▶ What the Media Won’t Tell You About Israel’s Strikes on Lebanon

Explosions recently rocked southern and eastern Lebanon as Israel launched airstrikes targeting Hezbollah positions. But if you caught the headlines, you may have noticed something missing: context.

These were retaliatory strikes—responses to rockets launched from Lebanon into civilian areas in northern Israel, including the town of Metula. But instead of reporting that plainly, most outlets went with vague and misleading language:

“Israel claims it was a retaliatory strike for rockets fired on targets in northern Israel.”

“Claims”? That word alone casts doubt on verified facts. And “targets”? That implies military installations—not civilian towns. It’s subtle, but powerful.

This is a textbook example of how lazy or biased reporting distorts reality. Newsrooms are trained to lead with the most dramatic angle: “If it bleeds, it leads.” So when Israel responds to attacks, that’s the story. The rocket fire that triggered it becomes a footnote—if it’s mentioned at all.

Israel has recently been under rocket fire from Yemen, Gaza, and Lebanon. But you likely haven’t heard much about that—because most of those rockets caused little damage. Why? Because Israel invests heavily in infrastructure to protect civilians.

But that crucial context rarely makes the cut. The real story—of a nation under fire, defending its people—is buried behind sensational headlines that paint Israel as the aggressor.

It’s time to ask why so many media outlets refuse to tell the full story.

Image Credit: RABIH DAHER/AFP via Getty Images

