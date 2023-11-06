Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #6

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

You can already see many of the posts that we’ve published on our website but here’s a roundup of just some of the issues and media outlets that we’ve flagged on social media over the past several days that didn’t make it into full articles.

You can make a difference. We've included contact details on many of the examples of media bias below. Please send your considered comments to the media and hold them accountable.

Time Magazine Whitewashes Hamas

No, it doesn't. Comparing Hamas to ISIS highlights the sheer sadism & brutality of both terror orgs as well as their opposition to Western liberal values. Articles like @TIME's that whitewash Hamas terror show why Israel needs to remind the world exactly what evil it is facing.… https://t.co/0zyDFIZGVe — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 6, 2023

Contact: [email protected]

Reuters Questions Israeli Blood

Contact Reuters Customer Support: https://liaison.reuters.com/contact-us

New York Times Diminishes Hamas Massacre

Would you refer to 9/11 as an Al-Qaeda-led air assault? Of course not. So why, @nytimes, do you diminish the enormity of Israel's 10/7 by describing it as a "Hamas-led cross-border raid?" Oct. 7 was no raid. It was a terrorist massacre.https://t.co/E8w2GMHI9s pic.twitter.com/sBfrFpQsfh — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 6, 2023

As Israelis mark one month since the brutal massacre of 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and the kidnapping of at least 240 others, the best description of this event @ronenbergman can come up with in @nytimes is a "brazen raid."https://t.co/XctGX0WTF0 pic.twitter.com/3VdL2KgRCy — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 5, 2023

Hey, @nytimes, out of the 1400 people killed by Hamas in Israel, exactly 338 are soldiers. That means a lot more than "many of them" were civilians. Please don't downplay the worst massacre in Israel's history. pic.twitter.com/5S2qWhzvJb — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 3, 2023

Contact: [email protected]

Sky News Analyst Claims Israel Disregards Palestinian Civilians

This what passes as expert commentary from @SkyNews' so-called military analyst? On the contrary, Israel has attempted to mitigate the consequences for the Palestinian civilian population in the face of Hamas' total disregard for their own people.https://t.co/ljWC6of0kt pic.twitter.com/1NzuuD7FSu — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 5, 2023

Contact: [email protected]

BBC News Gets Fooled By Hamas Actor

Will @BowenBBC please explain how this Hamas actor led @BBCNews' main 6 PM news bulletin yesterday? BBC constantly questions Israeli footage, yet clearly didn't bother verifying a Palestinian video featuring a guy who had previously faked his own injuries & even his own death. https://t.co/qji430okzy — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 4, 2023

.@BBCNews likes to tell us that Israeli videos “cannot be verified.” But they’ve got no problem broadcasting footage featuring a Palestinian who has appeared in multiple videos playing different characters, including one where he fakes his own death. https://t.co/BaGMchjUxn — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 3, 2023

Follow the BBC’s complaints procedure: https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact/complaints/make-a-complaint/#/Complaint

Sky News’ Reductionist History of Hamas

Let's take this abysmal and irresponsible reduction of history point by point, shall we? – Hamas is a religious, fundamentalist, extremist terrorist group committed to Israel's destruction and condemns other Arab Muslim nations for making peace with the Jewish State – 750K… https://t.co/oSYCPZtWsP — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 2, 2023

Contact: [email protected]

NYT Portrays Israeli Operation as Mindless Violence

Israel "bombs and invades the Gaza Strip in retaliation for the Oct. 7 Hamas attack." This is the throwaway language we've come to expect from @nytimes as it falsely reduces a deliberate operation to destroy Hamas into an act of mindless Israeli violence.https://t.co/xh9p16TVOM pic.twitter.com/VqN93zorE6 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 2, 2023

Contact: [email protected]

Kristof’s False Moral Equivalence

.@NickKristof may think he's being compassionate but instead, he naively creates a false moral equivalence between one side that deliberately and ideologically wants to murder children and the other that does its utmost to avoid doing so under the most difficult conditions. https://t.co/uY3P72ibnV — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 2, 2023

Contact: [email protected]

NYT Whitewashes Radical Fringe Jewish Org

Stop whitewashing IfNotNow, @nytimes. It's not just critical of the Israeli govt, it's a radical anti-Israel org that is ambivalent about the threat of Palestinian terrorism & turns a blind eye to progressive & left-wing antisemitism.https://t.co/Viqb1jAJjy pic.twitter.com/RMTkIzOPoa — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 2, 2023

Contact: [email protected]

