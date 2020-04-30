fbpx
VIDEO: When Success is “Segregation”

The fact that Arab doctors in Israel are leading the line in the fight against coronavirus should be seen as a sign of success, not used by the BBC, Vox and the Financial Times as an excuse to suggest that Israeli Arabs are “second-class citizens” or “segregated.” Whereas other minorities in the Middle East are barred from a range of professions, the Arabs of Israel are able to rise to the very top of society. Shouldn’t the media be celebrating this?

 

 

Thumbnail image: Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images

Emanuel Miller
Emanuel Miller is a Jerusalem-based writer who has previously worked for the Jerusalem Post and the Times of Israel, and helped establish the English media department of My Truth, an organization that documents the experiences of Israeli soldiers while facing an immoral, cynical enemy. He regularly speaks about Israel, media bias, and Israel's geopolitical complexities to audiences including Birthright groups, student leaders visiting Israel, and for those seeking to get a more nuanced understanding of Israel.
