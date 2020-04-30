VIDEO: When Success is “Segregation”

The fact that Arab doctors in Israel are leading the line in the fight against coronavirus should be seen as a sign of success, not used by the BBC, Vox and the Financial Times as an excuse to suggest that Israeli Arabs are “second-class citizens” or “segregated.” Whereas other minorities in the Middle East are barred from a range of professions, the Arabs of Israel are able to rise to the very top of society. Shouldn’t the media be celebrating this?

Thumbnail image: Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images