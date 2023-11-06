Send Us Your Tips
Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #6

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas. You can…

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

You can already see many of the posts that we’ve published on our website but here’s a roundup of just some of the issues and media outlets that we’ve flagged on social media over the past several days that didn’t make it into full articles.

Time Magazine Whitewashes Hamas

Contact: [email protected]

 

Reuters Questions Israeli Blood

Contact Reuters Customer Support: https://liaison.reuters.com/contact-us

 

New York Times Diminishes Hamas Massacre

Contact: [email protected]

 

Sky News Analyst Claims Israel Disregards Palestinian Civilians

Contact: [email protected]

 

BBC News Gets Fooled By Hamas Actor

Follow the BBC’s complaints procedure: https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact/complaints/make-a-complaint/#/Complaint

 

Sky News’ Reductionist History of Hamas

Contact: [email protected]

 

NYT Portrays Israeli Operation as Mindless Violence

Contact: [email protected]

 

Kristof’s False Moral Equivalence

Contact: [email protected]

 

NYT Whitewashes Radical Fringe Jewish Org

Contact: [email protected]

