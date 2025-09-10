Send Us Your Tips
Media Paint Israel as Aggressor for Striking Top Hamas Terrorists in Qatar

Key takeaways: The Hamas leadership is plainly terrorists, even if they present themselves as a “political wing.” Qatar has hosted Hamas while acting as a commercial hub rather than a terror hub. Despite this, the…

Reading time: 4 minutes

Key takeaways:

  • The Hamas leadership is plainly terrorists, even if they present themselves as a “political wing.”
  • Qatar has hosted Hamas while acting as a commercial hub rather than a terror hub.
  • Despite this, the international media portrayed Israel as a regional aggressor with no legitimacy for targeting Hamas terrorists or their allies.

 

On Tuesday (September 9), Israel targeted those who sought its destruction and planned the barbaric October 7, 2023 massacre.

It launched the daring attack on the Hamas leadership in their Qatari safe haven, after their ongoing refusal to agree to a Gaza ceasefire deal and in the aftermath of a deadly terror attack in Jerusalem, responsibility for which was claimed by Hamas.

But the media still shilled for Hamas by making Israel look like a rogue state attacking a key diplomatic player and destroying any chance for peace.

News outlets used three methods to achieve this goal:

  • Direct accusations
  • Subtle differentiation between a “legitimate” Hamas political wing and its military one
  • The glorification of Qatar as a business hub rather than a terrorist hub

 

The Independent and The Washington Post shamelessly employed headlines that portrayed Israel as the regional bully and an aggressor randomly attacking other Middle East countries in a bid for regional domination.

 

Sky News even blamed Israel for a previous attack on Qatar, although the Iranian regime carried it out:

After we publicly highlighted it, Sky quietly rectified its faux pas with no acknowledgment of the correction.

Meanwhile, the Economist was worried that attacking the very terrorists who ordered the mass murder of Jews on oct. 7 was “a bridge too far” and that Israel had “crossed a line:”

And The BBC’s security correspondent called Israel’s surprising act of self defense “a campaign of score settling:”

NPR and the Wall Street Journal took the subtle approach of creating a false dichotomy between Hamas’ military and political wings — although the entire group is internationally designated as a terror organization.

This naive approach depicted the targeted Hamas leaders as legitimate officials simply because they carried pens and wore suits instead of AK-47s and green headbands.

They may not have got their hands dirty but this does not absolve them from orchestrating numerous bloody terror attacks, including the slaughter and kidnapping of thousands of people in Israel on October 7, 2023.

 

Finally, many outlets decried the violation of Qatar’s sovereignty, painting it as a peace-seeking state focused on business and regional cooperation, rather than a patron of terrorists.

The New York Times went as far as calling Qatar “a safe haven for business and tourism in a volatile region,” while it was, in fact, a safe haven for the region’s top jihadists.

How can this media distortion be explained? Why is a facade of legitimacy conferred upon terrorists in suits?

There are only two possible answers: Either the media believe the facade the terrorists want to sell, or they are carrying out an anti-Israel agenda.

Both options are detrimental to professional journalism, as well as to basic human ethics.

Image Credit: Jacqueline PENNEY/AFPTV/AFP via Getty Images – Screencap/X

 

Image Credit: Jacqueline PENNEY/AFPTV/AFP via Getty Images – Screencap/X

Picture of Rinat Harash
Rinat Harash
Rinat Harash, Ph.D, is a veteran news media professional, with 15 years of experience as a Reuters journalist, video editor and producer covering Israel and the Palestinian territories.
