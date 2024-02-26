Journalists Using Israel-Hamas War as a Pretext For Claiming Tel Aviv is Israel’s Capital

Just over a decade ago, HonestReporting achieved significant success in changing the way The Guardian reports on Israel, setting a journalistic precedent in the UK.

Following a complaint to the then-UK media regulatory body, the Press Complaints Commission (PCC)—which included launching legal action to pressure the PCC to enforce its own rules—The Guardian officially acknowledged that Tel Aviv is not the capital of Israel.

While it was, sadly, a stretch too far for The Guardian to recognize Jerusalem’s status, the newspaper nevertheless updated its style guide. Since then, we have only had to complain to Guardian editors on a handful of occasions when a reporter has erroneously stated that Tel Aviv is Israel’s capital in news copy (see here and here).

It is a similar story with other international media outlets which, depending on their editorial policies, normally either refer to Jerusalem as the capital or avoid mentioning Israel’s capital city at all.

Related reading: Deal With It: Jerusalem is Israel’s Capital

However, since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, there has been a noticeable increase in the number of publications “mistakenly” describing Tel Aviv as the capital.

Since October 7, media organizations including CNN, The New York Times, The Daily Mail, The Times of London, The Independent, and The Telegraph have all made this error. Worryingly, several of them have failed to issue corrections, citing specious grounds.

"Tel Aviv" doesn't have international allies. Israel does. Or Jerusalem if you wish to refer to the capital of Israel.@Independent, stop using Tel Aviv as a synonym for Israel's capital city and please correct the error.https://t.co/9M4k7s5kX9 pic.twitter.com/TSjlqojqie — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) February 22, 2024

✅ Thank you, @washingtonpost for amending your text in response to our request. Tel Aviv should never be used as a synonym for Israel’s capital. https://t.co/Vk9wEUrbYn — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) February 21, 2024

Although the majority of outlets have swiftly responded to HonestReporting’s request for a correction, the Daily Mail was one of the publications that refused to amend several of its pieces, arguing that Israel’s military headquarters are based in Tel Aviv, which is where decisions relating to the war have been made.

It is the very definition of the publication getting off on a technicality: the IDF’s HQ is physically located in Tel Aviv.

So even though Israel’s war cabinet headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu frequently convenes in Jerusalem and the holy city remains Israel’s capital, some journalists have asserted their use of “Tel Aviv” as a synonym for Jerusalem strictly refers to from where military decisions are emanating.

“But the ask, according to this reporting, may be too big for Tel Aviv to agree to.” No, @CNN, Tel Aviv won’t be agreeing to anything because political decisions are made in Israel’s capital Jerusalem. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/vXkCAR1yb7 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) February 7, 2024

Of course, HonestReporting has disputed this point and secured numerous corrections in the process.

Concerning British media outlets, we have referred to the fact that the United Kingdom does not recognize Tel Aviv as Israel’s capital, while the United States officially recognized Jerusalem as the capital city in 2017.

In addition, no United Nations resolution has ever determined that Tel Aviv is, or should be, the capital of Israel.

The reality is that Jerusalem has always been Israel’s capital and the city is home to the Knesset (Israel’s parliament), the Supreme Court of Israel, the Prime Minister and President’s official residences, the Bank of Israel and the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Capital cities are chosen by sovereign states — as is their right. They are not determined by interfering outsiders who think they can simply reimagine Israel’s geography.

It would be both baffling and inaccurate if Israeli journalists suddenly started referring to New York as the US capital in news stories, or used Manchester as a synonym for London when writing about British politics.

Why, then, do some journalists find it acceptable to make similar errors with Israel?

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