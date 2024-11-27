Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #44

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

You can already see many of the posts that we’ve published on our website, but here’s a roundup of just some of the issues and media outlets that we’ve flagged on social media over the past several days that didn’t make it into full articles.

TAKE ACTION NOW: You can make a difference. We've included contact details for many of the examples of media bias below.

AP Considers Hezbollah’s Year-Long Terror Campaign as “Low-Level Clashes”

“Low-level clashes.” That’s what @AP calls thousands of rockets, the displacement of over 60,000 Israelis from their homes, and attacks on civilians, including the killing of kids on a soccer field. AP needs to stop downplaying Hezbollah’s terrorism.https://t.co/sSKkybEc9Q pic.twitter.com/M54lzL8XWm — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 27, 2024

Open AP Customer Zone & select Editorial and News from the dropdown options: https://customerzone.ap.org/cz/s/contactsupport

VOA Shills for UNRWA and Ignores Numerous Aid Orgs Operating in Gaza

UNRWA is “the only party providing aid,” says a @VOANews interviewee decrying Israel’s plan to halt cooperation with the UN agency. Apart from WFP, UNICEF, ANERA, WHO, IMC, WCK & many others. This one-sided story is clear: VOA is the Voice of UNRWA.https://t.co/wMy6TzWdym pic.twitter.com/61tiT4sq8M — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 27, 2024

Fill in the VOA feedback form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSceBUoJvZdZJhGvFpjbYxSj5uR0mrEhcVD4e1r86JgDg5XyIQ/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1

The Guardian Platforms BDS Founder Who Wants to “Decolonize” the UN

The UN, dominated by repressive regimes & non-democracies, obsessively scapegoats Israel. So no shock that BDS founder Omar Barghouti wants to “decolonize” the UN & make it even more anti-Israel. And even less of a shock @guardian gives him a platform.https://t.co/3yvGSpGFqb pic.twitter.com/Ebea0suhmw — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 25, 2024

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

The Guardian Conveniently Forgets About 2 Billion Pounds of Aid

Only @guardian could still refer to “Israeli siege lines” despite the entry of over 2.2 billion pounds of humanitarian aid into Gaza facilitated by Israel since the start of the war. Because there’s no “siege” & no “siege lines.”https://t.co/xA7IioOpKu https://t.co/d50SAOvPfD pic.twitter.com/Sx4xqRSYZ3 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 25, 2024

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

The Times of London Turns Ex-IDF Soldier Into a Legitimate Target

Most Israelis do compulsory military service. This doesn’t turn them into legitimate military targets in their civilian lives. That includes Rabbi Kogan, who was murdered in the UAE. So why has @thetimes prejudiced its story by using an old army photo?https://t.co/76JNhKWcMp pic.twitter.com/UotzoQK9aX — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 25, 2024

Contact The Times at [email protected]

New York Times Turns a Terrorist Into an Innocent Child

Left: @nytimes unquestioningly interviews Adnan Jaber’s father who claims Adnan “was a young kid, not a terrorist.” Right: Hamas claims Adnan Jaber as one of its own. Because The New York Times will parrot anything to prove Israel kills innocent kids.https://t.co/eGF7muTUqG pic.twitter.com/qHQzFu79H7 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 24, 2024

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

NPR Only Knows to Blame Israel for Lack of Aid

First, they said Israel wasn’t allowing aid in. Then they ignored Hamas diverting aid. Now they acknowledge armed gangs are stealing the aid. But nobody, least of all @NPR, holds the actual thieves responsible. It’s simply Israel’s fault.https://t.co/mzm6ajEVwJ pic.twitter.com/BNDEZph1Id — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 24, 2024

Contact NPR Public Editor: https://help.npr.org/contact/s/contact?request=Ask-the-Public-Editor-about-ethics

The Telegraph Amplifies Hamas Front Organization

.@EuroMedHR is not a “human rights group” as @Telegraph believes. It is a Hamas front org steeped in anti-Israel bias and conspiracy theories, including claims that Israel is engaged in organ trafficking. Stop legitimizing this terrorist propaganda org.https://t.co/p7bxVEHhrK pic.twitter.com/X4Fy2dOw1a — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 21, 2024

Open Contact Us form and select Editorial from the dropdown option: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/customer/contact-us

The Guardian Falsely Implies Israel Targets Children

The death of any child is tragic. So is the incitement that encourages Palestinian kids to carry out violent acts. But @guardian fails to mention that while falsely implying that Israel deliberately targets Palestinian children in the West Bank.https://t.co/Ehg1LEHDBN pic.twitter.com/SFuQOWIx9q — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 19, 2024

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

VOA Leaves Out Over One Year of Hezbollah Rockets

No, Hezbollah and Israel have not “been at war since late September.” Hezbollah initiated hostilities on Oct. 8, 2023, and has been firing at Israel ever since. Does @VOANews not bother reading the story before republishing misleading @AFP content?https://t.co/hTeSUUUhG2 pic.twitter.com/kdJTTWxzba — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 18, 2024

Fill in the VOA feedback form here.

The Times of London Refers to a Hezbollah Member as a “Civilian Official”

“A civilian official in Hezbollah.” The terrorist organization doesn’t differentiate between its military and political wings. So why does @thetimes?https://t.co/Q3uR1BMjhE pic.twitter.com/Ki3bNUK8eB — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 18, 2024

Contact The Times at [email protected]

Reuters Dwindles Down Criticism of the UN

The UN was called out for multiple failings such as its failure to hold Hamas accountable for Oct. 7, its silence on Hamas’ sexual violence, and UNRWA ties with terrorists. But @Reuters falsely ties Stefanik’s criticism of the UN to its “condemnation of deaths in Gaza.”… pic.twitter.com/qxYP98Sua7 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 17, 2024

Contact Reuters Customer Support: https://liaison.reuters.com/contact-us

CNN Uses Misleading Sample Size Statistics

Wrong, @CNN. Stop misleading your audience and start informing them that this 70% women and children claim is based on a partial sample of verified deaths and not on the alleged total number of casualties.https://t.co/gOMUuWUO2V https://t.co/WU2GA2Q7aO pic.twitter.com/fbaW05FwkC — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 17, 2024

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

A Taxi Driver Becomes an Expert for the Irish Times

When @IrishTimes needs to find an expert who “believes” he has precise statistics on Israel’s targeting of Hezbollah, who better to turn to than… A Lebanese taxi driver. 🤦https://t.co/CPGHc66LUO pic.twitter.com/FiUpbndiQm — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 17, 2024

Contact The Irish Times: [email protected]

BBC is Scared to Call Hezbollah a Terrorist Organization

Describing Hezbollah as a “political and military group.” Really, @BBCNews? Let’s call Hezbollah what it really is and stop trying to sanitize a brutal terrorist organization. pic.twitter.com/NgoXBk1LvN — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 14, 2024

Follow the BBC’s complaints procedure: https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact/complaints/make-a-complaint/#/Complaint

The Guardian Ignores UN Resolution 1701

Actually, @guardian, it’s not just Israel saying that Hezbollah withdraw north of the Litani River. It’s a central part of UN Resolution 1701 dating back to 2006, which Lebanon has also endorsed. But far easier to make it sound like Israel is the side making demands, heh? pic.twitter.com/57OOepakc7 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 12, 2024

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

AP Cuts Key Detail to Avoid Linking Attacks Against Jews

Footage from the scene caught at least one of the participants shouting, “Cancer Jews.” But @AP leaves that bit out to avoid linking this arson attack on a tram to the same people who attacked Israelis and Jews in Amsterdam only a few days ago. pic.twitter.com/KjERhNNYM7 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 12, 2024

Open AP Customer Zone & select Editorial and News from the dropdown options: https://customerzone.ap.org/cz/s/contactsupport

The Guardian Mourns Children of Islamic Jihad Terrorist

The @guardian is mourning “two journalist siblings” who were killed alongside their father when Israel bombed a school. What they should have said is Israel’s strike targeted the head of Islamic Jihad’s operations in Gaza, who was hiding in a school with his adult children. pic.twitter.com/Wy3S27R0yn — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 11, 2024

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

Photo Credit: Ayal Margolin via Flash90