Send Us Your Tips
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Israel at War — Donate Now

With your support we continue to ensure media accuracy

▶ Why Gaza Has Never Been a Sovereign State: A Historical Breakdown

 

Many claim that Gaza is sovereign territory, but history tells a different story. While some argue that Gaza was an independent entity in the past, the reality is far more complex.

Before 1948, there was neither a Jewish state nor a Palestinian state—the land was under British control. The UN proposed a two-state solution in 1947, which the Jewish side accepted, but the Arab side rejected. Following Israel’s War of Independence, Gaza fell under Egyptian control, and no Palestinian state was created.

In 1967, after the Six-Day War, Israel took control of Gaza. But in 2005, Israel withdrew completely—removing every soldier and civilian, even exhuming graves. This left the Palestinians with full control over the strip, and a chance to build a peaceful and independent society.

But instead of building a state, Hamas took over. They transformed Gaza into a launchpad for terror, using its infrastructure, schools, and mosques to wage war against Israel. Now, the same forces that rejected Palestinian statehood in 1947, 2000, and 2008 are trying to claim Gaza was always sovereign.

The truth? It never was.

Related

Tags: , ,
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Linkedin
Print Post
Picture of HonestReporting Staff
HonestReporting Staff
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Linkedin
[social_warfare]
Sign up for our Newsletter:
Subscribe Here
Instagram Twitter Threads Tiktok Facebook-f Youtube Telegram-plane Whatsapp

HonestReporting is a USA non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization as recognized by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Tax ID# 06-1611859. Your generous tax-deductible donations make a real difference.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved to HonestReporting

DONATE
SUBSCRIBE
Red Alert
Send us your tips
By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.
Red Alert
Send us your tips
By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.
Skip to content