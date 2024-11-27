fbpx
Send Us Your Tips
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Israel at War — Donate Now

With your support we continue to ensure media accuracy

Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #44

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas. You can…

Reading time: 6 minutes

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

You can already see many of the posts that we’ve published on our website, but here’s a roundup of just some of the issues and media outlets that we’ve flagged on social media over the past several days that didn’t make it into full articles.

Make sure to follow us on X/Twitter to get all of our content in real-time during this period.

TAKE ACTION NOW: You can make a difference. We’ve included contact details for many of the examples of media bias below. Please send your considered comments to the media and hold them accountable.

 

AP Considers Hezbollah’s Year-Long Terror Campaign as “Low-Level Clashes”

Open AP Customer Zone & select Editorial and News from the dropdown options: https://customerzone.ap.org/cz/s/contactsupport

 

VOA Shills for UNRWA and Ignores Numerous Aid Orgs Operating in Gaza

Fill in the VOA feedback form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSceBUoJvZdZJhGvFpjbYxSj5uR0mrEhcVD4e1r86JgDg5XyIQ/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1 

 

The Guardian Platforms BDS Founder Who Wants to “Decolonize” the UN

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

 

The Guardian Conveniently Forgets About 2 Billion Pounds of Aid

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

 

The Times of London Turns Ex-IDF Soldier Into a Legitimate Target

Contact The Times at [email protected] 

 

New York Times Turns a Terrorist Into an Innocent Child

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

 

NPR Only Knows to Blame Israel for Lack of Aid

Contact NPR Public Editor: https://help.npr.org/contact/s/contact?request=Ask-the-Public-Editor-about-ethics

 

The Telegraph Amplifies Hamas Front Organization

Open Contact Us form and select Editorial from the dropdown option: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/customer/contact-us

 

The Guardian Falsely Implies Israel Targets Children

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

 

VOA Leaves Out Over One Year of Hezbollah Rockets

Fill in the VOA feedback form here.

 

The Times of London Refers to a Hezbollah Member as a “Civilian Official”

Contact The Times at [email protected] 

 

Reuters Dwindles Down Criticism of the UN

Contact Reuters Customer Support: https://liaison.reuters.com/contact-us

 

CNN Uses Misleading Sample Size Statistics

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

 

A Taxi Driver Becomes an Expert for the Irish Times

Contact The Irish Times: [email protected]

 

BBC is Scared to Call Hezbollah a Terrorist Organization

Follow the BBC’s complaints procedure: https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact/complaints/make-a-complaint/#/Complaint

 

The Guardian Ignores UN Resolution 1701

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

 

AP Cuts Key Detail to Avoid Linking Attacks Against Jews

Open AP Customer Zone & select Editorial and News from the dropdown options: https://customerzone.ap.org/cz/s/contactsupport

 

The Guardian Mourns Children of Islamic Jihad Terrorist

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

 

Liked this article? Follow HonestReporting on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to see even more posts and videos debunking news bias and smears, as well as other content explaining what’s really going on in Israel and the region.

Photo Credit: Ayal Margolin via Flash90

Related

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Picture of Sharon Levy
Sharon Levy
Born in Toronto, Sharon Levy moved to Israel in October 2023 and has held various roles in Israel advocacy and research institutions. Sharon has a Masters degree in Government with a specialization in Counterterrorism and Cyber Security from Reichman University.
Sign up for our Newsletter:
Subscribe Here
Instagram Twitter Threads Tiktok Facebook-f Youtube Telegram-plane Whatsapp

HonestReporting is a USA non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization as recognized by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Tax ID# 06-1611859. Your generous tax-deductible donations make a real difference.

© 2024 All Rights Reserved to HonestReporting

DONATE
SUBSCRIBE
Red Alert
Send us your tips
By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.
Red Alert
Send us your tips
By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.
Skip to content