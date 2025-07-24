Hungry for Truth: Media, Propaganda, and the Misguided Starvation in Gaza

It’s important to preface the following with an acknowledgment that food insecurity at any level should not be taken lightly and that every civilian death is a tragedy. It’s also important to emphasize the following:

Hamas is exploiting Gazan civilians, because it is in their interest to exacerbate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. They have also managed to convince the world that Israel is responsible and have removed themselves from the narrative. The international media is playing along.

Claims of mass starvation in Gaza are being misrepresented by major media outlets, often based on Hamas-supplied narratives and without sufficient fact-checking or context. Images of children – skin and bones, are now appearing across western media, blaming the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) and Israel for the hunger crisis.

Of course, images like these evoke emotion. It’s also not surprising that people would stand against Israel or Israeli operations in Gaza. But the media leave out this fact: Hamas controls the narrative, and the UN refuses to cooperate with Israel and the GHF, because it also has an interest in furthering that narrative. That means refusing to find a solution which bypasses Hamas.

So, What’s Really Happening on the Ground?

First and foremost, let’s begin with this fresh video proof of Hamas terrorists in one of their underground tunnels, enjoying plentiful amounts of food while civilians above ground suffer, and Israeli hostages are tortured and starved:

In response to claims by the UN and others that aid is not being let into Gaza, the IDF’s unit for Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) posted this clip on their X account on Tuesday:

What you need to know about humanitarian aid for #Gaza: ➡️Since May 19, and in accordance with the directive of the political echelon, aid enters Gaza through two primary channels: 1. Distribution sites operated by @GHFUpdates, where weekly food packages are provided to… pic.twitter.com/eLIQ1ELY6M — COGAT (@cogatonline) July 22, 2025

UN aid, 950 trucks of it to be exact, have been left to rot on the Gaza side of the Kerem Shalom border crossing, and the UN’s story constantly contradicts itself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HonestReporting (@honestreporting)

Documents belonging to the The World Food Programme (WFP), a UN aid organization, show that Israel is trying to work with the UN to facilitate aid entry into Gaza. It is also clear that aid trucks are getting looted.

The Israeli authorities report that there is no limit at on the number of trucks that can be manifested. Trucks are permitted to bring cargo to crossings so long as there is capacity to collect the cargo inside Gaza.

Fox News Chief Foreign Correspondent Trey Yingst reveals more about negotiations between Israel and the UN:

Hundreds of trucks worth of aid is sitting inside Gaza, as we reported days ago. Five separate routes were offered to the UN to distribute this aid, I’m told. Palestinian civilians are in desperate need of this humanitarian support. — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) July 23, 2025

150 aid trucks were collected by the UN inside Gaza. An additional 70 trucks were unloaded at aid crossings. Again, this is the result of negotiation that is taking place directly between UN and Israeli officials who are speaking nearly every day. — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) July 24, 2025

The Media Echo-Chamber

The New York Times has no qualms about parroting Hamas propaganda filtered through aid agencies and rights groups, blaming the crisis in Gaza on Israel, and not on Hamas, its own ruling power that hoards food and supplies from its population.

In a joint statement released on Wednesday, more than 100 aid agencies and rights groups said Gaza was facing “widespread starvation” and called on Israel to lift restrictions on humanitarian aid.

As previously mentioned, the WFP documented that Israel had no restrictions on aid.

Or NBC’s report on six-week old Youssef al-Safadi, who reportedly died of malnutrition, and the greater spread of starvation in the Gaza Strip. The article both blames Israel and erases Hamas from the conflict.

Israel lifted its blockade in late May but has since allowed only limited aid into the enclave, and Gaza’s population continues to faces dire shortages of basic necessities.

Additionally, the quote above contradicts what was written in WFP’s document about Israel’s efforts to remove any limits of aid entry across whichever border is needed.

The article also managed to shift responsibility for any starvation away from Hamas, rather than explain that Hamas steals, hoards and up-charges aid.

Doctors and aid groups have warned of a hunger crisis now reaching a climax in the besieged Palestinian enclave under Israeli military assault. Four children were among 15 people who died from severe malnutrition in just 24 hours, the Palestinian Health Ministry said Tuesday. The ministry said Wednesday that another 10 people had died of malnutrition.

Here Israel and GHF statements that aid is indeed coming through the border have been dismissed by using unfounded statements from doctors that no aid is coming in?

There’s just no food,” said Burgos, who is working at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis and volunteering with the medical NGO Glia. “There is just nothing getting in, hasn’t been getting in for months.

And finally, no mention of why the UN aid hasn’t been picked up from the border and distributed as it was meant to. Not only are there aid truck on the Gaza-side of the border, but Hamas warehouses full of UN aid are being looted.

Food has arrived, it’s just not made available to civilians. It’s important to note that Hamas is also making attaining GHF aid a dangerous endeavor. There are reports of terrorists beating, shooting and stealing aid from hungry people.

The list of problematic media coverage goes on. How does this work? When Palestinians in Gaza are suffering and the world sees, pressure is placed on Israel by the international community to end the war thus enabling Hamas to have more leverage in negotiations.

The “Evidence” of Gaza Blindness

There is a horrific famine happening in Sudan, with the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) reporting famine level hunger in North Darfur IDP camps and the Nuba mountains since 2024. It’s affecting hundreds of thousands, with millions at “phase 3” food insecurity levels or higher, but the media give it half the attention it gives Gaza or even less.

Here are the media mentions (over the last year) of the words “Gaza”, “Sudan” and famine related terms across all types of media and all outlets. Filters were set to include all mentions across the web.

How is Sudan’s humanitarian crisis so underreported and ignored compared to Gaza’s when 24.6 million Sudanese people are suffering from acute hunger levels?

The answer? Hamas is lurking in the shadows of media lies. Evidently, Gaza is a twilight zone — almost as if it exists in a parallel media reality where logic and truth are blurred. Readers must be able to see past the picture and into the truth, but in order to do that, the media must regain integrity and ask the hard questions. Which party is the real obstacle and could end this war today? Hamas.

