SUCCESS: Jackson Hinkle Celebrates Instagram Comeback—Only to Be Banned Again

No sooner had Jackson Hinkle likely begun plotting how to celebrate his triumphant return to Instagram—probably with one of his signature AI-generated selfies featuring himself and Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei—than Meta swiftly booted him off the platform again, thanks to HonestReporting’s quick intervention.

Never one to miss a money-making opportunity, Hinkle–previously de-platformed by Meta in March 2024— took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce his latest Instagram ban, urging his followers to fund his “work,” which, you may have guessed, involves “EXPOSING ZIONIST LIES.” One assumes his recent Maldives getaway—complete with shirtless beach selfies and a post thanking the country for a “beautiful anti-Zionist vacation”—didn’t yield much exposé material.

When HonestReporting discovered Hinkle’s attempts to sidestep the Instagram ban, we promptly alerted officials at Meta to ensure he was removed once again.

In the wake of Hamas’ October 7 terror attacks, Hinkle has morphed into a prolific propaganda mouthpiece for the internationally designated terrorist group. With millions of followers, his social media influence has been used to amplify doctored images and propaganda glorifying Hamas and other Islamist terror groups.

Hinkle seems to have bet on Meta owner Mark Zuckerberg’s reaffirmed commitment to free speech protecting his monetization of terrorist propaganda. Alas, no such luck. Instagram and Facebook users are now mercifully spared from Hinkle’s poor attempts at photoshopping Houthi camo fatigues onto images of himself.

Yet while Meta continues to do the right thing, Hinkle’s disinformation campaign is still thriving on X, where his 2.8 million followers are subjected to a steady stream of debunked falsehoods. Though many of his posts are flagged with “community notes” exposing his lies, his ongoing presence undermines X owner Elon Musk’s professed commitment to tackling antisemitism on the platform.

Your move, Elon. How much longer until Hinkle is finally expelled from X?

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images