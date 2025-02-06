▶ Why Gaza Has Never Been a Sovereign State: A Historical Breakdown

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Many claim that Gaza is sovereign territory, but history tells a different story. While some argue that Gaza was an independent entity in the past, the reality is far more complex.

Before 1948, there was neither a Jewish state nor a Palestinian state—the land was under British control. The UN proposed a two-state solution in 1947, which the Jewish side accepted, but the Arab side rejected. Following Israel’s War of Independence, Gaza fell under Egyptian control, and no Palestinian state was created.

In 1967, after the Six-Day War, Israel took control of Gaza. But in 2005, Israel withdrew completely—removing every soldier and civilian, even exhuming graves. This left the Palestinians with full control over the strip, and a chance to build a peaceful and independent society.

But instead of building a state, Hamas took over. They transformed Gaza into a launchpad for terror, using its infrastructure, schools, and mosques to wage war against Israel. Now, the same forces that rejected Palestinian statehood in 1947, 2000, and 2008 are trying to claim Gaza was always sovereign.

The truth? It never was.