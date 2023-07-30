The Nation Continues Tradition of Publishing Jew-Haters With CUNY Law Speaker Column

Not only is Fatima Mousa Mohammed an antisemite, but she is also a proud antisemite.

Mohammed, who was the CUNY School of Law commencement speaker in May, recently penned an op-ed in The Nation in which she defended herself against widespread criticism of her speech.

As HonestReporting detailed at the time, the Students for Justice in Palestine activist used the opportunity of giving the commencement address to spread modern-day blood libels and call for the destruction of the Jewish state.

For the second year in a row, @CUNYLaw has allowed its commencement speech to be another platform for anti-#Israel students to bash Israel and push antisemitic tropes. Last year, Nerdeen Kiswani justified violence against Israelis. This year, Fatima Mohammed went even further… pic.twitter.com/hjfZNGH5e3 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 4, 2023

Despite CUNY distancing itself from Mohammed’s violent rhetoric and several high-profile politicians criticizing her, Mohammed has doubled down on her original comments and — somewhat overestimating her own importance — claimed she has “no regrets” after becoming “Public Enemy Number One.”

In the piece, I Was Attacked for My Speech About Palestine. I Stand by Every Word., Mohammed suggests she has both been unfairly victimized but would still have not changed a single word of her speech:

Coping with all of this has been one of the most difficult and painful things I have ever had to do. The pressure on me to recant and plead for forgiveness has been intense. But I stand by every word I uttered from that stage because my speech was grounded in the anti-racist, anti-oppression values that have guided me my entire life.

Reminder: this so-called “anti-racist” speech consisted of Mohammed claiming Israel “indiscriminately rain bullets and bombs on worshippers, murdering the old, the young, attacking even funerals and graveyards, as it encourages lynch mobs to target Palestinian homes and businesses, as it imprisons its children, as it continues its project of settler colonialism, expelling Palestinians from their homes, carrying [out] the ongoing Nakba.”

In addition, she called for the release from prison of the Holyland Five, despite the fact that the imprisoned men were convicted of funneling money to Hamas for planning and orchestrating terror attacks, and encouraged students to “fight against capitalism, racism, imperialism, and Zionism around the world.”

While The Nation has form for defending antisemites, including regularly publishing the hate-filled ramblings of professional Palestinian activist Mohammed El-Kurd, it is surprising that editors at the outlet failed to do any fact-checking of Mohammed’s 770-word defense.

For example, at one point she absurdly suggests that Israel is “threatening to provoke a major religious conflagration around the Noble Sanctuary mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem” in reference to Judaism’s holiest site, the Temple Mount. But the fact is that Israel is trying to avoid such a flare-up, including by preserving the status quo which prevents Jewish prayer.

Indeed, the only people who threaten the sanctity of the site are Palestinian leaders who frequently incite Palestinian mob violence by claiming the al-Aqsa mosque is being threatened, such as when PA President Mahmoud Abbas claimed Jews were defiling the mosque with their “filthy feet.”

Mohammed finishes her propaganda piece with perhaps the most disingenuous statement imaginable:

I will not apologize for fulfilling my moral obligation to call out oppressive institutions and regimes wherever they exist, no matter what consequences I may face. Since Israel was established in 1948, it has wreaked violence and pain on the Palestinian people. Rather than targeting people like me who shine a light on that reality, perhaps Israel’s defenders should instead choose to stand on the right side of history and work to end Israeli apartheid.”

So, who are these other allegedly “oppressive institutions and regimes” Mohammed has called out? The answer to that is none if her commencement address is anything to go by.

In fact, it seems there is only one “regime” that Mohammed is interested in. Yes, you guessed it: Israel. We don’t have to wonder why.

