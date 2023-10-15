Media Echo Hamas’ ‘Israeli Airstrike’ Claim

On Friday, October 13, amid continuing Israeli strikes against Hamas targets, the IDF warned Palestinians in northern Gaza that, for their own safety, they should relocate to south of the Wadi Gaza area.

Following the warning, hundreds of thousands of Gazans began to move south, hoping to avoid the brunt of the Israeli campaign.

In the first 48 hours of the evacuation of northern Gaza, a number of reports emerged from the Gaza Strip of those seeking refuge being killed by explosions.

In one instance, it was claimed that 70 Palestinians had been killed an Israeli airstrike on the convoy of those moving south.

Even though the sole source for this news was the Hamas-run Ministry of Health and there was no evidence of an Israeli airstrike on the convoy (just circumstantial before and after videos), several mainstream media organizations uncritically echoed Hamas’ allegations.

IDF announcement sent to civilians of Gaza City: The IDF calls for the evacuation of all civilians of Gaza City from their homes southwards for their own safety and protection and move to the area south of the Wadi Gaza, as shown on the map. The Hamas terrorist organization… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 13, 2023

The Media Takes Hamas at Its Word

In the wake of Hamas’ announcement that 70 Palestinians had been killed by an Israeli airstrike against the convoy, several news organizations took this statement at face value.

Sky News titled its video report “Gaza: ‘Women and children among 70 killed in Israeli airstrike’” and reported it as fact that an airstrike had targeted the convoy.

MSNBC News’ initial report stated that “3 convoys of what appeared to be evacuees were just hit by Israeli strikes in Gaza. That’s according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and also some of our own interviews.”

ABC News also reported Hamas’ claim without reserve, stating that “Seventy people were killed and 200 were injured in an Israeli airstrike on a convoy of civilians heading from northern Gaza to central Gaza, according to the Palestinian government press office.”



To its credit, The Guardian’s written report did state that it was Hamas that was alleging Israeli responsibility and never referred to it directly as an “Israeli airstrike.”

However, The Guardian’s video report unabashedly towed the Hamas line by stating as fact numerous times that it was an Israeli airstrike that had hit the convoy.

The Washington Post dedicated three paragraphs to both the allegations of the “Palestinian Ministry of Health” as well as the newspaper’s confirmation that it occurred on a road being used by those escaping northern Gaza. In the last paragraph, The Post quoted the IDF’s denial of having operated in the area during the time of the explosion.

What Could Have Caused the Explosion?

Although the media seems intent on following Hamas’ lead in ascribing all guilt to Israel for the deaths of those in the convoy, there are other possibilities for what could have caused the explosion.

Two days after the incident, it was reported that, according to the IDF, Hamas had planted IEDs along the escape route in order to deter Palestinian civilians from leaving northern Gaza for the relative safety of southern Gaza. This way, the terror group could continue to use the local population as human shields.

There is also the possibility that gas canisters that were being transported at the time ignited and exploded.

The day after this convoy explosion, there was a similar explosion within the convoy of Gazans moving along the Wadi Gaza bridge. According to video analysis of this second explosion, it was likely either a detonated Hamas IED or ignited gas canisters that caused the explosion.

Note when the explosion happens, there is a significant fireball. This is highly inconsistent with conventional explosives delivered by air. This is far more consistent with a gas canister explosion. pic.twitter.com/XcMOHdinhv — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) October 14, 2023

While the role of the media is to report on all sides of a conflict, it is irresponsible to uncritically take at face value the claims of an internationally recognized terror organization, especially when reporting on such a sensitive topic as civilian deaths.

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