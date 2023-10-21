OUTRAGE: New York Times Defends Rehiring Pro-Hitler, Pro-Terror Freelancer in Gaza

SIGN THE PETITION AT THE END OF THIS PAGE

For most normal businesses or organizations, an employee expressing support for Adolf Hitler is a clear red line with no second chance. Not, however, for the New York Times, which has rehired a freelancer previously exposed by HonestReporting for his pro-Hitler, pro-terrorist social media posts.

In 2022, HonestReporting’s investigative work exposed several journalists covering the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as being virulent and unapologetic antisemites. As a result of our reporting, several mainstream media outlets decided to cut ties with them.

This included freelance filmmaker Soliman Hijjy (also spelled Sulaiman Hejji) who we uncovered as having praised Adolf Hitler on Facebook in 2012. “How great you are, Hitler,” Hijjy wrote on the social media site, sharing a meme featuring the Nazi mass murderer. Six years later, he doubled down: in a caption accompanying a picture of himself, Hijjy stated he was “in a state of harmony as Hitler was during the Holocaust.”

After HonestReporting made these and other pro-terror posts public, The New York Times assured us in correspondence that it had “reviewed these concerns and [has] taken appropriate action.”

Related reading: New York Times ‘Takes Action’ vs. Pro-Hitler, Pro-Terror Freelancers Due to HonestReporting Probe

And indeed Hijjy and a number of other freelancers no longer appeared on NYT bylines. Until now.

We were outraged to learn from Ira Stoll in The Algemeiner that Soliman Hijjy has been rehired by the New York Times.

OUTRAGE: @nytimes has rehired Gazan freelance filmmaker Soliman Hijjy (also spelled Sulaiman Hejji) who praised Adolf Hitler on social media and later posted he was “in a state of harmony as Hitler was during the Holocaust.” pic.twitter.com/V0UmjQrmyX — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 20, 2023

Indeed, Hijjy’s byline appears in several NYT articles dating back to Oct. 12, just days after the Hamas massacre.

HonestReporting immediately wrote the New York Times demanding an explanation. At this time we have yet to receive any response.

The above tweet, however, seen by over a quarter of a million people so far, attracted the attention of Fox News, which also reached out to the NYT for comment.

The New York Times’ response is astonishing:

We reviewed problematic social media posts by Mr. Hijjy when they first came to light in 2022 and took a variety of actions to ensure he understood our concerns and could adhere to our standards if he wished to do freelance work for us in the future. Mr. Hijjy followed those steps and has maintained high journalistic standards. He has delivered important and impartial work at great personal risk in Gaza during this conflict.

Fox News reports that it asked multiple follow-up questions, including what specific standards Hijjy was adhering to and how can he cover the Israel-Gaza conflict impartially when he has praised Hitler in the past. The NYT, however, failed to respond.

More Reaction

In addition to Fox News, the New York Post also covered the story, reporting that it had sought comment from Hijjy.

Meanwhile, Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan tweeted his disgust.

The @nytimes has just rehired a NAZI Let that sink in. Soliman Hijjy praises Hitler, and the NYT rehired him. We all saw how the NYT immediately parroted Hamas’ lies regarding the al-Ahli hospital (which Hijjy contributed to) and still refuses to retract these fabrications.… pic.twitter.com/7WaCDm2YdX — Ambassador Gilad Erdan גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) October 20, 2023

Take Action Now

How is it conceivable that only days after the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, The New York Times has rehired someone who admires Hitler?

In our complaint to The New York Times, we made it clear that it was previously unacceptable for someone with Hijjy’s views to be working for a supposedly credible news organization and it is equally if not more unacceptable now.

We find it hard to believe that the NYT would hire someone in New York who has openly praised Hitler. Why is this acceptable in Gaza, especially where such abhorrent views are likely to impact the objectivity of the reporting? In any case, someone who has said he is “in a state of harmony as Hitler was during the Holocaust” and expressed support for terrorism has long ago crossed a red line.

Apparently, taking “appropriate action” last time did not mean anything and we are demanding that The New York Times does the right thing now and cuts all ties with Soliman Hijjy once and most definitely for all.

If you agree, SIGN OUR PETITION to The New York Times and make your voice heard.

Liked this article? Follow HonestReporting on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to see even more posts and videos debunking news bias and smears, as well as other content explaining what’s really going on in Israel and the region. Get updates direct to your phone. Join our WhatsApp and Telegram channels!

