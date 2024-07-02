fbpx
Send Us Your Tips
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Israel at War — Donate Now

With your support we continue to ensure media accuracy

Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #33

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas. You can…

Reading time: 8 minutes

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

You can already see many of the posts that we’ve published on our website but here’s a roundup of just some of the issues and media outlets that we’ve flagged on social media over the past several days that didn’t make it into full articles.

Make sure to follow us on X/Twitter to get all of our content in real time during this period.

TAKE ACTION NOW: You can make a difference. We’ve included contact details for many of the examples of media bias below. Please send your considered comments to the media and hold them accountable.

Associated Press Gets ICJ Genocide Claim Wrong

Open AP Customer Zone & select Editorial and News from the dropdown options: https://customerzone.ap.org/cz/s/contactsupport

 

UPI Refers to ‘Illegal Israeli Immigrants to Palestine’

To send your feedback, fill in UPI’s form here.

 

DPA Depends on Unreliable Sources

Contact: [email protected]

 

Newsweek’s Bizarre Insertion

Scroll to the end of the story and click Submit Correction.

 

BBC News Won’t Tell You Who Has Closed the Rafah Crossing

Follow the BBC’s complaints procedure: https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact/complaints/make-a-complaint/#/Complaint

 

Daily Beast Claims Israel Carrying Out ‘Deadly Assault on Gaza Civilians’

Contact: [email protected]

 

The Guardian’s Grotesque Nazi Analogy

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

 

CNN Turns Israeli Into the Aggressor in the North

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

 

CNN’s Narrative Ruined by Erroneous Famine Report

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

 

The New York Times Makes a Squad Member Defeat All About the Jews

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

 

More Unverifiable Casualty Claims From The New York Times

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

 

If the Facts Don’t Fit Its Narrative, Trust The Washington Post to Skew the Story

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

 

Associated Press Downplays Antisemitism After Jewish Girl Raped in France

Open AP Customer Zone & select Editorial and News from the dropdown options: https://customerzone.ap.org/cz/s/contactsupport

 

Voice of America Cannot Verify IDF Content

Fill in the VOA feedback form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSceBUoJvZdZJhGvFpjbYxSj5uR0mrEhcVD4e1r86JgDg5XyIQ/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1

 

Media Misrepresent Attack on LA Synagogue

Contact the Readers’ Representative: https://form.jotform.com/93047569731162

 

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

 

Contact CBS News Show Feedback and select “News”: https://www.cbs.com/showfeedback/

 

Contact: [email protected]

 

According to UPI, Oct. 7 was a ‘Rogue Terror Attack’

To send your feedback, fill in UPI’s form here.

 

UPI Fails to Disclose JVP Background of Op-Ed Contributor

To send your feedback, fill in UPI’s form here.

 

What’s Not Clear For the Wall St. Journal?

Contact: [email protected]

 

For The New York Times, Human Shields Are Simply ‘An Extra Layer of Protection’

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

 

The Guardian’s Latest Tel Aviv Capital Error

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

 

CNN Uses Palestinian Propaganda Agency’s Journalist

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

 

Liked this article? Follow HonestReporting on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to see even more posts and videos debunking news bias and smears, as well as other content explaining what’s really going on in Israel and the region.

Related

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Simon Plosker
Simon Plosker
With over two decades of experience in various non-governmental organizations in the UK and Israel, Simon Plosker returned to HonestReporting in October 2022 as Editorial Director having previously been part of the organization’s management team from 2005 to 2020. Prior to his first spell at HonestReporting, Simon worked in Israel for NGO Monitor, BICOM, and served for a short period in the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit. He was Managing Editor of the Geneva-based NGO United Nations Watch for two years before moving back to the frontline defending Israel from media bias. Simon has a BSoc.Sc in International Studies and Political Science from the University of Birmingham and an MSc in History of International Relations from the London School of Economics. He immigrated to Israel in 2001 from London.
Sign up for our Newsletter:
Subscribe Here
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok Telegram-plane Whatsapp

HonestReporting is a USA non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization as recognized by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Tax ID# 06-1611859. Your generous tax-deductible donations make a real difference.

© 2024 All Rights Reserved to HonestReporting

DONATE
SUBSCRIBE
Red Alert
Send us your tips
By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.
Skip to content