Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #33

Associated Press Gets ICJ Genocide Claim Wrong

No, @AP, the former president of the ICJ refutes this. “The court decided that the Palestinians had a plausible right to be protected from genocide…It then looked at the facts but it did not decide that the claim of genocide was plausible.” Please correct the error. https://t.co/EcLpGGFzRy pic.twitter.com/0kqwcP9E9C — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 1, 2024

Open AP Customer Zone & select Editorial and News from the dropdown options: https://customerzone.ap.org/cz/s/contactsupport

UPI Refers to ‘Illegal Israeli Immigrants to Palestine’

There was once a time when @UPI was considered to be a serious news agency. Now, it sounds more like the Hamas press office thanks to Adam Schrader’s consistently sub-standard and unprofessional journalism.https://t.co/eeolRtaOu4 pic.twitter.com/goBWrPj1me — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 1, 2024

To send your feedback, fill in UPI’s form here.

DPA Depends on Unreliable Sources

Really, @dpa_intl? Are Qatari-owned mouthpiece Al Jazeera and the propagandist Palestinian WAFA news agency the only two sources you can cite in this story?https://t.co/oju2znyrRa pic.twitter.com/5Is83dAYht — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 30, 2024

Contact:

Newsweek’s Bizarre Insertion

Bizarre: In a story about Israeli flags being torn down outside a doctor’s Baltimore medical office, why did @Newsweek include a random paragraph about an alleged incident involving an Israeli police officer and a protester outside the Israeli PM’s house? 🤔 https://t.co/E8jvirbyy7 pic.twitter.com/Cwwl2CwXsN — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 30, 2024

Scroll to the end of the story and click Submit Correction.

BBC News Won’t Tell You Who Has Closed the Rafah Crossing

The Rafah crossing has been closed since Israel took control of the Gaza side because Egypt has refused to open it. But @BBCNews won’t tell you that.https://t.co/34r0y3X1KQ pic.twitter.com/ICqE3tZzKn — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 30, 2024

Follow the BBC’s complaints procedure: https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact/complaints/make-a-complaint/#/Complaint

Daily Beast Claims Israel Carrying Out ‘Deadly Assault on Gaza Civilians’

Israel is fighting a war against a terrorist group that invaded sovereign land, murdered children in their beds, and continue to hold kidnapped civilians. One baby has spent more time in captivity than free. The combatant to civilian ratio of casualties is the lowest in modern… pic.twitter.com/MryusowiOc — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 28, 2024

Contact: [email protected]

The Guardian’s Grotesque Nazi Analogy

“The idea that we can somehow put what is happening in Gaza at a distant remove from the history of the Warsaw ghetto is grotesque.” No, @guardian, what’s grotesque is publishing an op-ed that falsely claims Israel is deliberately starving Gazans the same way the Nazis starved… pic.twitter.com/MCEqTKnYp4 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 26, 2024

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

CNN Turns Israeli Into the Aggressor in the North

The escalating crisis on Israel’s northern border is the result of Hezbollah firing rockets at Israeli targets every day since Oct. 8. Yet @CNN‘s @bencnn opens his analysis by portraying Israel as the primary aggressor looking to start a wider war.https://t.co/jeE4jSnxx2 pic.twitter.com/YuDAsRNv2M — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 27, 2024

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

CNN’s Narrative Ruined by Erroneous Famine Report

The report stated its previous assumptions were wrong on the amount of food entering Gaza and said, “In this context, the available evidence does not indicate that Famine is currently occurring.” But that would’ve ruined @CNN‘s narrative… pic.twitter.com/8sNznK2Rkx — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 26, 2024

The New York Times Makes a Squad Member Defeat All About the Jews

Actually, @nytimes, there was far more to it than “the Benjamins,” as we made clear the day before Bowman’s defeat. 👉https://t.co/rhyGHVDv94 https://t.co/sTdLl8aWNT — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 26, 2024

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

More Unverifiable Casualty Claims From The New York Times

Not only does @nytimes continue to parrot unverified and unverifiable casualty claims from the Gazan Health Ministry (which it doesn’t state is run by Hamas) but now it also publishes hazy unconfirmed figures concerning “hundreds of health care workers.”https://t.co/0wysDaswIc pic.twitter.com/06SZuVNcpW — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 25, 2024

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

If the Facts Don’t Fit Its Narrative, Trust The Washington Post to Skew the Story

If the facts don’t fit its narrative, trust @washingtonpost to skew the story. 🧵 1. Israel did not close the Rafah crossing. Egypt shut the crossing and has refused Israeli proposals to reopen it.https://t.co/dzEN6nQstE pic.twitter.com/4kr5gnDQRl — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 25, 2024

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

Associated Press Downplays Antisemitism After Jewish Girl Raped in France

The AP’s article on the rape of a 12-year-old Jewish girl in France subtly downplays antisemitism by questioning its definition and conflating it with criticism of Israel. This dangerous narrative risks legitimizing Jew-hatred. https://t.co/rJ7rqjtETQ — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 25, 2024

Open AP Customer Zone & select Editorial and News from the dropdown options: https://customerzone.ap.org/cz/s/contactsupport

Voice of America Cannot Verify IDF Content

“VOA cannot independently verify this or any other IDF content.” Strange how @VOANews won’t give the same caveat to anything provided by Hamas or Palestinian sources…https://t.co/ddEhGJUYyc — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 24, 2024

Fill in the VOA feedback form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSceBUoJvZdZJhGvFpjbYxSj5uR0mrEhcVD4e1r86JgDg5XyIQ/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1

Media Misrepresent Attack on LA Synagogue

When a mob violently protests outside of a Los Angeles synagogue, that’s not against Israel – it’s against Jews. But too many media appear to have missed the obvious, instead “both-siding” to create a false equivalence between the protagonists. 🧵 of examples in the media 👇 https://t.co/BBs7zJm8Sb pic.twitter.com/9mZiUUqqJU — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 24, 2024

Contact the Readers’ Representative: https://form.jotform.com/93047569731162

The @MayorOfLA Karen Bass got it right when she stated “blocking access to a place of worship is unacceptable.” But for @CBSNews, “fights broke out during dueling protests.” No, they didn’t — an anti-Israel mob deliberately targeted a synagogue. https://t.co/JDNEp4LkSQ pic.twitter.com/wLNLnfA2zZ — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 24, 2024

Contact CBS News Show Feedback and select “News”: https://www.cbs.com/showfeedback/

Why does @NBCNews believe there is anything “pro-Palestinian” about protesting outside of a synagogue? This was an attack on the Jewish community of Pico-Robertson in Los Angeles.https://t.co/5vVRmvK18S pic.twitter.com/Apm5KMLzvn — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 24, 2024

Contact: [email protected]

According to UPI, Oct. 7 was a ‘Rogue Terror Attack’

According to @UPI, Oct. 7 was a “rogue terror attack.” There was nothing “rogue” about it. Hamas’ entire raison d’etre is to carry out vicious terror attacks against Israelis. To suggest Oct. 7 was a deviation from how Hamas operates is simply insulting.https://t.co/5cYZHYvHsz pic.twitter.com/Zdk9Lf5xVR — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 24, 2024

To send your feedback, fill in UPI’s form here.

UPI Fails to Disclose JVP Background of Op-Ed Contributor

What a surprise. @UPI failed to disclose that the author of this piece questioning the connection of mainstream American Jews to Israel, is also a member of the extreme & unrepresentative anti-Israel Jewish Voice for Peace’s Academic Advisory Council. 🧵https://t.co/XfXPW5VE67 pic.twitter.com/jCfW2DndYH — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 23, 2024

To send your feedback, fill in UPI’s form here.

What’s Not Clear For the Wall St. Journal?

Actually, @WSJ, the reasons for the disparities between the Israeli and Hamas accounts are immediately and completely clear. One account is from a liberal democracy while the other is from a terrorist organization that deliberately lies to the media.https://t.co/NYiVHylXwr pic.twitter.com/L8K1CwJa0T — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 23, 2024

Contact: [email protected]

For The New York Times, Human Shields Are Simply ‘An Extra Layer of Protection’

For @nytimes, Hamas using human shields is simply “an extra layer of protection.” Because not only will the NYTimes not clearly acknowledge Hamas’ crimes, it even legitimizes and platforms the terrorists’ lies.https://t.co/IYfKv4wqAo pic.twitter.com/sOnq8ewg6u — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 23, 2024

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

The Guardian’s Latest Tel Aviv Capital Error

No, @guardian, Washington did not assure Tel Aviv of anything because Israel’s government is located in its capital Jerusalem. Every time you continue to make this error, we will be there to get it corrected.https://t.co/kEgfodKzTV pic.twitter.com/nfKuRrXscu — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 23, 2024

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

CNN Uses Palestinian Propaganda Agency’s Journalist

Reminder to @CNN: Wafa is the same Palestinian news agency that also falsely reports that Israeli settlers release wild boars to attack Palestinian villages & storm the Al-Aqsa mosque to perform “Talmudic rituals.” Yet, CNN continues to use Wafa’s Khader Al-Za’anoun. Wafa’s… pic.twitter.com/b6EDw4X2SP — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 23, 2024

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)