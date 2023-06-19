fbpx
What Can the Foreign Press in Israel Learn From This Blockbuster Movie? (VIDEO)

On January 15, 2009, US Airways Captain Chesley Sullenberger became a national hero overnight after safely landing a bird-struck passenger jet on the Hudson River. All 155 people on board survived, most with minor injuries, and the media soon dubbed the freak incident a “Miracle on the Hudson.”

Still, his split-second decision to ditch the aircraft became the subject of scrutiny by authorities, with some even claiming he could have returned to LaGuardia or another nearby airport.

In the 2016 film “Sully,” loosely based on true events, government investigators initially suggest that a pilot error was to blame for the loss of the aircraft. Why? Because simulations showed that a successful return or diversion was possible.

What can the foreign press in Israel learn from this acclaimed Clint Eastwood blockbuster?

Gil Hoffman
Gil Hoffman is the executive director of HonestReporting.com. Previously, he served as chief political correspondent and analyst for The Jerusalem Post for nearly 25 years. Well-connected to Israeli and Palestinian leaders, he has interviewed every major figure across the Israeli political spectrum, has been interviewed by top media on six continents and is a regular analyst on CNN, Al-Jazeera and other news outlets. He was raised in Chicago, graduated Magna Cum Laude from Northwestern University’s School of Journalism, and wrote for the Miami Herald and Arizona Republic before moving to Israel. A reserve soldier in the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, he has lectured in every major English-speaking country in the world, more than half the Canadian provinces, and recently made history in Hawaii by becoming the first speaker to have lectured about Israel in all 50 US states. He lives with his family in Jerusalem.
