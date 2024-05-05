Will a Gaza Journalist Who Cited Hitler, Invaded Israel on Oct. 7, Win Pulitzer?

On Yom HaShoah, the Pulitzer Prize Board will potentially be awarding journalism’s top award to a Gazan photographer who cited Hitler and infiltrated into Israel during Hamas’ genocidal massacre on October 7.

The New York Times and its freelance photojournalist Yousef Masoud are predicted to be announced as Pulitzer Prize winners tomorrow, May 6, Tablet Magazine revealed last week, despite HonestReporting’s exposure of Masoud’s illegal infiltration and a Facebook post discovered by Tablet in which he cited Hitler.

So as Jews mourn the six million Jews murdered in the Holocaust, honoring Masoud would mean turning a blind eye to both Nazi and Hamas atrocities for the sake of industry prizes.

The Pulitzer Prize committee might be awarding Journalism’s top prize to a photographer who praised Hitler.

Hitler and Palestinians

Masoud’s now-deleted Facebook post from March 2013 mentioned Hitler and Palestinian “soldiers” as allies.

According to Tablet Magazine, his post read in Arabic: “Hitler said, give me a Palestinian soldier and a German weapon, and I will make Europe crawl on its fingertips,” citing an unconfirmed quote attributed to the man responsible for the mass annihilation of European Jewry.

The New York Times told Tablet Magazine that “editors were not previously aware of’’ the Facebook post and “may have more to say on it soon.”

But they were aware of the fact that Masoud had been present when Hamas tried to annihilate Jews again on October 7.

As revealed by HonestReporting last November, Masoud (among other freelancers) was present early enough at the breached Israel-Gaza border to capture an image of a still-smoldering Israeli tank for the Associated Press.

But his illegal infiltration did not prevent The New York Times from using his work inside Gaza throughout the Israel-Hamas war, and submitting it to the prestigious George Polk Awards — a Pulitzer precursor which he won last February.

Moreover, the newspaper stood by its decision to work with Masoud, praised him, and denied he had any prior knowledge of the attack — despite a suspiciously early timestamp on his camera metadata and his claim that he had been woken by rocket fire at 5:30 a.m. when rockets did not start until 6:30 a.m.

Sadly, it’s not the first time that a journalist working for The New York Times has been associated with Hitler. Only recently the paper re-hired Gazan freelancer Soliman Hijjy, despite our exposure of his Hitler-worship on social media.

And the paper is not alone in celebrating the dubious achievements of Gazan photojournalists who worked side by side with Hamas terrorists on October 7.

Rewarding Jew-Hatred

Like The New York Times, Reuters was proud to showcase photos of Hamas atrocities taken by Mohammed Fayq Abu Mostafa, whose call on Gazans to infiltrate into the Jewish state had been exposed by HonestReporting.

And AP recently won the Team Picture of the Year Award for a collection that included an image by Ali Mahmud of the abduction of the half-naked body of Shani Louk into Gaza.

Did these news outlets also submit their photos to the Pulitzer board?

Is winning awards an end that justifies all means?

By that logic, would any respected committee consider awarding prizes to journalists who worked alongside Nazi SS soldiers as they were shooting Jewish babies?

Symbolically, the truth may be revealed tomorrow, on the day that reminds us that Jew hatred should be eradicated, not celebrated.

Email [email protected] and let the committee know that announcing The New York Times and Masoud as winners is both unethical and an insult to Holocaust and Oct.7 victims.

Image Credit: Yoav Dudkevitch via TPS