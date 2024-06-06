Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #31

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

You can already see many of the posts that we’ve published on our website but here’s a roundup of just some of the issues and media outlets that we’ve flagged on social media over the past several days that didn’t make it into full articles.

Make sure to follow us on X/Twitter to get all of our content in real time during this period.

TAKE ACTION NOW: You can make a difference. We’ve included contact details for many of the examples of media bias below. Please send your considered comments to the media and hold them accountable.

CNN Spreads Inciteful Headline

No Jewish crowds were “descending on al-Aqsa mosque,” which is off-limits to non-Muslim visitors to the Temple Mt. There appears to be very little difference between the incitement spread by terror orgs and @CNN‘s inflammatory headline.https://t.co/iq33BalkvQ pic.twitter.com/bWfMPgE1yK — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 6, 2024

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

LA Times Claims Israel Secretly Helped Create Hamas

No, @latimes, Israel did not “secretly help create Hamas.” Israel attempted to curb violence against its own citizens by investing in what was an apolitical Islamic charity. Many years later, the leader of that charity created Hamas. More in the ??https://t.co/ZtyIl6uUrt pic.twitter.com/IiShaMW1TK — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 5, 2024

Contact the Readers’ Representative: https://form.jotform.com/93047569731162

CNN Gets Its Dates Wrong

Actually, @CNN, Israeli ground operations only started on Oct. 13 with a full-scale ground invasion on Oct. 27. And you didn’t mention that the Gaza Ministry of Health is run by Hamas. That’s why you can’t independently confirm the casualty figures.https://t.co/AUvPkBUcww pic.twitter.com/Pq1R8DDcRB — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 5, 2024

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

The Guardian Ignores the Root Cause of Temple Mount Tension

Absolute nonsense, @guardian. Incitement from the Palestinian Authority & terror orgs, not Jewish visitors to the Temple Mt, is inflaming baseless Palestinian fears. Israel hasn’t expressed any intention to change the existing arrangements there.https://t.co/XLqo8nPdyw pic.twitter.com/VAqxLOVLm7 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 5, 2024

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

Sky News Mistranslates Gazan Interviewee to Sanitize Her Words

While it’s impossible not to sympathize with this Gazan amputee, @SkyNews shouldn’t be deliberately mistranslating her words. Here, she refers to “Jews.” Sky’s captions have replaced that with “occupier” to disguise what she really meant. https://t.co/ngZUSVZgix pic.twitter.com/TB8vtQ9UCo — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 4, 2024

Contact: [email protected]

The Guardian Dabbles in Tropes of Israeli Power

While others speculate how President Biden’s Israel policies could cost him the support of certain demographics & ultimately the US election, trust @guardian to take the opposite approach, dabbling in tropes of Israeli power to influence US politics.https://t.co/0nHNHrG3is pic.twitter.com/83izT7qhat — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 4, 2024

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

Sky News Sanitizes October 7

He didn’t just go “missing,” he was presumed kidnapped to Gaza. And he wasn’t simply “found dead,” he had been murdered on October 7.@SkyNews, stop sanitizing what actually happened on that horrific day. https://t.co/Oa5aNnbZ70 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 3, 2024

Contact: [email protected]

UPI Embarrasses Itself Yet Again

More substandard “journalism” from @UPI: ? Sourcing one solitary case from 2016 of an Israeli soldier committing sex crimes to falsely imply a pattern of Israeli behavior.

? Making further unverified claims against Israel without providing any sources. And that’s not all. ? https://t.co/zl4ZGWyUuJ pic.twitter.com/CXkfGU6vmD — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 3, 2024

To send your feedback, fill in UPI’s form here.

CNN’s Analyst Won’t Say Where the Gazan Casualty Figures Come From

Not only is @CNN national security analyst @peterbergencnn unwilling to state that the Gaza Health Ministry’s casualty figures come from Hamas but he can’t even bring himself to acknowledge the lower “other estimates” come from the @UN. But that’s not all. 1⃣ https://t.co/xK7kufHaUN pic.twitter.com/BLS6Du8Oh3 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 2, 2024

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

Washington Post and Associated Press Mislead Over Rafah Incident

No, @washingtonpost, Israel didn’t target a “makeshift encampment for displaced people.” It struck Hamas targets & a resulting fire tragically spread to the encampment. Where’s the missing context? Israel doesn’t deliberately target civilians.https://t.co/UxNlRHaMdi pic.twitter.com/l2PxNtk2P2 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 2, 2024

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

Words matter, @AP. Israel did not launch strikes “that hit displaced families sheltering in tents.” It launched a strike on Hamas targets & a resulting fire tragically spread to the area of the tents. Stop implying Israel deliberately targets civilians.https://t.co/6IT65azHlp pic.twitter.com/3JD7Y7NQJB — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 2, 2024

Open AP Customer Zone & select Editorial and News from the dropdown options: https://customerzone.ap.org/cz/s/contactsupport

The Guardian’s Sickening Charge

Absolutely sickening, @guardian. Israel is not going around decapitating Palestinian babies. There’s one hell of a difference between Hamas taking babies from their cribs to murder them and civilians being tragically killed in the middle of a war.https://t.co/LpZRHpfF0V pic.twitter.com/sUNdOlG7JU — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 30, 2024

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

The New York Times Turns a Precision Strike Into a “Bombardment”

A precision strike with one or two bombs is not the definition of a “bombardment.”@nytimes, stop attempting to falsely suggest Israel indiscriminately bombs Gaza & start asking why Hamas stores weapons within civilian areas.https://t.co/GKc3Zl15hG pic.twitter.com/0ZtWT93FNV — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 30, 2024

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

Reuters Creates a Moral Equivalence Between Israel and Hezbollah

No, @Reuters, Israel & Hezbollah didn’t “begin trading fire.” Hezbollah attacked Israel, forcing the IDF to defend Israeli citizens. There’s no equal responsibility here. Stop making a moral equivalence between a vicious terror org & the Israeli army.https://t.co/F8MeoUtB82 pic.twitter.com/y0JgT4VMWX — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 30, 2024

Contact Reuters Customer Support: https://liaison.reuters.com/contact-us

The Guardian Plays Loose With Gazan Child Casualty Estimates

“An estimated 15,000 children”?! Where, @guardian, have you got this completely exaggerated figure from? The UN’s latest revised number is 7,797 identified child casualties. Your claim is almost double that number. Please correct this horrific error.https://t.co/93Nr8XiVXU pic.twitter.com/IOXczgaHMX — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 30, 2024

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

Washington Post Parrots Hamas Numbers

Hey, @washingtonpost, if you are going to quote the Gaza Health Ministry’s figures that don’t even align with the UN’s revised numbers, at least have the decency to tell your readers that you are parroting the claims of a terrorist organization.https://t.co/wJehKDovSV pic.twitter.com/C1PvCg4sSS — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 30, 2024

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

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Photo Credit: Chaim Goldberg via Flash90