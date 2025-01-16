Media Claim Moral Equivalence Between Terrorists and Hostages in Appalling Coverage of Ceasefire Deal

The families of Israeli hostages still held in Gaza gathered in Tel Aviv on Wednesday night as details of a tentative ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas were announced, amid some initial confusion over whether both parties had fully agreed to its terms.

Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani announced the agreement, slated to go into effect on Sunday, during a press conference in Doha. This was followed by a speech by U.S. President Joe Biden, who described the deal as one primed to bring a “permanent end to the war.”

While some of the exact terms remain unclear—including the names of those who will be released and the precise timing—what is certain is that hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, many jailed for violent and deadly terrorism offenses, will be set free. This includes approximately 1,300 terrorists, around 250 of whom are serving life sentences.

Yet, the media’s coverage of the ceasefire deal on Wednesday night defied belief, managing to portray the release of over 1,000 Palestinian prisoners not only as a positive step but also as somehow morally equivalent to the freeing of Israeli hostages kidnapped during Hamas’ October 7, 2023, terror attacks.

The Associated Press, for example, claimed the deal would involve the release of “hundreds of Palestinian women and children imprisoned by Israel,” a gross misrepresentation of the facts by one of the world’s largest news agencies.

Enough with the false moral equivalence, @AP. The “hundreds of Palestinian women & children imprisoned by Israel” are in jail for terror and violent offenses while Israel’s hostages were brutally kidnapped by Hamas. And there’s more abysmal reporting of a possible ceasefire 🧵 pic.twitter.com/BjFu6i5PIY — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 15, 2025

Sky News went even further, claiming the exchange involved “the release of a number of hostages in exchange for [the] release of Palestinian prisoners as well, including women, children, sick, and elderly on both sides,” drawing a grotesque and false equivalence between innocent hostages and prisoners held for violent offenses.

“The release of a number of hostages in exchange for a release of a number of Palestinian prisoners as well, including women & children & sick & elderly on both sides.” No, @SkyNews, Israeli hostages are not morally equivalent to Palestinian prisoners held for terror offenses. pic.twitter.com/gRWSpaZaEa — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 15, 2025

Related reading: If Israel Ceases, Will Hamas Fire…Again? Media Suffering From Selective Amnesia Meanwhile, AFP devoted its coverage to the families of Palestinian prisoners feeling “hopeful” about the ceasefire deal. In a shamelessly sympathetic piece, AFP interviewed Wafaa Ghalmi, whose husband, Ahed Ghalmi, is serving a life sentence plus five years for leading the terror cell that assassinated Israeli Tourism Minister Rehavam Ze’evi in 2001. Ghalmi expressed her delight at the possibility of her husband’s release, calling it a “happy” time for her family and others in Gaza. In addition, numerous outlets, including Reuters, NPR, and Sky News, opted to describe the Palestinian prisoners as “detainees,” suggesting they are being held for political reasons rather than for violent terrorist acts.

“The release of a number of hostages in exchange for a release of a number of Palestinian prisoners as well, including women & children & sick & elderly on both sides.” No, @SkyNews, Israeli hostages are not morally equivalent to Palestinian prisoners held for terror offenses. pic.twitter.com/gRWSpaZaEa — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 15, 2025

Even more worryingly, some media outlets have already begun to suggest that Israel is violating the terms of the deal—before it has even taken effect. Reuters, for example, implied that Israeli airstrikes on Wednesday night were a breach of the ceasefire, despite the fact that the truce has not yet commenced. Former MSNBC pundit Mehdi Hasan also weighed in, claiming the agreement would only hold if “Israel sticks to it,” conveniently ignoring Hamas’ long history of breaking ceasefire agreements.

The ceasefire isn’t due to go into effect until this coming Sunday. But that hasn’t stopped @Reuters from implying that Israel has already broken it. pic.twitter.com/DFGhQnjS7k — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 16, 2025