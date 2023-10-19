fbpx
Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #2

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas. You can…

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

You can already see many of the posts that we’ve published on our website but here’s a roundup of just some of the issues and media outlets that we’ve flagged on social media over the past several days that didn’t make it into full articles.

Media Refuse to Acknowledge What Really Happened at Gaza Hospital Blast

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

 

Contact: nytnews@nytimes.com

 

Contact Reuters Customer Support: https://liaison.reuters.com/contact-us

 

Contact: news@skynews.com

 

Contact CBS News Show Feedback and select “News”: https://www.cbs.com/showfeedback/

 

The Intercept Calls Massacre of Jews a ‘Prison Break’

Contact: ti-media@firstlook.org

 

Vice News Reports on a ‘Peaceful Rally’ Calling for End of Israel

Contact: tips@vice.com

 

Sky News Airs Agitprop Interview

Contact: news@skynews.com

 

New York Times Ignores Palestinian Terror in West Bank

Contact: nytnews@nytimes.com

 

Featured image: Atia Mohammed via Flash 90

With over two decades of experience in various non-governmental organizations in the UK and Israel, Simon Plosker returned to HonestReporting in October 2022 as Editorial Director having previously been part of the organization’s management team from 2005 to 2020. Prior to his first spell at HonestReporting, Simon worked in Israel for NGO Monitor, BICOM, and served for a short period in the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit. He was Managing Editor of the Geneva-based NGO United Nations Watch for two years before moving back to the frontline defending Israel from media bias. Simon has a BSoc.Sc in International Studies and Political Science from the University of Birmingham and an MSc in History of International Relations from the London School of Economics. He immigrated to Israel in 2001 from London.
