Dear Friends,

In the first quarter of 2022, the big news around the world was the war in Ukraine.

We produced pieces and videos that called out depictions in the media that mischaracterized Israel’s actual role – both as a mediator attempting to end the conflict and as a significant source of humanitarian aid to people who are suffering as a result of Russia’s military campaign.

In January, HonestReporting was among a number of organizations and individuals that criticized the FBI’s premature and, frankly, perplexing inference that the attack on the Congregation Beth-Israel synagogue in Coleyville, Texas, was in no way motivated by a hatred of Jews. As a result, amendments to the coverage of this story were made.

In February, CEO Daniel Pomerantz appeared live on CBS News, where he discussed HonestReporting’s research on media coverage of hate crimes in the United States. This study was previously featured on Fox News, Newsweek, The Jerusalem Post and The Times of Israel.

In March, after HonestReporting launched a campaign to help expose business entities linked to Hamas, a British lawmaker took action. In a written question submitted to parliament, Labour peer Lord Foulkes of Cumnock requested that the Home Secretary comment specifically on our revelations about the UK-designated Palestinian terror group’s financial dealings.

These are just some of the successes we achieved during Q3 that demonstrate HonestReporting’s growing influence.

With your support, together we will undoubtedly continue to go from strength to strength.

Sincerely,

HonestReporting Editorial Team