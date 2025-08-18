Media Keep Parroting a Starvation and Blockade Narrative Even While the Facts on the Ground Change

Key Takeaways:

Media still cling to “intentional starvation” and “blockade” narratives.

A Jerusalem Post exclusive reveals that food prices in Gaza have “plummeted” due to the influx of aid.

United Nations (UN) trucks continue to increase the collection and delivery of goods waiting at the border.

The media keep running with the “intentional starvation,” “famine”, and “blockade” narrative, despite weeks of proof that Israel is doing everything possible to get aid into Gaza. This as Hamas promotes its propaganda through distorting the truth about “starvation,” and the UN is finally picking up and distributing aid from the border.

100 Aid Orgs Put Their Agenda Before Gaza Civilians

Let’s take this headline as an example:

Word of the statement spread like wildfire across Western media over the weekend, further feeding the narrative that Israel was enforcing a blockade on Gaza and “intentionally starving” civilians.

The accusations in the statement were quickly rebutted by the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), the IDF unit responsible for facilitating aid into the Gaza Strip, which clarified the so-called “restrictions on the flow of humanitarian aid.”

Here’s the reality: These organizations refuse to cooperate with a security screening process, which would ensure that their Gaza-based employees are not linked to Hamas. It was established to safeguard aid and prevent terrorist infiltration, ensuring that aid reaches civilians in need.

This, among other reports of famine erupting across Gaza, including harrowing images of emaciated children, comes after a series of claims made by the UN that Israel wasn’t letting its aid across the Gaza border. But back in July, the IDF released drone footage of truckloads of aid waiting at the crossing to be picked up. Furthermore, the IDF also revealed that the UN declined its offer to collaborate on the successful pickup and distribution of aid.

Shortly after, the UN began collecting aid from the border in droves.

Yet the media turn a blind eye to the truth, while continuing to regurgitate Hamas propaganda. Even when videos of armed Hamas terrorists on a stolen aid truck are uncovered, and a fake World Central Kitchen (WCK) vehicle with terrorists posing as employees was exposed, no one batted an eye. They just continue screaming that Israel is starving Palestinians.

Israel is also collaborating with various countries to deliver aid via air drops, but the press focuses on the dangers posed by dropping heavy pallets of goods into populated areas. While the risk to life is real, it fails to emphasize that Israel is doing the opposite of blocking aid — it’s doing everything possible to deliver it.

Gaza Food Prices Drastically Drop

More information the media ignore: prices of food have drastically decreased at Gaza food markets, the Jerusalem Post announced in an exclusive on Sunday evening.

Officials say the price cuts reflect the impact of continuous aid convoys, which have flooded the Strip with flour, rice, sugar, and other staples.

According to the Israeli security establishment and confirmed by aid organizations in the Strip, basic essential food items such as rice, hummus, lentils, flour, oil, and sugar, among other things, dropped in price by an average of about 80%.

This is, yet again, more evidence that Israel is not blocking aid and that aid organizations can deliver aid if they have the will.

The UN proves yet another week it can step up collection efforts. But the UN isn’t the only actor. Other organizations and countries send in the majority of aid. There’s no quantitative limit to the number of trucks. The UN just has to bring in all the trucks they say they… pic.twitter.com/UgNvLxiYqb — COGAT (@cogatonline) August 17, 2025



Nearly a month later, it’s impossible to deny that Hamas is the real obstacle. Will the media finally report the truth?

