Journey Planning Site Rome2Rio Sends Users to Western Wall in ‘Palestine’

Rome2Rio was founded in September 2012 and describes itself as “a door-to-door travel information and booking engine, helping you get to and from any location in the world safely.”

But what happens if you want to use Rome2Rio for directions to Jerusalem, and more specifically some of the most prominent sites in Israel’s capital city?

A search for the Old City reveals the following:

Once in the Old City, how about a visit to its most prominent and iconic site?

Or the Jewish Quarter?

Ignoring both political and geographical reality, the journey planning site terms every location in the eastern part of Israel’s undivided capital to be part of “Palestine.”

Is Rome2Rio’s aim to help travelers or is it to cause confusion by making overtly inappropriate political and inaccurate geographic pronouncements?