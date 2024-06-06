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Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #31

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events…

By June 06, 2024
Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #31

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

You can already see many of the posts that we’ve published on our website but here’s a roundup of just some of the issues and media outlets that we’ve flagged on social media over the past several days that didn’t make it into full articles.

Make sure to follow us on X/Twitter to get all of our content in real time during this period.

TAKE ACTION NOW: You can make a difference. We’ve included contact details for many of the examples of media bias below. Please send your considered comments to the media and hold them accountable.

 

CNN Spreads Inciteful Headline

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

 

LA Times Claims Israel Secretly Helped Create Hamas

Contact the Readers’ Representative: https://form.jotform.com/93047569731162

 

CNN Gets Its Dates Wrong

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

 

The Guardian Ignores the Root Cause of Temple Mount Tension

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

 

Sky News Mistranslates Gazan Interviewee to Sanitize Her Words

Contact: [email protected]

 

The Guardian Dabbles in Tropes of Israeli Power

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

 

Sky News Sanitizes October 7

Contact: [email protected]

 

UPI Embarrasses Itself Yet Again

To send your feedback, fill in UPI’s form here.

 

CNN’s Analyst Won’t Say Where the Gazan Casualty Figures Come From

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

 

Washington Post and Associated Press Mislead Over Rafah Incident

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

 

Open AP Customer Zone & select Editorial and News from the dropdown options: https://customerzone.ap.org/cz/s/contactsupport

 

The Guardian’s Sickening Charge

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

 

The New York Times Turns a Precision Strike Into a “Bombardment”

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

 

Reuters Creates a Moral Equivalence Between Israel and Hezbollah

Contact Reuters Customer Support: https://liaison.reuters.com/contact-us

 

The Guardian Plays Loose With Gazan Child Casualty Estimates

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

 

Washington Post Parrots Hamas Numbers

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

Liked this article? Follow HonestReporting on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to see even more posts and videos debunking news bias and smears, as well as other content explaining what’s really going on in Israel and the region. Get updates direct to your phone. Join our WhatsApp and Telegram channels!

 

Photo Credit: Chaim Goldberg via Flash90

© Divuach Ne’eman R”A, 2025

Simon Plosker

Simon Plosker

With over two decades of experience in various non-governmental organizations in the UK and Israel, Simon Plosker returned to HonestReporting in October 2022 as Editorial Director having previously been part of the organization’s management team from 2005 to 2020.

Prior to his first spell at HonestReporting, Simon worked in Israel for NGO Monitor, BICOM, and served for a short period in the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit. He was Managing Editor of the Geneva-based NGO United Nations Watch for two years before moving back to the frontline defending Israel from media bias.

Simon has a BSoc.Sc in International Studies and Political Science from the University of Birmingham and an MSc in History of International Relations from the London School of Economics. He immigrated to Israel in 2001 from London.

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