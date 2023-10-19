Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #2

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

You can already see many of the posts that we’ve published on our website but here’s a roundup of just some of the issues and media outlets that we’ve flagged on social media over the past several days that didn’t make it into full articles.

Media Refuse to Acknowledge What Really Happened at Gaza Hospital Blast

Why is the blast "shrouded in uncertainty," @CNN? Why is the word of a terrorist org given equal weight to actual evidence provided by a democratic state and backed up by independent analysis and open-source intelligence?https://t.co/VDlfdMhpwP pic.twitter.com/aHY1JGFS1R — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 19, 2023

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

Following its role in inciting against Israel over the hospital blast, @nytimes attempts to exonerate itself by explaining the "difficulty of covering the war." Actually, it's really not that difficult: Stop rushing to parrot Hamas claims without doing due diligence.… pic.twitter.com/snDgSLJAtw — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 19, 2023

Contact: nytnews@nytimes.com

Is @Reuters too lazy to look at verifiable video evidence & credible open-source intelligence? Because Reuters only refers to IDF materials, which it says can't be verified independently. Do some research of your own & stop relying on Hamas statements.https://t.co/TC1N3egLLT — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 19, 2023

Contact Reuters Customer Support: https://liaison.reuters.com/contact-us

24 hours later and @skysarahjane still says "there's no clarity on who was responsible for last night's blast at a hospital in Gaza." Seriously, @SkyNews?! "No clarity"? There is no claim and counter-claim. The evidence is clear: Israel did not strike the hospital. pic.twitter.com/ARBFa8yiV3 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 18, 2023

Contact: news@skynews.com

So @FareedZakaria, given the substantial evidence proving the Gaza hospital wasn't struck by an Israeli missile, do you still "have no idea whether there is a way to objectively figure out what actually happened?" pic.twitter.com/ASoAlgTAuV — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 18, 2023

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

Lack of verification didn't stop you rushing to parrot Hamas claims, did it @nytimes? Stop giving equal weight to the statements of a terror organization. pic.twitter.com/TVbRGKMRKl — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 18, 2023

Contact: nytnews@nytimes.com

Hi, @reuters 👋 This video you're providing to your clients doesn't show anything after an "air strike" because it was an Islamic Jihad rocket that hit a hospital. As a news agency, if you don't know you can't just make it up and hope for the best. pic.twitter.com/MXR8svvZJU — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 17, 2023

Contact Reuters Customer Support: https://liaison.reuters.com/contact-us

Hey @CBSNews, it turned out that the Hamas-run Health Ministry lied. We'll be expecting you to urgently replace the package you've sent to all your affiliates across the US and retrain your journalists to carefully vet the facts before giving credence to a statement from Hamas. pic.twitter.com/Iy7wvpR2Bz — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 17, 2023

Contact CBS News Show Feedback and select “News”: https://www.cbs.com/showfeedback/

The Intercept Calls Massacre of Jews a ‘Prison Break’

SICKENING: @JamesRisen1 minimizes the mass murder and mutilation of 1,300+ Israelis and the kidnapping of over 150 down to the equivalent of a "prison riot." Does @theintercept have no moral compass?https://t.co/F0cATlaqdY pic.twitter.com/LhLg8tlb4V — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 19, 2023

Contact: ti-media@firstlook.org

Vice News Reports on a ‘Peaceful Rally’ Calling for End of Israel

Nothing like a "peaceful" rally where demonstrators chant slogans that call for the destruction of Israel. Doesn't sound very peaceful, does it, @VICENews?https://t.co/wFLEuEMfkE pic.twitter.com/jAfg5tGo0S — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 17, 2023

Contact: tips@vice.com

Sky News Airs Agitprop Interview

What is also appalling and horrifying is @KayBurley allowing Ghada Karmi to spread such vicious agitprop on @SkyNews. Israel is not "taking advantage" of Hamas' despicable crimes. This is a war that Hamas forced on Israel & there is simply no "plan to expel the people of Gaza." https://t.co/FW69ZlNppQ — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 17, 2023

Contact: news@skynews.com

New York Times Ignores Palestinian Terror in West Bank

Israeli settler attacks on Huwara are condemnable. As are the constant Palestinian terror attacks from Huwara on Israelis. So why does @nytimes fail to mention those?https://t.co/Kx6K4gKSTn pic.twitter.com/W5cnuCpJ24 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 17, 2023

Contact: nytnews@nytimes.com

