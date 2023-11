Misleading and false news fuels antisemitic and hate-filled marches that lead to Jews being attacked and killed. That’s the danger of trusting “news influencers” like Under The Desk News or trusting mouthpieces of Qatar like Al Jazeera English.

The Washington Post has a responsibility to ensure that their reporters are providing accurate information. Unfortunately, when it comes to the Israel-Hamas war, “V” Spehar fails that test.