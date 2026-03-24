What Happened, Megyn Kelly?

Key Takeaways:

Megyn Kelly is one of the most influential right-wing podcasters in the United States. Over the past year, there has been a notable shift in her views, moving from a staunch pro-Israel position to shielding antisemites and accusing the Jewish state of influencing American politics.

Kelly’s shift is part of a dispute within the Republican Party and the American conservative movement over its future and the future of American foreign policy.

By placing her fortune with the extreme isolationist wing of this movement, Kelly appears to be driven by engagement and financial motives rather than ideology.

Megyn Kelly is one of the leading voices in the American right-wing media landscape.

The former Fox News host’s podcast draws millions of listeners and is one of the highest-ranked news podcasts in the United States.

But with that influence has come a noticeable and troubling shift in her approach to Israel.

In less than a year, Kelly has gone from a full-throated supporter of Israel and the Jewish people to someone who downplays antisemitism and suggests Israel wields disproportionate influence in American politics.

A few examples illustrate the change:

In November 2022, Kelly referred to far-right figure Nick Fuentes’ meeting with then-former President Donald Trump as “absolutely disgusting” and “deeply, deeply wrong.” Yet in November 2025, during a conversation with Ben Shapiro, she defended Tucker Carlson’s decision to platform Fuentes.

In June 2025, Kelly lauded the American bombing of Iranian nuclear sites and emphasized longstanding U.S. opposition to a nuclear Iran. Nine months later, she described the joint Israel–U.S. operation as “Israel’s war.”

In November 2022, Kelly called rising antisemitism “disturbing” and forcefully condemned anti-Jewish hate. By December 2025, she accused Jewish figures like Ben Shapiro and Bari Weiss of “making antisemites,” while downplaying the role of figures like Tucker Carlson in amplifying such rhetoric.

In June 2025, Kelly framed an attack on a gathering of Jews advocating for Israeli hostages in Boulder, Colorado, as a likely terror incident tied to broader antisemitic violence. But after a Lebanese man attacked a Michigan synagogue in March 2026, her only responses were reposting a claim about the attacker’s family – omitting their Hezbollah ties – and a brief reference to him as a “naturalized citizen from Lebanon.”

So, what changed?

Kelly’s shift appears to have begun in July 2025, when she claimed that Israel was making itself “the villain of the world” during an appearance on Piers Morgan’s show.

A month later, she interviewed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who argued that Israel exerts undue influence over the U.S. government and that American politicians are “bought and paid for” by AIPAC. Kelly stopped short of endorsing Greene’s claims of “genocide” in Gaza, but still maintained her support for Israel’s right to defend itself.

In September 2025, Kelly cited Max Blumenthal, regarding the death of Charlie Kirk and Israel, lending credibility to a figure widely associated with misinformation and conspiracy theories.

Since then, the pattern has intensified. As noted above, Kelly has defended Tucker Carlson’s platforming of antisemites, declined to confront antisemitism on the right (claiming her focus is the “left”), and increasingly suggested that Israel exerts outsized control over U.S. foreign policy.

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Why this shift?

This change appears driven by both political and personal factors.

Within the American right, an ongoing dispute between traditional foreign policy hawks and “America First” isolationists has intensified – especially since the assassination of Charlie Kirk in September 2025.

Israel has become a central fault line in that divide.

On the isolationist side, this debate has increasingly overlapped with the normalization of extremist and antisemitic rhetoric seen in figures like Tucker Carlson and others who platform voices that demonize Israel and Jews.

This retreat from foreign engagement, combined with flirtations with antisemitism, is particularly pronounced among younger right-wing audiences drawn to figures like Carlson and Candace Owens.

Against this backdrop, Kelly appears to be recalibrating.

Rather than shaping her audience, she is following it, moving from tentative criticism to increasingly sweeping claims.

Yet she has not fully embraced the conspiratorial rhetoric of Carlson or Owens. Instead, she acts as a bridge shielding more extreme voices while refusing to challenge them.

That makes her less an extremist than an enabler.

Related Reading: Megyn Kelly Whitewashes Tucker Carlson’s Embrace of Antisemitic Figures

There are also more personal incentives at play.

As noted by Ben Shapiro, Kelly has a history of adjusting her positions to maximize engagement, reflecting trends within the right rather than shaping them.

Her podcast is managed by Red Seat Ventures, which also produces Tucker Carlson’s show and other right-leaning content. Breaking with those figures could carry professional costs.

Taken together, Kelly’s shift appears driven by audience capture, relevance, and incentives, not principle.

And when a major media figure operates that way, it raises serious questions about the integrity of American political discourse.

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