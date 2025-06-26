The “Both-Sidism” of Trey Yingst’s Fox News Coverage

Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst claims to be a journalist who reports fairly and accurately. But amidst the fog of war, Yingst’s desire to be “fair” to all sides over the last 21 months has, instead, allowed his bias to seep through.

Yingst often does a professional job and gets it right. In an interview with Vanity Fair in October 2023, he even explains how he prides himself on patience over “being first,” as well as the understanding that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has lots of nuance and there is a deep responsibility to get the story right.

But a scroll down his X (formerly Twitter) feed exposes him not sticking to his own words — all the way back to 2023 and perhaps beyond. And, of course, his appalling report in real time of an Iranian missile strike last week may have made for compelling TV, but it showed blatant disregard for Israelis’ safety. The IDF issued a warning not to reveal locations of hits, and he chose one of the most sensitive ones to expose.

The Atlantic’s Jeff Goldberg had the decency to wait before publishing his exclusive on the US military op against the Houthis, in order not to risk American lives.@TreyYingst exposed realtime intel to the Iranian regime, putting Israeli lives in jeopardy, just for his scoop. https://t.co/klRM3FDVeS — Simon Plosker (@SimonPlosker) June 14, 2025

He may have gotten the footage he needed for a powerful field report, but it came at the expense of his reputation. Yingst may now be regretting that, as the hit, which may be considered “journalism gold,” can no longer be found on his constantly updated, media-filled X feed, and efforts to obscure exact locations when needed have since been honored.

Even so, there are indications of some troubling views and allegiances behind the scenes.

We can gloss over his contacts in Gaza, which include senior officials of Hamas and Islamic Jihad. Not only does he make this publicly known, but it’s common practice for journalists to maintain connections with some very questionable characters.

His time at News2Share earlier in his career highlights questionable ties to Hamas-linked Palestinian Ain Media, as well as terrorists who were exposed to be posing as journalists. Though more recently, his tweets and the apparent blocking of pro-Israel accounts are raising eyebrows.

Fox News’s Trey Yingst blocks the vast majority of pro-Israel accounts on X, especially any that ever reply to his reporting with a correction. He is totally unprofessional and repeats Hamas lies constantly. He is in Israel to demoralize the country and undermine the war effort. pic.twitter.com/fenAiF4gOq — Ben B@dejo (@BenTelAviv) April 6, 2025

It’s not easy to verify that firsthand of course, but a number of X accounts have claimed this fact.

One recent tweet that stands out is this attempt at virtue-signaling and reflects how he suddenly forgot that he knows Israeli hospitals are different from Palestinian ones in Gaza.

It also isn’t hard to add some context here: Only one side hides terrorists underneath their hospitals, thereby removing that protection. And it’s not Israel. How about reporting the news instead of giving your superficial opinion on it? https://t.co/Zvx7I6Va59 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 19, 2025

Yingst has personally reported on the Hamas weapons inside hospitals and terror tunnels underneath civilian infrastructure, including hospitals. He has seen it with his own eyes. He must know that means they are no longer just hospitals and are not considered off limits under international law. Here is just one of his reports:



OVERNIGHT: Amid ongoing battles, we entered Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital with Israeli special forces. pic.twitter.com/7VDuPORXJh — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) November 16, 2023

The following tweet could well be indicative of a particular political stance:

The emergency room at Soroka was still operating when we arrived. One Palestinian doctor had an IV port in his hand and cuts on his arm. He was still working, treating Muslim and Jewish patients, despite being wounded in the ballistic missile strike. — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) June 19, 2025

Whether Yingst meant it or not, it wasn’t just how he identified this doctor, which in itself is an assumption, as the doctor, working in a Beersheba hospital and living in or near the city, means that he is most likely an Israeli citizen and thus considered Arab-Israeli. It is a passive suggestion that a Palestinian doctor was treating both Jewish and Muslim patients without prejudice, despite Israel’s ‘deadly war against’ the Palestinians.

Personal and political identity is only something one assumes when he or she has a specific narrative or agenda to push.

One more example, which has a pattern of turning up both in Yingst’s reports and on his feed going back to late 2023, is that of Gaza “journalists” allegedly killed by Israel. Yingst has every right to advocate for the protection of journalists’ lives in a war zone. He knows the region, however, and says he is very familiar with Hamas. So why does Yingst never acknowledge the proof that many of these dead “journalists” are actually Hamas or Islamic Jihad members, among others, and several of whom were known to be involved in the October 7 massacre?

Palestinian journalists Mohammed Mansour and Hossam Shabat were killed by Israel today in Gaza. 124 journalist were killed around the world in 2024, around two-thirds of them were Palestinian. pic.twitter.com/XHnULzbjAY — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) March 24, 2025

Maybe Yingst believes that he is attempting to provide perspectives from both sides of the story. But, sometimes “both-sidism” means ignoring the vital context that his audience crucially needs. Having been in the region for several years, he should know better by now.

Liked this article? Follow HonestReporting on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to see even more posts and videos debunking news bias and smears, as well as other content explaining what’s really going on in Israel and the region. Get updates direct to your phone. Join our WhatsApp and Telegram channels!



Image Credit:

TreyYingst via Wikimedia Commons