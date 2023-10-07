Israel Under Attack: Hamas Invades, Media Fails

Send Us Your Tips
On October 7, 2023, as Israelis were celebrating the end of the autumn holiday season, Hamas terrorists launched a surprise attack against the Jewish state.

Thousands of rockets have been fired into Israel’s south and center, driving Israelis of all ages into bomb shelters.

Hamas terrorists also infiltrated more than 20 Israeli communities, holding some hostage in their homes while kidnapping others and forcefully taking them into Gaza.

At least 250 Israeli soldiers and civilians have been killed and 1100 have been wounded.

Yet, while Israel undergoes this brutal invasion, some foreign media outlets have failed to uphold their journalistic integrity – by using neutral euphemisms to describe the Hamas terrorists, by drawing a moral equivalence between Israel & Hamas, and by minimizing the savagery of this attack.

