Media Whitewash Hamas & Parrot Terror Group’s Talking Points

Numerous foreign media outlets have failed to provide audiences with an understanding of the context behind the barbaric surprise Hamas attack against Israel that began in the early morning of October 7 by misrepresenting Hamas’ ideology and goals as well as implicitly placing the blame on Israel for this latest conflagration.

The Wall Street Journal & CNN Whitewash Hamas

In an explainer entitled “What Is Hamas and Why Did It Attack Israel,” The Wall Street Journal distorts the image of the internationally-recognized terror organization by claiming that it is “dedicated to the creation of an independent Palestinian state” and that it has “indicated it is willing to accept a two-state solution based on borders that existed before 1967.” For this latter claim, the Journal asserts that it was “included in [Hamas’] 2017 document of general principles and policies.”

Contrary to the depiction of Hamas as a rational political organization solely interested in attaining an independent Palestinian state, presumably through a negotiated settlement with Israel, the group’s raison-d’etre is the destruction of the Jewish state.

This has been expressed in Hamas’ 1988 founding charter, the 2017 document of general principles and policies as well as numerous statements by Hamas leaders such as Ismail Haniyeh and Saleh Al-Arouri.

In addition, the Journal’s claim that Hamas exhibited its willingness to accept the two-state solution in 2017 misrepresents what is contained within that document.

Hamas states outright that it does not accept the existence of Israel as a state (a necessity for the two-state solution) but simply expresses its willingness to establish a state in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and eastern Jerusalem as a temporary measure.

Similar to The Wall Street Journal’s whitewashing of Hamas’ destructive ambitions, in an interview with CNN, Australian academic Peter Layton claimed that Hamas’ goal is “to be treated like a regular state” and that it “wants to sit down and talk peace with the Israelis.”

Layton further states that this would require a compromise from both sides but places the onus on Israel, which he asserts has “never been willing to compromise before.”

In this absurd analysis, the barbarity unleashed by the hordes of Hamas terrorists against Israeli communities is a tactic for peace and it is up to Israel to respond to the terror organization’s “peaceful overtures.”

Media Places Onus on Israel for Hamas Attack

In addition to the whitewashing of Hamas’ terroristic nature, several media outlets implicitly blamed Israeli actions for Hamas’ invasion and attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers.

Both The Wall Street Journal and the Associated Press solely echoed Hamas’ talking points, focusing on activities at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound (including visits of Jewish groups and crackdowns on Palestinian violence at the site), the expansion of settlements, the Israeli-Egyptian blockade on Gaza and ongoing US-brokered talks between Israel and Saudi Arabia as impetuses for the Hamas attack.

Similarly, in contextualizing the attack as part of an ongoing wave of Israeli-Palestinian violence, The Washington Post pointed to Israeli triggers for the escalation over the past year, including the establishment of the current Israeli government, Israeli counter-terrorism raids (which the Post views as always precipitating Palestinian attacks) as well as the aforementioned Hamas talking points.

When journalists and media analysts downplay the genocidal ambitions of Hamas and seek to portray it as a legitimate political actor, it is only a short journey from there to uncritically parroting the terror organization’s claims and blaming the Israeli victims instead of holding Hamas accountable for its own actions.

