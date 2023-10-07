Israel Under Attack: Hamas Invades, Media Fails

On October 7, 2023, as Israelis were celebrating the end of the autumn holiday season, Hamas terrorists launched a surprise attack against the Jewish state.

Thousands of rockets have been fired into Israel’s south and center, driving Israelis of all ages into bomb shelters.

Hamas terrorists also infiltrated more than 20 Israeli communities, holding some hostage in their homes while kidnapping others and forcefully taking them into Gaza.

At least 250 Israeli soldiers and civilians have been killed and 1100 have been wounded.

Yet, while Israel undergoes this brutal invasion, some foreign media outlets have failed to uphold their journalistic integrity – by using neutral euphemisms to describe the Hamas terrorists, by drawing a moral equivalence between Israel & Hamas, and by minimizing the savagery of this attack.

By explaining today’s attack as “round 5 in a back and forth,” @cnn’s @amanpour is downplaying Hamas atrocities. This was a ground invasion; an unfolding tragedy that will have unspeakable consequences. This is the equivalent of calling 9/11 something that happened by some… pic.twitter.com/Bl0tdZuBtw — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 7, 2023

Hamas Charter: we will “raise the banner of Allah over every inch of Palestine… Peace initiatives are in contradiction to our principles.”@WSJ: “Hamas has indicated it is willing to accept a two state solution” and suggests Israel escalated the hostility. pic.twitter.com/thtXyaJjXs — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 7, 2023

Israeli towns have been overrun by terrorists, women and children are being held hostage, civilians are being executed in the streets. @CNN: “Israel at war” Your minimization of events is appalling. pic.twitter.com/CBJWq5Vi8w — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 7, 2023

Entire Israeli families have been kidnapped into Gaza. Naked, dead Israeli women are being paraded in the streets by Hamas. Yet, this photo essay by @BBCWorld chose to show buildings on fire in Israel & Palestinians fleeing their homes. This is disgusting dehumanization of Jews. pic.twitter.com/SDF5DnTzpe — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 7, 2023

Terrorists have overrun Israeli communities, are holding civilians hostage, massacring them in the streets, and kidnapping families into Gaza. These are not “fighters” engaged in “gunbattles,” @AP. This. Is. Terrorism. pic.twitter.com/qHbT1OYdFK — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 7, 2023

No, @guardian, @mck_beth. These are not Hamas "fighters." They are terrorists in the streets slaughtering civilians and you can't acknowledge that fact. Are you excusing terrorism due to Jewish visitors on Temple Mount? This isn't journalism. Its propaganda.… pic.twitter.com/k26KgKzwfR — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 7, 2023

We can always rely on @nytimes for a #headlinefail. Who exactly are these "militants?" And why the moral equivalence of "Gaza & Israel Go to War?" One side initiated this, not to mention that this is not "Gaza" but Palestinian terrorists that Israel is now forced to respond to. pic.twitter.com/5ktK0AAu55 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 7, 2023

No @Reuters, these are not "fighters," they are terrorists who are hellbent on murdering and kidnapping Israeli civilians. Stop romanticizing terror.https://t.co/oxf8By6I6X pic.twitter.com/J4joxHw4E3 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 7, 2023

These are not "fighters," @SkyNews. Hamas is a terror organization that has already murdered Israeli civilians and wants to murder more. Fix it.https://t.co/2v5MeX0y6f pic.twitter.com/2nRjHoJoDw — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 7, 2023

Photo Credit: Yousef Mohammed/FLASH90