twitter.com/J7weaH34t7 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 23, 2023

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

ITV News Platforms Iranian Stooge

Absolutely unacceptable for @itvnews to give this Iranian stooge a platform. She has previously written about “dirty Zionists,” described assassinated Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani as a “hero” & shared an image of a Jewish effigy represented as the devil. 1/2 https://t.co/no0UAzNHIn — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 23, 2023

Contact: [email protected]

Israeli Defensive System ‘Terrifies’ Daily Express

Come on @Daily_Express. Is this really much of an improvement? While we are happy to see that Iron Beam is no longer "set to be unleashed on Gaza," what exactly is so "terrifying" about defending Israeli civilians from rocket attacks? https://t.co/4uTefl8rpw pic.twitter.com/tZyHkgd2nd — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 23, 2023

Contact: [email protected]

Reuters and Telegraph Misrepresent IDF Warning

No, @Reuters, that's not what was said. If @IDF has clarified their warning to Palestinians (below), why have you not updated or corrected your report? Fix it.https://t.co/D0iNjK2EQn https://t.co/CfoFZw4RzI pic.twitter.com/mLXkn27RAT — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 23, 2023

Contact Reuters Customer Support: https://liaison.reuters.com/contact-us

Despite @IDF's clarification below, some media outlets such as @Telegraph are publishing inaccurate & inflammatory headlines based on an imprecise translation. We've seen in the past week how much damage inaccurate reporting can do.@Telegraph, please fix your headline. https://t.co/CfoFZw4RzI pic.twitter.com/8vOzmVr0Qq — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 22, 2023

Open Contact Us form and select Editorial from the dropdown option: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/customer/contact-us

AP Portrays Hezbollah as a ‘Political Party’

No, @AP, Hezbollah is a terrorist organization with a political wing. As Naim Qassem, Hezbollah's Deputy Secretary General, publicly stated: “in Lebanon, there is one Hezbollah, named Hezbollah. We don’t have a military & a political wing.” https://t.co/811zNnXjWs pic.twitter.com/O7YKFuYlIo — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 23, 2023

Open AP Customer Zone & select Editorial and News from the dropdown options: https://customerzone.ap.org/cz/s/contactsupport

Sky News Claims Hezbollah Firing on Israeli ‘Settlements’

No @SkyNews, Hezbollah has not been firing on Israeli "settlements" as you understand the term. The Lebanese terrorist org is firing on northern Israel's towns and villages, all within Israel's undisputed, internationally recognized borders. https://t.co/lx9ApPW8bH — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 22, 2023

Contact: [email protected]

Channel 4 News Works With Anti-Israel NGOs to Pin Gaza Hospital Blast on Israel

Who are these "human rights investigators," @Channel4News? Al-Haq: affiliated with PFLP terror org.

Forensic Architecture: refers to IDF as "Israel Occupation Forces"; history of anti-Israel investigations. They aren't seeking the truth. They just want to pin it on Israel. https://t.co/LGSj8uTUgG — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 21, 2023

Fill in Contact Us form: https://www.channel4.com/4viewers/contact-us

New York Times Publishes Locations of Israeli Military Buildup

We have notified @IDF @IDFSpokesperson. We will not stay silent when the lives of Israelis are jeopardized by irresponsible journalism. https://t.co/bvLVldrrqd — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 20, 2023

Contact: [email protected]

CNN Interviews an Antisemite

We don't think @andersoncooper would be so sympathetic towards his interviewee on @CNN if he knew that she'd been tweeting posts celebrating the Oct. 7 massacre, demonizing Jews, calling for Israel's destruction, and even publicly wishing Hitler had finished the job. 🧵 https://t.co/jVvPeaQfLr — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 19, 2023

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

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Photo: Michael Giladi via Flash90